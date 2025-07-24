VFW and Grunt Style Foundation Deliver Over 100 Tons of Relief to Texas Flood Victims

Hill Country, Texas, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill Country Texas — 7/25/2025

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Grunt Style Foundation have joined forces in an extraordinary partnership, delivering over 100 tons of critical relief to flood-ravaged communities across Central Texas. From Kerrville to Hunt, Comfort to San Saba, and Marble Falls to San Angelo, veterans once again led from the front—this time, not in combat, but in compassion.

When historic flooding struck the region, it was veterans who activated the engagement. Mobilizing VFW Posts in each affected area, the coalition launched a coordinated effort to move massive quantities of food, water, clothing, bedding, and search-and-rescue essentials to local communities who had lost everything.

"This was veterans doing what they do best—rallying to the mission and getting the job done," said Tim Jensen, Chairman of the Grunt Style Foundation and Marine Corps veteran. "We didn’t wait for permission. We just got to work."

The relief operation—unfolding in real time—saw an impressive logistics network built virtually overnight. From securing supplies to coordinating trucks, warehouses, and local volunteers, the partnership demonstrated what veteran-led community service looks like when purpose meets action.

VFW National Commander-in-Chief Al Lipphardt stated, “This response effort is the blueprint for how VFW Posts across the country can respond to future disasters. It’s not just about service—it’s about relevance. Our GWOT veterans want to serve again. This gives them that opportunity.”

The sentiment of the VFW Commander in Chief was echoed by Texas VFW Chief of Staff, Greg Brannan and lead disaster coordinator for the Texas VFW. “I am incredibly proud of our partnership with the Texas VFW and the Grunt Style Foundation, which proved vital in delivering rapid and effective disaster relief. The speed and precision our team demonstrated ensured that critical supplies reached veterans, their families, and the communities most in need without delay. This collaborative effort showcased not only our shared commitment but also our ability to act decisively when it matters most.

The Central Texas response is more than a victory in crisis relief—it’s the birth of a new operational model. One that fuses veteran experience with community needs. One that inspires younger generations of post-9/11 veterans to re-engage with VFW Posts by giving them purpose, mission, and leadership roles.

As the waters recede, the work continues—clearing debris, rebuilding homes, restoring hope. And this partnership isn’t going anywhere. Plans are already underway to formalize the model for use nationwide during future emergencies.

Because when disaster strikes, America's veterans don’t retreat—they engage.

About Grunt Style Foundation:

The Grunt Style Foundation is dedicated to the mental and physical wellness of our veterans, service members, and their families. Through community partnerships and direct aid, the Foundation provides rapid support and long-term solutions for those who’ve served.

About the VFW:

The Veterans of Foreign Wars is a nonprofit veterans service organization with nearly 1.5 million members. With Posts in communities across the United States and abroad, the VFW continues to advocate for veterans’ rights and provide vital support to those in need.