First Western Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: First Western Financial, Inc. First Western Financial, Inc.

Second Quarter 2025 Summary

  • Total loans increased $115 million, or 4.7%, from $2.43 billion as of Q1 2025 to $2.54 billion as of Q2 2025
  • Net interest margin increased 6 basis points from 2.61% in Q1 2025 to 2.67% in Q2 2025
  • Net interest income increased $0.4 million from $17.5 million in Q1 2025 to $17.9 million in Q2 2025
  • Non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million from $19.4 million in Q1 2025 to $19.1 million in Q2 2025
  • Net income available to common shareholders of $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in Q2 2025

DENVER, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net income available to common shareholders was $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and net income of $1.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “We executed well in the second quarter and saw positive trends in many areas including loan and deposit growth, an expansion in our net interest margin, well managed expenses, and stable asset quality. We were able to redeploy the cash from the sale of our two largest OREO properties into loan production and securities purchases, which positively impacted our net interest margin. While maintaining our disciplined underwriting and pricing criteria, we had a very strong quarter of loan production, which was well diversified across our markets and loan portfolios. Our strong loan production reflects the healthy economic conditions we continue to see across our markets, as well as the contribution of banking talent we have added over the past few years.

“Our loan and deposit pipelines remain healthy and we expect to see solid balance sheet growth over the second half of the year, along with continued expansion in our net interest margin while we continue to maintain tight expense control. We believe this will continue to result in solid financial performance for our shareholders as we move through the year,” said Mr. Wylie.

 For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025   2025   2024 
Earnings Summary     
Net interest income$17,884  $17,453  $15,778 
Provision for credit losses 1,773   80   2,334 
Total non-interest income 6,305   7,345   6,972 
Total non-interest expense 19,099   19,361   19,001 
Income before income taxes 3,317   5,357   1,415 
Income tax expense 814   1,172   339 
Net income available to common shareholders 2,503   4,185   1,076 
Basic earnings per common share 0.26   0.43   0.11 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.26   0.43   0.11 
      
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.36%  0.59%  0.15%
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 3.90   6.63   1.73 
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 4.40   7.44   2.00 
Net interest margin 2.67   2.61   2.35 
Efficiency ratio(1) 78.83   79.16   82.25 

____________________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the Second Quarter 2025

Revenue

Total income before non-interest expense was $22.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 9.3% from $24.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. Gross revenue(1) was $24.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 1.6% from $24.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Relative to the first quarter of 2025, the decrease in total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in the Provision for credit losses and decreases in Net gain on loans held for sale and Net gain on other real estate owned, partially offset by an increase in Net interest income. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, total income before non-interest expense increased 9.8% from $20.4 million and Gross revenue increased 4.8% from $23.1 million. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, the increase in total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in Net interest income and decrease in the Provision for credit losses, partially offset by a decrease in Net gain on mortgage loans.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 increased 6 basis points to 2.67% from 2.61% reported in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in cost of deposits and increase in interest-earning assets yield. The decrease in cost of deposits was primarily due to lower rates on time deposits and the increase in interest-earning assets yield was primarily due to an improved mix in average interest-earning asset balances.

The yield on interest-earning assets increased 4 basis points to 5.61% from 5.57% reported in the first quarter of 2025 and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 2 basis points to 3.63% from 3.65% reported in the first quarter of 2025.

Relative to the second quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased 32 basis points from 2.35%, primarily due to a 42 basis point decrease in total cost of funds as a result of the lower interest rate environment.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $17.9 million, an increase of 2.3% from $17.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase quarter over quarter was primarily driven by a 6 basis point increase in net interest margin, offset partially by a decline in average interest-earning assets. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased 13.3% from $15.8 million. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a 32 basis point increase in net interest margin, offset partially by a decline in average interest-earnings assets.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $6.3 million, a decrease of 13.7% from $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by decreases in Net gain on other real estate owned, Net gain on loans held for sale, and Risk management and insurance fees, partially offset by an increase in Net gain on mortgage loans due to an increase in origination volume. The first quarter of 2025 included a Net gain on other real estate of $0.5 million due to the sale of our two largest OREO properties as well as a Net gain on loans held for sale of $0.2 million due to the reversal of a previous quarter's write-down on a non-performing loan.

Relative to the second quarter of 2024, non-interest income decreased $0.7 million, driven primarily by a decrease in Net gain on mortgage loans due to a decrease in origination volume.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $19.1 million, a decrease of 1.5% from $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in Salaries and employee benefits due to the seasonality of payroll taxes, partially offset by an increase in Professional services.

Relative to the second quarter of 2024, non-interest expense increased 0.5% from $19.0 million, driven primarily by an increase in Occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by a decrease in Salaries and employee benefits.

The Company’s efficiency ratio(1) was 78.8% in the second quarter of 2025, compared with 79.2% in the first quarter of 2025 and 82.3% in the second quarter of 2024.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded Income tax expense of $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.54 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $115 million or 4.7% compared to March 31, 2025. Changes in the quarter included net growth in the Cash, securities, and other and 1-4 family residential portfolios, partially offset by a net decrease in the Construction and development portfolio. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, total loans held for investment increased from $2.46 billion as of June 30, 2024, primarily driven by net growth in the 1-4 family residential and Non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolios, partially offset by net decreases in the Construction and development and Commercial and industrial portfolios.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.53 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 0.4% from $2.52 billion as of March 31, 2025. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, total deposits increased from $2.41 billion as of June 30, 2024, driven primarily by an increase in Interest-bearing deposits.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were a combined $163.4 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $111.8 million from $51.6 million as of March 31, 2025. The change when compared to March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by net draws on the Company's FHLB line of credit as a result of interest-earning asset growth during the quarter. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, borrowings decreased $28.1 million from $191.5 million as of June 30, 2024. The decrease in borrowings from June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") payoffs and net pay downs on the Company's FHLB line of credit as a result of deposit growth.

Subordinated notes were $44.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $44.6 million as of March 31, 2025. Subordinated notes decreased $7.8 million from $52.5 million as of June 30, 2024. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, the decrease was primarily due to the redemption of $8.0 million of subordinated notes that became eligible to call in the first quarter of 2025.

Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management (“AUM”) was $7.50 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $320 million, or 4.5%, from $7.18 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in AUM during the quarter was primarily attributable to improving market conditions. Compared to June 30, 2024, total AUM increased 6.9% from $7.01 billion.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $18.8 million, or 0.62% of Total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $17.1 million, or 0.59% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. The increase in non-performing assets during the quarter was due to additions to non-performing loans. As of June 30, 2024, non-performing assets totaled $49.3 million, or 1.68% of total assets. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, the decrease in non-performing assets was primarily driven by the sale of two OREO properties, partially offset by additions to non-performing loans. OREO totaled $4.4 million as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, a decrease of $7.0 million from $11.4 million as of June 30, 2024.

Non-performing loans totaled $14.4 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.6 million from $12.8 million as of March 31, 2025. The increase was due to the addition of one credit relationship that is in active workout. This relationship is secured by a residential real estate asset, business assets, and a personal guarantee. As of June 30, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $37.9 million. The decrease when compared to June 30, 2024 was driven by the migration of one loan relationship out of non-performing loans and into OREO, partially offset by additions to non-performing loans.

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded provision expense of $1.8 million, compared to $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in provision expense recorded in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by loan growth and charge-offs.

Capital

As of June 30, 2025, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

 June 30,
 2025
Consolidated Capital 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets9.96%
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets9.96 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.67 
Tier 1 capital to average assets8.31 
  
Bank Capital 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.36%
CET1 to risk-weighted assets11.36 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.13 
Tier 1 capital to average assets9.49 

Book value per common share increased 0.8% from $26.44 as of March 31, 2025 to $26.64 as of June 30, 2025. Book value per common share increased 4.3% from $25.55 as of June 30, 2024.

Tangible book value per common share(1) increased 0.9% from $23.18 as of March 31, 2025, to $23.39 as of June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share increased 5.0% from $22.27 as of June 30, 2024.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 26,287 shares for $0.5 million.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 25, 2025. Telephone access: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4e9784b7b6ee4a528ae8f3affe52d2ee

A slide presentation relating to the second quarter 2025 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” and “Gross Revenue”. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of changes in interest rates could reduce our net interest margins and net interest income; increased credit risk, including as a result of deterioration in economic conditions, could require us to increase our allowance for credit losses and could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations and financial condition; the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 7, 2025 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Tony Rossi
310-622-8221
MYFW@finprofiles.com 
IR@myfw.com 

First Western Financial, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025  2025  2024 
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans, including fees$35,085 $34,068 $35,275 
Loans accounted for under the fair value option 85  111  168 
Investment securities 819  681  651 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,356  2,221  1,855 
Dividends, restricted stock 155  128  105 
Total interest and dividend income 37,500  37,209  38,054 
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits 18,208  18,516  20,848 
Other borrowed funds 1,408  1,240  1,428 
Total interest expense 19,616  19,756  22,276 
Net interest income 17,884  17,453  15,778 
Less: Provision for credit losses 1,773  80  2,334 
Net interest income, after provision for credit losses 16,111  17,373  13,444 
      
Non-interest income:     
Trust and investment management fees 4,512  4,677  4,875 
Net gain on mortgage loans 1,187  1,067  1,820 
Net gain on loans held for sale   222   
Bank fees 293  422  327 
Risk management and insurance fees 47  259  109 
Income on company-owned life insurance 112  110  106 
Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 26  6  (315)
Net gain on other real estate owned   459   
Unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities 3  11  (2)
Other 125  112  52 
Total non-interest income 6,305  7,345  6,972 
Total income before non-interest expense 22,416  24,718  20,416 
      
Non-interest expense:     
Salaries and employee benefits 11,019  11,480  11,097 
Occupancy and equipment 2,224  2,210  2,080 
Professional services 1,855  1,704  1,826 
Technology and information systems 1,030  1,078  1,042 
Data processing 1,166  1,122  1,101 
Marketing 267  216  243 
Amortization of other intangible assets 52  51  56 
Other 1,486  1,500  1,556 
Total non-interest expense 19,099  19,361  19,001 
Income before income taxes 3,317  5,357  1,415 
Income tax expense 814  1,172  339 
Net income available to common shareholders$2,503 $4,185 $1,076 
Earnings per common share:     
Basic$0.26 $0.43 $0.11 
Diluted 0.26  0.43  0.11 


First Western Financial, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
      
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025   2025   2024 
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents:     
Cash and due from banks$12,353  $15,924  $6,374 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 219,961   255,658   239,425 
Total cash and cash equivalents 232,314   271,582   245,799 
      
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair value of $93,979, $67,479 and $71,067, respectively), net of allowance for credit losses of $71 99,825   73,775   78,927 
Correspondent bank stock, at cost 11,254   5,968   10,804 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 24,151   10,557   26,856 
Loans (includes $5,099, $6,112, and $10,190 measured at fair value, respectively) 2,540,096   2,425,367   2,456,063 
Allowance for credit losses (18,994)  (17,956)  (27,319)
Loans, net 2,521,102   2,407,411   2,428,744 
Premises and equipment, net 24,488   24,554   24,657 
Accrued interest receivable 10,783   10,623   11,339 
Accounts receivable 4,435   4,505   5,118 
Other receivables 4,915   4,608   4,875 
Other real estate owned, net 4,385   4,385   11,421 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 31,524   31,576   31,741 
Deferred tax assets, net 2,809   2,856   6,123 
Company-owned life insurance 17,184   17,071   16,741 
Other assets 37,628   36,829   34,410 
Total assets$3,026,797  $2,906,300  $2,937,555 
      
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$361,656  $409,696  $396,702 
Interest-bearing 2,167,473   2,105,701   2,014,190 
Total deposits 2,529,129   2,515,397   2,410,892 
Borrowings:     
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings 163,416   51,612   191,505 
Subordinated notes 44,673   44,621   52,451 
Accrued interest payable 1,406   2,371   2,243 
Other liabilities 29,326   35,744   33,589 
Total liabilities 2,767,950   2,649,745   2,690,680 
      
Shareholders’ Equity     
Total shareholders’ equity 258,847   256,555   246,875 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$3,026,797  $2,906,300  $2,937,555 
            


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)
      
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025   2025   2024 
Loan Portfolio     
Cash, Securities, and Other$161,725  $101,078  $143,720 
Consumer and Other 15,778   16,688   15,645 
Construction and Development 255,870   291,133   309,146 
1-4 Family Residential 1,012,662   971,179   904,569 
Non-Owner Occupied CRE 655,954   636,820   609,790 
Owner Occupied CRE 196,692   182,417   189,353 
Commercial and Industrial 239,278   223,197   277,973 
Total 2,537,959   2,422,512   2,450,196 
Loans accounted for under the fair value option 5,235   6,280   10,494 
Total loans held for investment 2,543,194   2,428,792   2,460,690 
Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net(1) (3,098)  (3,425)  (4,627)
Loans (includes $5,099, $6,112, and $10,190 measured at fair value, respectively)$2,540,096  $2,425,367  $2,456,063 
Mortgage loans held for sale 24,151   10,557   26,856 
      
Deposit Portfolio     
Money market deposit accounts$1,632,997  $1,566,737  $1,342,753 
Time deposits 397,006   379,533   519,597 
Interest checking accounts 123,967   144,980   135,759 
Savings accounts 13,503   14,451   16,081 
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,167,473   2,105,701   2,014,190 
Noninterest-bearing accounts 361,656   409,696   396,702 
Total deposits$2,529,129  $2,515,397  $2,410,892 

____________________
(1) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
 
 As of or for the Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025   2025   2024 
Average Balance Sheets     
Assets     
Interest-earning assets:     
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions$121,950  $198,294  $141,600 
Debt securities 85,739   75,592   75,461 
Correspondent bank stock 7,199   5,806   4,801 
Gross loans 2,443,758   2,407,482   2,443,937 
Mortgage loans held for sale 18,803   13,593   20,254 
Loans held at fair value 5,690   6,846   11,314 
Total interest-earning assets 2,683,139   2,707,613   2,697,367 
Noninterest-earning assets 126,397   145,479   119,247 
Total assets$2,809,536  $2,853,092  $2,816,614 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity     
Interest-bearing liabilities:     
Interest-bearing deposits$2,047,570  $2,090,505  $2,001,691 
FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 75,362   51,885   67,196 
Subordinated notes 44,639   52,495   52,414 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,167,571   2,194,885   2,121,301 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:     
Noninterest-bearing deposits 352,391   363,922   412,741 
Other liabilities 32,794   41,656   34,051 
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 385,185   405,578   446,792 
Total shareholders’ equity 256,780   252,629   248,521 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$2,809,536  $2,853,092  $2,816,614 
      
Yields/Cost of funds (annualized)     
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 4.46%  4.54%  5.27%
Debt securities 3.83   3.65   3.47 
Correspondent bank stock 8.64   8.94   8.80 
Loans 5.71   5.71   5.75 
Loan held at fair value 5.99   6.58   5.97 
Mortgage loans held for sale 6.61   5.46   6.83 
Total interest-earning assets 5.61   5.57   5.67 
Interest-bearing deposits 3.57   3.59   4.19 
Total deposits 3.04   3.06   3.47 
FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 4.14   3.92   4.14 
Subordinated notes 5.66   5.70   5.66 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.63   3.65   4.22 
Net interest margin 2.67   2.61   2.35 
Net interest rate spread 1.98   1.92   1.45 


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
  
 As of or for the Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2025   2025   2024 
Asset Quality     
Non-performing loans$14,394  $12,758  $37,909 
Non-performing assets 18,779   17,143   49,330 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 657   566   (9)
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.57%  0.53%  1.54%
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.62   0.59   1.68 
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 131.96   140.74   72.06 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.75   0.74   1.11 
Net charge-offs to average loans 0.03   0.02  *
      
Assets Under Management$7,497,361  $7,176,624  $7,011,796 
      
Market Data     
Book value per share at period end$26.64  $26.44  $25.55 
Tangible book value per common share(1) 23.39   23.18   22.27 
Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 9,707,924   9,704,419   9,647,345 
Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 9,809,321   9,798,591   9,750,667 
Shares outstanding at period end 9,717,922   9,704,320   9,660,549 
      
Consolidated Capital     
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.96%  10.35%  9.92%
CET1 to risk-weighted assets 9.96   10.35   9.92 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.67   13.15   13.44 
Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.31   8.12   7.91 
      
Bank Capital     
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.36%  11.76%  11.22%
CET1 to risk-weighted assets 11.36   11.76   11.22 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.13   12.52   12.35 
Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.49   9.24   8.95 

____________________
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 As of or for the Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2025   2025   2024 
Tangible Common     
Total shareholders' equity$258,847  $256,555  $246,875 
Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net 31,524   31,576   31,741 
Tangible common equity$227,323  $224,979  $215,134 
      
Common shares outstanding, end of period 9,717,922   9,704,320   9,660,549 
Tangible common book value per share$23.39  $23.18  $22.27 
Net income available to common shareholders 2,503   4,185   1,076 
Return on tangible common equity (annualized) 4.40%  7.44%  2.00%
      
Efficiency     
Non-interest expense$19,099  $19,361  $19,001 
Less: OREO expenses and write-downs 53   (80)  29 
Adjusted non-interest expense$19,046  $19,441  $18,972 
      
Total income before non-interest expense$22,416  $24,718  $20,416 
Less: unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities 3   11   (2)
Less: net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 26   6   (315)
Less: net gain on loans held for sale    222    
Plus: provision for credit losses 1,773   80   2,334 
Gross revenue$24,160  $24,559  $23,067 
Efficiency ratio 78.83%  79.16%  82.25%

Recommended Reading