Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund Announces Distributions

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SSF.UN) – Brompton Funds (the “Manager”) announces monthly distributions for record dates from July to September 2025 for the class A units (the “Class A Units”) and class U units (the “Class U Units”) of Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (the “Fund”):

Ticker Amount Per

Class A Unit Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class A Unit) SSF.UN $0.041

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date July 31, 2025 August 15, 2025 August 29, 2025 September 15, 2025 September 30, 2025 October 15 2025

The new distribution rate for the Class A Units of the Fund amounts to $0.492 per annum, or a 7.5% yield based on the TSX closing price of $6.53 on July 23, 2025. The Manager believes that the new distribution level is still attractive and better reflects the current yield environment for senior loans and fixed income more broadly. Despite economic uncertainties, corporate credit spreads for high yield and investment grade issuers have tightened in 2025, indicating strong investor demand and confidence in corporate credit quality. Senior loans continue to be one of highest yielding fixed income asset classes while also insulating investors from traditional interest rate risk.

The Fund announces a distribution in the amount of US$0.041 per Class U Unit for the above noted record and payment dates, representing a distribution rate of 7.3% of net asset value (“NAV”) per annum based on a NAV of US$6.72 on July 23, 2025.

The Class A Units have paid 164 consecutive monthly distributions since inception on November 1, 2011 for total distributions of $8.31 per Class A Unit. The Class U Units have paid 164 consecutive monthly distributions since inception on November 1, 2011 for total distributions of US$8.21 per Class U Unit.

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) on the Class A Units and Class U Units which provide unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.



Annual Compound Returns 1-year 3-year 5-year 10-year Since

Inception Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund – Class A Units 3.0% 7.7% 8.1% 3.9% 5.1% Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund – Class U Units 2.7% 7.6% 8.0% 4.0% 5.0%

Returns are for the periods ended June 30, 2025 and are unaudited. Inception date November 1, 2011. The table shows the Fund’s compound return for each period indicated Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per Class A and Class U unit and assumes that cash distributions made by the Fund during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per Class A and Class U unit in additional units of the Fund.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in the unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The amount of distributions may fluctuate from month to month and there can be no assurance that the Fund will make any distribution in any particular month.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.