Meriwest Credit Union Launches Zelle® for Fast, Secure, and Convenient Money Transfers

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union is excited to announce the addition of Zelle® to its suite of digital banking services, enabling members to send and receive money quickly and securely. Zelle is now available through Meriwest’s mobile banking app, allowing members to transfer funds to friends, family, or trusted contacts in minutes, directly from their Meriwest accounts to almost any U.S. bank account.

Zelle offers a seamless way to split bills, pay rent, or send gifts, with no fees for standard transactions. Members can enroll using their email address or U.S. mobile phone number and start sending money to anyone with a U.S. bank account enrolled with Zelle. The service is designed for convenience, with most transactions completed within minutes when both parties are enrolled, and is backed by strong security measures to protect members’ financial information.

“Listening to our members’ needs is at the heart of what we do,” said Lisa Pesta, President and CEO of Meriwest Credit Union. “The introduction of Zelle reflects our commitment to providing innovative, member-focused solutions that make managing money easier and more convenient. We’re excited to offer this fast and secure way to move money, enhancing the banking experience for our community.”

To use Zelle, members can log into Meriwest’s mobile app, navigate to the “Send Money with Zelle®” option, and enroll with their preferred email address or U.S. mobile number. Members are encouraged to only send money to trusted individuals, as Zelle transactions are instant and typically irreversible. For detailed instructions or to learn more, visit www.meriwest.com/zelle or contact Meriwest’s member service team at (877) MERIWEST (637-4937).

Zelle® and the Zelle® related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license. To send or receive money with Zelle®, both parties must have an eligible checking or savings account.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, ($2.1B in assets) is one of Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2024. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About Zelle ®

Zelle® is transforming how money moves, with more than five billion digital payments sent since its launch in 2017. The Zelle® network connects over 2,200 banks and credit unions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send digital payments to people and businesses they know and trust with an eligible bank account in the U.S. Money is available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle®. To learn more about Zelle® and participating financial institutions in the Zelle® network, visit www.zellepay.com.

