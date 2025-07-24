Carriage Services Announces 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2025 second quarter results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: Carriage Services Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 8:00 a.m. Central Time How: Live via phone – By dialing 888-254-3590 (Conference ID 6237081) or live via webcast link Click to Join .







An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com .

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 159 funeral homes in 25 states and 28 cemeteries in 10 states as of June 30, 2025. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

For more information, please email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.