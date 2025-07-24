Alpine Income Property Trust Reports Second Quarter 2025 Operating and Financial Results

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company” or “PINE”), an owner and operator of single tenant net leased commercial income properties, today announced its operating results and earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

“We continued to effectively execute our strategy focused on accretive capital recycling and have supplemented it with opportunistic common stock repurchases during the first half of the year,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Income Property Trust. “During the first half of 2025, we invested $85.9 million at a weighted average initial cash yield of 9.1% and sold $28.2 million of assets at a weighted average cash yield of 8.4%. Importantly, we believe that these activities have further strengthened our portfolio by reducing Walgreens to our 5th largest tenant and extending our weighted average remaining lease term to 8.9 years, up from 6.6 a year ago.”

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Total Revenues $ 14,863 $ 12,490 $ 29,069 $ 24,956 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to PINE $ (1,641 ) $ 204 $ (2,820 ) $ (56 ) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share Attributable to PINE $ (0.12 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.20 ) $ - FFO (1) $ 6,788 $ 6,313 $ 13,697 $ 12,443 FFO per Diluted Share (1) $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.88 $ 0.84 AFFO (1) $ 6,742 $ 6,399 $ 13,781 $ 12,645 AFFO per Diluted Share (1) $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.88 $ 0.85

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, FFO per diluted share, AFFO, and AFFO per diluted share.

Investment Activity

Acquisitions for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Number of

Investments Amount Number of

Investments Amount Properties — $ — 3 $39,695 Commercial Loans and Investments 2 6,646 6 46,186 Totals 2 $6,646 9 $85,881 Properties - Weighted Average Initial Cash Cap Rate —% 8.6% Commercial Loans and Investments - Weighted Average Initial Cash Yield 9.8% 9.6% Total Investments - Weighted Average Initial Cash Yield 9.8% 9.1% Properties - Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term at Time of Acquisition — 14.3 years



Disposition Activity

Dispositions for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Number of

Investments Amount Number of

Investments Amount Properties 5 $ 16,491 8 $ 28,186 Commercial Loans and Investments — — — — Totals 5 $ 16,491 8 $ 28,186 Properties - Weighted Average Exit Cash Cap Rate 7.9% 8.4% Commercial Loans and Investments - Weighted Average Cash Yield —% —% Total Investments - Weighted Average Cash Yield 7.9% 8.4%



Subsequent to June 30, 2025, on July 2, 2025, the Company was repaid the current face amount of $25.5 million on the Publix Land Development loan, which proceeds were utilized to pay down the Revolving Credit Facility.

Property Portfolio ( 2 )

The Company’s property portfolio consisted of the following as of June 30, 2025:

Number of Properties 129 Square Feet 3.9 million Annualized Base Rent (ABR) (1) $45.3 million Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term 8.9 years States where Properties are Located 34 Industries 23 Occupancy 98.2% % of ABR Attributable to Investment Grade Rated Tenants 51% % of ABR Attributable to Credit Rated Tenants 81% % of ABR Attributable to Sale-Leaseback Tenants (2) 8%

(1) ABR represents annualized in-place straight-line base rent pursuant to GAAP. As of June 30, 2025, annualized in-place cash base rent totaled $43.6 million.

(2) During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company acquired three single-tenant income properties for $31.4 million through a sale-leaseback transaction that includes a tenant repurchase option (the “Sale-Leaseback Tenants”). This sale-leaseback transaction is accounted for as a financing arrangement for GAAP purposes, however, for purposes of describing our property portfolio, including for tenant, industry, and state concentrations, the Company includes the Sale-Leaseback Tenants. The Sale-Leaseback Tenants represent 6% of annualized in-place cash base rent as of June 30, 2025.

The Company’s property portfolio included the following top tenants that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company's total ABR as of June 30, 2025:

Tenant Credit Rating % of ABR Dicks Sporting Goods BBB / Baa2 10% Lowe's BBB+ / Baa1 10% Beachside Hospitality Group NR / NR 8% Dollar Tree/Family Dollar BBB / Baa2 7% Walgreens BB- / Ba3 7% Best Buy BBB+ / A3 5% Dollar General BBB / Baa3 5% GermFree Laboratories NR / NR 4% Walmart AA / Aa2 4% At Home D / NR 4% Bass Pro Shops BB- / Ba3 3% BJ's Wholesale Club BB+ / Ba1 3% Academy Sports BB+ / Ba2 3% Alamo Drafthouse A / A2 3% Home Depot A / A2 2% Other 22% Total 100%



The Company’s property portfolio consisted of the following top industries that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company's total ABR as of June 30, 2025:

Industry % of ABR Sporting Goods 17% Home Improvement 13% Dollar Stores 12% Casual Dining 10% Pharmacy 7% Home Furnishings 6% Consumer Electronics 6% Entertainment 5% Technology, Media & Life Sciences 4% Grocery 4% Off-Price Retail 3% Wholesale Club 3% General Merchandise 3% Other 7% Total 100%



The Company’s property portfolio included properties in the following top states that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company’s total ABR as of June 30, 2025:

State % of ABR Florida 13% New Jersey 9% New York 7% North Carolina 7% Michigan 6% Texas 6% Illinois 6% Georgia 4% Ohio 4% Minnesota 4% West Virginia 3% Tennessee 3% Colorado 3% Kansas 2% Other 23% Total 100%



Balance Sheet and Capital Markets (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of June 30, 2025 Leverage Net Debt / Total Enterprise Value 60.3% Net Debt / Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 8.1x Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio 3.3x Liquidity Available Capacity Under Revolving Credit Facility $ 47,957 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (1) 9,302 Total Liquidity $ 57,259

(1) Includes all unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held in escrow accounts to be reinvested through the like-kind exchange structure.

The Revolving Credit Facility has commitments for up to $250.0 million; however, borrowing availability is based on an unencumbered asset value, as defined in the underlying credit agreement. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had an outstanding balance of $153.0 million under the Revolving Credit Facility and $48.0 million of additional borrowing availability based on unencumbered asset value as of June 30, 2025. However, with our current in-place commitments, the borrowing availability under our Revolving Credit Facility could potentially expand up to an additional $49.0 million if we are able to increase our unencumbered asset value, providing the potential for total liquidity of over $100.0 million.

Below is a summary of repurchases of shares of common stock under the Company’s $10.0 million common stock repurchase program for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025:

Repurchase Program For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2025 For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2025 Shares Repurchased 272,565 546,390 Weighted Average Price per Share (Gross) $ 15.81 $ 16.07 Net Price $ 4,316 $ 8,798



The Company’s long-term debt as of June 30, 2025:

As of June 30, 2025 Face Value Debt Stated Interest

Rate Wtd. Avg. Rate Maturity Date Revolving Credit Facility (1) $ 153,000 SOFR + 0.10% +

[1.25% - 2.20%] 5.46% January 2027 2026 Term Loan (2) 100,000 SOFR + 0.10% +

[1.35% - 1.95%] 3.80% May 2026 2027 Term Loan (3) 100,000 SOFR + 0.10% +

[1.25% - 1.90%] 3.75% January 2027 Total Debt/Weighted-Average Rate $ 353,000 4.51%

(1) As of June 30, 2025, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 3.32% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread on $100 million of the outstanding balance on the Company’s Revolving Credit Facility.

(2) As of June 30, 2025, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 2.05% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread for the $100 million 2026 Term Loan balance.

(3) As of June 30, 2025, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 2.05% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread for the $100 million 2027 Term Loan balance.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company held a 92.0% interest in Alpine Income Property OP, LP, the Company’s operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership” or “OP”). There were 1,223,854 OP Units held by third parties outstanding and 14,151,914 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding, for total outstanding common stock and OP Units held by third parties of 15,375,768 as of June 30, 2025.

Dividends

The Company’s dividends for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025:

For the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2025 For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2025 Dividends Declared and Paid per Share $ 0.285 $ 0.570 FFO Payout Ratio 64.8% 64.8% AFFO Payout Ratio 64.8% 64.8%



2025 Outlook

The Company has reaffirmed its FFO and AFFO outlook for 2025. The Company’s outlook for 2025 is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company’s outlook for 2025 is as follows:

Outlook Range for 2025 (Unaudited) Low High Investments $100 million to $130 million Dispositions $50 million to $70 million FFO per Diluted Share $1.74 to $1.77 AFFO per Diluted Share $1.74 to $1.77 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 15.5 million



Reconciliation of the outlook range of the Company’s 2025 estimated Net Loss per Diluted Share to estimated FFO and AFFO per Diluted Share:

Outlook

Range for 2025 (Unaudited) Low High Net Loss per Diluted Share $ (0.25 ) $ (0.22 ) Depreciation and Amortization 1.81 1.81 Provision for Impairment (1) 0.31 0.31 Gain on Disposition of Assets (1) (0.13 ) (0.13 ) FFO per Diluted Share $ 1.74 $ 1.77 Adjustments: Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Non-Cash Compensation 0.02 0.02 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense 0.05 0.05 Other Non-Cash Adjustments 0.02 0.02 AFFO per Diluted Share $ 1.74 $ 1.77

(1) Provision for Impairment and Gain on Disposition of Assets represents the actual adjustment for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s revised outlook excludes projections related to these measures.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general business and economic conditions, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, tariffs and international trade policies, risks inherent in the real estate business, including tenant defaults, potential liability relating to environmental matters, credit risk associated with the Company investing in commercial loans and investments, illiquidity of real estate investments and potential damages from natural disasters, the impact of epidemics or pandemics on the Company’s business and the business of its tenants and the impact of such epidemics or pandemics on the U.S. economy and market conditions generally, other factors affecting the Company’s business or the business of its tenants that are beyond the control of the Company or its tenants, and the factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our reported results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We also disclose Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”), and Pro Forma Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA”), all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.

FFO, AFFO, and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as reported on our statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

We compute FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude real estate related depreciation and amortization, as well as extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP) such as net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.

To derive AFFO, we further modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to non-cash revenues and expenses such as loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of above- and below-market lease related intangibles, straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, non-cash compensation, and other non-cash adjustments to income or expense. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income or loss but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. We use AFFO as one measure of our performance when we formulate corporate goals.

To derive Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income or loss is adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination and/or payoff, and real estate related depreciation and amortization including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries, non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, above- and below-market lease related intangibles, non-cash compensation, other non-cash income or expense, and other non-recurring items such as disposition management fees and commission fees. Cash interest expense is also excluded from Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and GAAP net income or loss is adjusted for the annualized impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar activities.

FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains or losses on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. We believe that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider because it will help them to better assess our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues or expenses. We also believe that Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider as it allows for a better assessment of our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues, expenses or certain effects of the Company’s capital structure on our operating performance. FFO, AFFO, and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Other Definitions

Annualized Base Rent (ABR) represents the annualized in-place straight-line base rent pursuant to GAAP.

Annualized In-Place Cash Base Rent represents the annualized in-place contractual minimum base rent on a cash basis.

Credit Rated Tenant is a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Investment Grade Rated Tenant is a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners of Baa3, BBB-, or NAIC-2 or higher. If applicable, in the event of a split rating between S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Services, the Company utilizes the higher of the two ratings as its reference point as to whether a tenant is defined as an Investment Grade Rated Tenant. Credit ratings utilized in this press release are those available from S&P Global Ratings and/or Moody’s Investors Service, as applicable, as of June 30, 2025.

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term is weighted by the ABR and does not assume the exercise of any tenant purchase options.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

As of (Unaudited)

June 30, 2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Real Estate: Land, at Cost $ 141,579 $ 147,912 Building and Improvements, at Cost 356,835 341,955 Total Real Estate, at Cost 498,414 489,867 Less, Accumulated Depreciation (50,791 ) (45,850 ) Real Estate—Net 447,623 444,017 Assets Held for Sale 1,110 2,254 Commercial Loans and Investments 110,876 89,629 Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,000 1,578 Restricted Cash 7,127 6,373 Intangible Lease Assets—Net 43,176 43,925 Straight-Line Rent Adjustment 1,772 1,485 Other Assets 11,762 15,734 Total Assets $ 628,446 $ 604,995 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses, and Other Liabilities $ 14,337 $ 8,445 Prepaid Rent and Deferred Revenue 3,083 2,412 Intangible Lease Liabilities—Net 4,097 4,774 Obligation Under Participation Agreement 2,272 11,403 Long-Term Debt—Net 352,570 301,466 Total Liabilities 376,359 328,500 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 100 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 500 million shares authorized, 14,151,914 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and 14,691,982 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 142 147 Additional Paid-in Capital 253,067 261,831 Dividends in Excess of Net Income (26,721 ) (15,722 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 3,357 6,771 Stockholders' Equity 229,845 253,027 Noncontrolling Interest 22,242 23,468 Total Equity 252,087 276,495 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 628,446 $ 604,995





Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share and dividend data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenues: Lease Income $ 12,022 $ 11,330 $ 23,848 $ 22,794 Interest Income from Commercial Loans and Investments 2,737 986 5,038 1,889 Other Revenue 104 174 183 273 Total Revenues 14,863 12,490 29,069 24,956 Operating Expenses: Real Estate Expenses 2,105 1,800 4,139 3,728 General and Administrative Expenses 1,697 1,602 3,413 3,144 Provision for Impairment 2,803 657 4,834 688 Depreciation and Amortization 6,705 6,352 14,012 12,734 Total Operating Expenses 13,310 10,411 26,398 20,294 Gain on Disposition of Assets 938 918 2,089 918 Net Income From Operations 2,491 2,997 4,760 5,580 Investment and Other Income 47 56 92 125 Interest Expense (4,320 ) (2,831 ) (7,912 ) (5,766 ) Net Income (Loss) (1,782 ) 222 (3,060 ) (61 ) Less: Net Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 141 (18 ) 240 5 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. $ (1,641 ) $ 204 $ (2,820 ) $ (56 ) Per Common Share Data: Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Basic and Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.20 ) $ — Weighted Average Number of Common Shares: Basic 14,202,796 13,624,932 14,414,682 13,623,070 Diluted (1) 15,426,650 14,848,786 15,638,536 14,846,924 Dividends Declared and Paid $ 0.285 $ 0.275 $ 0.570 $ 0.550

(1) Includes 1,223,854 shares during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, underlying 1,223,854 OP Units issued to CTO Realty Growth, Inc.





Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,782 ) $ 222 $ (3,060 ) $ (61 ) Depreciation and Amortization 6,705 6,352 14,012 12,734 Provision for Impairment 2,803 657 4,834 688 Gain on Disposition of Assets (938 ) (918 ) (2,089 ) (918 ) Funds From Operations $ 6,788 $ 6,313 $ 13,697 $ 12,443 Adjustments: Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income (166 ) (115 ) (246 ) (225 ) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (231 ) (89 ) (362 ) (154 ) Non-Cash Compensation 95 80 190 159 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense 205 180 394 360 Other Non-Cash Adjustments 51 30 108 59 Adjusted Funds From Operations $ 6,742 $ 6,399 $ 13,781 $ 12,642 FFO per Diluted Share $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.88 $ 0.84 AFFO per Diluted Share $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.88 $ 0.85





Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Net Loss $ (1,782 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and Amortization 6,705 Provision for Impairment 2,803 Gain on Disposition of Assets (938 ) Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income (166 ) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (231 ) Non-Cash Compensation 95 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense 205 Other Non-Cash Adjustments 51 Other Non-Recurring Items (40 ) Interest Expense, Net of Deferred Financing Costs Amortization and Interest on Obligation Under Participation Agreement 3,965 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,667 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,668 Pro Forma Annualized Impact of Current Quarter Investment Activity (1) (349 ) Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,319 Total Long-Term Debt $ 352,570 Financing Costs, Net of Accumulated Amortization 430 Cash and Cash Equivalents (5,000 ) Restricted Cash (2) (4,302 ) Net Debt $ 343,698 Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 8.1x

(1) Reflects the pro forma annualized impact on Annualized Adjusted EBITDA of the Company’s investment and disposition activity during the three months ended June 30, 2025.

(2) Includes only restricted cash held in escrow accounts to be reinvested through the like-kind exchange structure.