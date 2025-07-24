Two-time Academy Award Nominee Jeremy Renner to Headline Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Star-studded Event

Denver, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) announced two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner and a fantastic celebrity lineup for its annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show , the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world.

“I’m honored to be invited back to GLOBAL’s amazing event and to hang out with some of the coolest people who happen to have Down syndrome,” says Jeremy. “I’m excited to give back in a meaningful way, to help raise funds for research that will lead to healthier, longer lives. It’s going to be a great night, and I hope we can break some records!”

“We are thrilled to have Jeremy Renner, Ambassador Guion Macsovits, and Quincy Jones Awardee Kevin Iannucci join our GLOBAL family,” says GLOBAL President & CEO, Michelle Sie Whitten. “Our Down syndrome community is so grateful that Jeremy is fully recovered, and we are excited to provide his New York Times bestseller, My Next Breath, as a gift for attendees. Guion and Kevin are both brilliant and beautiful role models who are helping us break stereotypes and showing the world that if society gives us a chance, people with Down syndrome can reach their goals and live their dreams. But we have to have good health and a long life to succeed, and that’s where we come in.”

The event will honor Jeremy’s friend, GLOBAL Ambassador Guion Macsovits, and Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awardee, Champions actor Kevin Iannucci. They will join award-winning film and TV actor John C. McGinley; beloved actress from the longest primetime TV drama on ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” Caterina Scorsone; model and actress Amanda Booth; and award-winning local NBC anchor Kim Christiansen, who will emcee the event. In its 17th year, the award-winning event will be held on Saturday, October 18 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Proceeds will benefit GLOBAL’s life-saving and transformative research and medical care.

“I’m excited to have one of my favorite superheroes, Jeremy Renner, back at the fashion show,” says Ambassador Guion Macsovits. “I went to his house and to an Avengers movie premiere. He told me I was a ‘real superhero.’ It was one of the best nights of my life.”

Guion Macsovits is a fun-loving 18-year-old with a heart as big as his smile. He recently graduated from Cherry Creek High School, where he was known for his kindness, thoughtfulness, and the way he naturally makes people feel valued. Whether holding the door between bells, checking in on a friend, or offering a word of encouragement, Guion has a way of making the world a little brighter. His emotional intelligence is off the charts, and he leads with empathy in everything he does. Ambassador Guion and his family will work closely with GLOBAL to make sure it raises both funds and awareness towards elongating life and improving health outcomes for children and adults with Down syndrome.

“I am so grateful to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation for giving me this important award,” says Kevin. “It is even more meaningful as we lost the iconic Quincy Jones last year. I hope that all my Champions friends and castmates are going to join us for this amazing event that is helping to save lives through research and medical care. Can’t wait to raise some funds and hit the runway!”

Kevin Iannucci was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina. He has quickly distinguished himself as one of today’s most sought-after young talents with Down syndrome, with an impressive body of work that has earned him a reputation as a favorite among prestigious directors. He will receive GLOBAL’s highest honor – the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award. Past recipients include Jamie Foxx, DeOndra Dixon, Woody Harrelson, Sofia Sanchez, Bobby Farrelly, Madison Tevlin, Caterina Scorsone, Eric Dane, Jamie Brewer, Colin Farrell, Tim Harris, John Lynch, Zack Gottsagen, John C. McGinley, Karen Gaffney, Eva Longoria, Frank Stephens, Kyra Phillips, Marián Ávila, and Beverly Johnson.

GLOBAL’s advocacy and lobbying efforts with Congress and outreach to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have resulted in an unprecedented increase of the national Down syndrome research budget, from $27 million in 2016 to over $140 million in 2024.

Proceeds from the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show support the important work of GLOBAL and GLOBAL’s affiliates, including a team of over 400 scientists working on breakthrough life-saving research at the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome and the CU Alzheimer’s & Cognition Center, and a dream team of medical professionals providing excellent medical care to over 2,500 patients from 33 states and 10 countries at the Anna and John J. Sie Center at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,500 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 100 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.