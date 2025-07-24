Crusoe and Tallgrass Announce AI Data Center in Wyoming

DENVER, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Tallgrass to develop a 1.8 gigawatt (GW) AI data center campus located in southeast Wyoming. Designed to scale up to 10 gigawatts, this landmark project underscores Crusoe's ability to rapidly build large-scale AI infrastructure projects, while leveraging Tallgrass’ expertise in large-scale, multicommodity, energy infrastructure development to accelerate speed to market.

The new AI data center campus will leverage a diverse and robust power strategy, integrating multiple energy sources fueled by natural gas and future renewable energy developments in the region. This multi-faceted approach is designed to support high levels of power reliability and efficiency for the large AI computational demands of AI. In addition, its proximity to Tallgrass' existing CO2 sequestration hub will also provide long-term carbon capture solutions as well as leverage Tallgrass’s existing natural gas and water Wyoming assets.

“Building an American AI factory that can scale to 10 gigawatts of capacity illustrates Crusoe’s commitment to delivering infrastructure at the scale needed for the U.S. to win the global AI race,” said Chase Lochmiller, co-founder and CEO of Crusoe. “Our partnership with Tallgrass will activate the energy needed to power intelligence and drive a massive investment into the American workforce to bring this to life, creating high quality jobs across construction, manufacturing, technology, energy and transportation.”

Crusoe's ability to develop and deploy AI data centers at this velocity is critical for meeting the country’s surging demand for AI infrastructure. The company’s portfolio of AI data centers includes its flagship 1.2 GW data center under construction in Abilene, Texas, and the company has broken ground on another 1+ GW campus at a new site.

“At Tallgrass, we've called Wyoming ‘home’ for more than a decade,” said Matt Sheehy, CEO of Tallgrass. “With hundreds of teammates and thousands of miles of pipeline and other large-scale infrastructure across the state, we’re proud of the impact we've made in the region – and through this collaboration with Crusoe, even more excited for what’s ahead.”

“This is exciting news for Wyoming and for Wyoming natural gas producers – and it highlights the kinds of projects we can achieve through continued trade missions, like our recent visit to Taiwan and Japan. Crusoe and Tallgrass have been working in Wyoming for years and Crusoe was featured on 60 Minutes pioneering new technology. It’s great to see that work continue here. I’m looking forward to their joint project becoming a reality,” said Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

“Wyoming is pro-business and pro-growth. Our commitment to innovation and investment is what makes our state great,” said U.S. Senator John Barrasso. “New, state-of-the-art data centers like this will bring high-paying jobs and a skilled workforce to southeast Wyoming. It will also help ensure Wyoming remains at the forefront of technological modernization and advancement.”

“Wyoming has been at the forefront of American ingenuity, pioneering robust energy solutions and powering our nation’s boldest innovators,” said U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis. “This cutting-edge AI data center will strengthen our nation’s leadership in artificial intelligence, bringing high quality jobs to Wyoming and solidifying our role as the powerhouse of high-performance computing.”

Crusoe is dedicated to empowering the next wave of AI innovation by providing the necessary infrastructure with a focus on velocity, scale, and responsible energy integration. These massive infrastructure projects are designed to ensure that the U.S. has the necessary compute power to maintain its competitive edge and drive future breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.

