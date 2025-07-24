Meridian Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)June 30, 
2025		 March 31, 
2025		 June 30, 
2024
Income:     
Net income$5,592 $2,399 $3,326
Diluted earnings per common share 0.49  0.21  0.30
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) 11,090  8,357  7,072
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix     
      
  • Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, up $3.2 million, or 133%, from prior quarter.
  • Pre-provision net revenue1 for the quarter was $11.1 million, an improvement of $4.0 million, or 57%. from Q2'2024.
  • Net interest margin was 3.54% for the second quarter of 2025, while loan yield improved to 7.24%, from prior quarter.
  • Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2025 were 0.90% and 12.68%, respectively.
  • Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024.
  • Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $33.2 million, or 2% from prior quarter.
  • On July 24, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable August 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2025.

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:

"Meridian’s second quarter 2025 earnings of $5.6 million were substantially above first quarter 2025, benefiting from improving margin, SBA loan sales and mortgage seasonality. PPNR was up 33% over the same period, reflecting overall healthy growth in our business units and good expense control. Loan growth was 2.5% for the quarter but was negatively impacted by a large SBA loan sale and the planned paydowns in our lease group. We continue to forecast loan growth in the 8-10% range for the year. Management is intensely focused on reducing the nonperforming loans, historically high for us, but negotiations and lengthy court schedules will slow the process.

Meridian Wealth Partners continued its solid performance with pre-tax income of $604 thousand for the quarter. We have hired senior managers in this unit to further our growth, and capture a greater percentage of opportunities from our loan groups. The mortgage team is performing nicely but still facing a lack of homes for sale in our Philadelphia metro and Baltimore markets. It had a big turnaround from the first quarter, but volume might have been significantly higher if the inventory was sufficient.

Our principal Philadelphia metro market is healthy and vibrant, and we have not yet seen the impact of economic uncertainties. We are excited about our market penetration in all segments, and believe this will propel us to greater performance."

Select Condensed Financial Information

 As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited)
 June 30, 
2025		 March 31, 
2025		 December 31, 
2024		 September 30, 
2024		 June 30, 
2024
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Income:         
Net income$5,592  $2,399  $5,600  $4,743  $3,326 
Basic earnings per common share 0.50   0.21   0.50   0.43   0.30 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.49   0.21   0.49   0.42   0.30 
Net interest income 21,159   19,776   19,299   18,242   16,846 
          
Balance Sheet:         
Total assets$2,510,938  $2,528,888  $2,385,867  $2,387,721  $2,351,584 
Loans, net of fees and costs 2,108,250   2,071,675   2,030,437   2,008,396   1,988,535 
Total deposits 2,110,374   2,128,742   2,005,368   1,978,927   1,915,436 
Non-interest bearing deposits 237,042   323,485   240,858   237,207   224,040 
Stockholders' equity 178,020   173,568   171,522   167,450   162,382 
          
Balance Sheet Average Balances:         
Total assets$2,491,627  $2,420,571  $2,434,270  $2,373,261  $2,319,295 
Total interest earning assets 2,404,952   2,330,224   2,342,651   2,277,523   2,222,177 
Loans, net of fees and costs 2,113,411   2,039,676   2,029,739   1,997,574   1,972,740 
Total deposits 2,095,028   2,036,208   2,043,505   1,960,145   1,919,954 
Non-interest bearing deposits 249,745   244,161   259,118   246,310   229,040 
Stockholders' equity 176,946   174,734   171,214   165,309   162,119 
          
Performance Ratios (Annualized):         
Return on average assets 0.90%  0.40%  0.92%  0.80%  0.58%
Return on average equity 12.68%  5.57%  13.01%  11.41%  8.25%
                    

Income Statement - Second Quarter 2025 Compared to First Quarter 2025

Second quarter net income increased $3.2 million, or 133.1%, to $5.6 million as net interest income increased $1.4 million, the provision for credit losses decreased $1.4 million, and non-interest income increased $4.0 million. These improvements to net income were partially offset by a $2.6 million increase to non-interest expense over the prior quarter. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

 Three Months Ended        
(dollars in thousands)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 $ Change % Change Change due
to rate		 Change due
to volume
Interest income:           
Cash and cash equivalents$427 $613 $(186) (30.3)% $15  $(201)
Investment securities - taxable 1,792  1,693  99  5.8%  (10)  109 
Investment securities - tax exempt (1) 364  387  (23) (5.9)%  (21)  (2)
Loans held for sale 495  333  162  48.6%  (15)  177 
Loans held for investment (1) 38,204  36,218  1,986  5.5%  320   1,666 
Total loans 38,699  36,551  2,148  5.9%  305   1,843 
Total interest income$41,282 $39,244 $2,038  5.2% $289  $1,749 
Interest expense:           
Interest-bearing demand deposits$1,354 $1,229 $125  10.2% $(51) $176 
Money market and savings deposits 8,097  7,808  289  3.7%  65   224 
Time deposits 7,850  7,831  19  0.2%  (170)  189 
Total interest - bearing deposits 17,301  16,868  433  2.6%  (156)  589 
Borrowings 1,672  1,469  203  13.8%  10   193 
Subordinated debentures 1,079  1,055  24  2.3%  22   2 
Total interest expense 20,052  19,392  660  3.4%  (124)  784 
Net interest income differential$21,230 $19,852 $1,378  6.94% $413  $965 
(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.          
           

Interest income increased $2.0 million quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by increased average balances of interest earning assets and to a lesser degree by higher yields on those assets. Average interest earning assets increased by $74.7 million, and contributed $1.7 million to interest income, while the yield on earnings assets increased 6 basis points and contributed $289 thousand to interest income.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $73.6 million. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $72.4 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $9.4 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $10.7 million on average.

Interest expense increased $660 thousand, quarter-over-quarter, due to higher volume of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. Interest expense on total deposits increased $433 thousand and interest expense on borrowings increased $227 thousand. During the period, interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts increased $20.7 million and $18.3 million on average, respectively, while time deposits increased $14.2 million on average. Borrowings increased $14.5 million on average. On a rate basis, interest-bearing checking accounts and time deposits experienced a decrease in the cost, with the overall cost of deposits dropping 5 basis points.

Overall the net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.54% as the cost of funds declined and the yield on earning assets increased.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses for the second quarter decreased $1.4 million to $3.8 million, from $5.2 million in the first quarter. The lower provisioning reflects the drop in non-performing loans, a decrease in specific reserves required, as well as a lower level of loan growth quarter over quarter. Loan growth was impacted by the sale of SBA loans for the quarter, which exceeded the amount sold in the first quarter by $27.4 million.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 $ Change % Change
Mortgage banking income$5,762  $3,393  $2,369  69.8%
Wealth management income 1,492   1,535   (43) (2.8)%
SBA loan income 1,988   748   1,240  165.8%
Earnings on investment in life insurance 240   222   18  8.1%
Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs 467   (52)  519  (998.1)%
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments (102)  149   (251) (168.5)%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale 171   102   69  67.6%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 190   170   20  11.8%
Net gain (loss) on hedging activity 16   21   (5) (23.8)%
Other 1,064   1,036   28  2.7%
Total non-interest income$11,288  $7,324  $3,964  54.1%
               

Total non-interest income increased $4.0 million, or 54.1%, quarter-over-quarter largely due to a $2.4 million positive improvement in mortgage banking income, combined with a $1.2 million increase in SBA loan income from the sale of SBA loans, and a $467 thousand gain recognized on the sale of MSRs. Mortgage loan sales increased $63.5 million or 42.9% quarter-over-quarter driving higher gain on sale income in addition to an improvement in the overall margin, leading to the higher level of mortgage banking income.  

SBA loan income increased $1.2 million as the volume of SBA loans sold was up $27.4 million to $39.5 million, for the quarter-ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter-ended March 31, 2025. The gross margin on SBA sales was 6.2% for the quarter, down from 8.7% for the previous quarter. The sale included seasoned loans from 2021 & 2022 for which the market premium was much lower.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 $ Change % Change
Salaries and employee benefits$13,179 $11,385 $1,794  15.8%
Occupancy and equipment 1,037  1,338  (301) (22.5)%
Professional fees 1,164  763  401  52.6%
Data processing and software 1,706  1,479  227  15.3%
Advertising and promotion 1,277  779  498  63.9%
Pennsylvania bank shares tax 269  269    %
Other 2,725  2,730  (5) (0.2)%
Total non-interest expense$21,357 $18,743 $2,614  13.9%
             

Overall salaries and benefits increased $1.8 million. Bank and wealth segments combined increased $1.4 million, while the mortgage segment increased $407 thousand. Bank and wealth segment salaries and employee benefits increased due to an increase of 12 full-time equivalent employees, as well as an increase in incentives and other benefits. Mortgage segment salaries, commissions, and employee benefits expense are impacted by volume and increased commensurate with the higher level of originations. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $301 thousand due to a full quarter of savings realized from office lease terminations that occurred in the last few quarters. Professional fees increased $401 thousand over the prior period due to increases in legal, accounting, and other professional fees, while advertising and promotion expenses increased $498 thousand due to the timing of business development activities that typically increase this time of year, including special events.

Balance Sheet - June 30, 2025 Compared to March 31, 2025

Total assets decreased $18.0 million, or 0.7%, to $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2025 from $2.5 billion at March 31, 2025. Interest-earning cash and fed funds decreased $84.7 million, or 74.1%, to $29.6 million as of June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025, as a temporary deposit at the end of the prior quarter of $103 million from a long standing customer, was eventually withdrawn after being on hand for several weeks.

Portfolio loans grew $36.2 million, or 1.7% quarter-over-quarter. This growth was generated from commercial & industrial loans which increased $32.0 million, or 8.6%, commercial mortgage loans which increased $10.3 million, or 1.2%, and construction loans which increased $7.3 million, or 2.6%. SBA loan balances decreased $16.4 million, or 10.2%, from March 31, 2025, due to the increase in sales of such loans in the second quarter as discussed above in the non-interest income section. Lease financings also decreased $9.0 million, or 13.5% from March 31, 2025, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected.

Total deposits decreased $18.4 million, or 0.9% quarter-over-quarter, led by a decline in non-interest bearing deposit of $86.4 million due to the impact of the $103 million temporary deposit discussed above, but this decline was largely offset by an increase of $68.1 million in interest-bearing deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $8.7 million, while interest bearing demand deposits increased $12.8 million, and time deposits increased $46.6 million from largely wholesale efforts. Overall borrowings decreased $625 thousand, or 0.4% quarter-over-quarter.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $4.5 million from March 31, 2025, to $178.0 million as of June 30, 2025. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $5.6 million, less dividends paid of $1.4 million, offset by a decrease of $102 thousand in other comprehensive income. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.32% at June 30, 2025.

Asset Quality Summary

There was a positive improvement in the level of non-performing loans in the second quarter as they decreased $1.7 million to $50.5 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $52.2 million at March 31, 2025. This decline in non-performing loans was largely the result of the repossession of a billboard asset from a commercial loan relationship and a commercial real estate property from a separate commercial loan relationship. These assets were reclassified into OREO and other repossessed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2025. The decline in non-performing loans was partially offset by additional SBA loans that became non-performing during the quarter. Included in non-performing loans are $19.4 million of SBA loans of which $10.0 million, or 52%, are guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase and $13.8 million, or 71% of these non-performing loans originated in 2020-2021 when rates were lower by over 500 basis points. As a result of these changes in non-performing loans, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased 14 bps to 2.35% as of June 30, 2025, from 2.49% as of March 31, 2025.

Net charge-offs increased to $3.6 million, or 0.17% of total average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million, or 0.14%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Second quarter charge-offs consisted of $2.2 million in SBA loans, $972 thousand of small ticket equipment leases, and $583 thousand in commercial loans partly related to the repossession of loan collateral discussed above. Overall there were recoveries of $380 thousand, mainly related to leases.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.00% as of June 30, 2025, relatively flat from 1.01% as of March 31, 2025. The baseline quantitative and qualitative reserve factors increased in the second quarter ACL calculation, offset by the impact of a lower reserve need as specific reserves declined. As of June 30, 2025 there were specific reserves of $3.3 million against individually evaluated loans, a decrease of $1.7 million from $5.0 million in specific reserves as of March 31, 2025.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Earnings and Per Share Data:         
Net income$5,592  $2,399  $5,600  $4,743  $3,326 
Basic earnings per common share$0.50  $0.21  $0.50  $0.43  $0.30 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.49  $0.21  $0.49  $0.42  $0.30 
Common shares outstanding 11,297   11,285   11,240   11,229   11,191 
          
Performance Ratios:         
Return on average assets (2) 0.90%  0.40%  0.92%  0.80%  0.58%
Return on average equity (2) 12.68   5.57   13.01   11.41   8.25 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (2) 3.54   3.46   3.29   3.20   3.06 
Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent) (2) 6.89   6.83   6.81   7.06   6.98 
Cost of funds (2) 3.52   3.56   3.71   4.05   4.10 
Efficiency ratio 65.82%  69.16%  65.72%  70.67%  72.89%
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.17%  0.14%  0.34%  0.11%  0.20%
Non-performing loans to total loans 2.35   2.49   2.19   2.20   1.84 
Non-performing assets to total assets 2.14   2.07   1.90   1.97   1.68 
Allowance for credit losses to:         
Total loans and other finance receivables 0.99   1.01   0.91   1.09   1.09 
Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value) (1) 1.00   1.01   0.91   1.10   1.10 
Non-performing loans 41.26%  39.90%  40.86%  48.66%  57.66%
          
Capital Ratios:         
Book value per common share$15.76  $15.38  $15.26  $14.91  $14.51 
Tangible book value per common share$15.44  $15.06  $14.93  $14.58  $14.17 
Total equity/Total assets 7.09%  6.86%  7.19%  7.01%  6.91%
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1) 6.96   6.73   7.05   6.87   6.76 
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1) 8.96   8.61   9.06   8.95   8.85 
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.32   9.30   9.21   9.32   9.33 
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.53   10.15   10.33   10.17   9.84 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.53   10.15   10.33   10.17   9.84 
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.54%  11.14%  11.20%  11.22%  10.84%
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix        
(2) Annualized         
          


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
Interest income:         
Loans and other finance receivables, including fees$38,697  $36,549  $36,486  $75,246 $71,825 
Securities - taxable 1,792   1,693   1,324   3,485  2,575 
Securities - tax-exempt 295   313   324   608  649 
Cash and cash equivalents 427   613   331   1,040  631 
Total interest income 41,211   39,168   38,465   80,379  75,680 
Interest expense:         
Deposits 17,301   16,868   18,991   34,169  36,383 
Borrowings and subordinated debentures 2,751   2,524   2,628   5,275  5,842 
Total interest expense 20,052   19,392   21,619   39,444  42,225 
Net interest income 21,159   19,776   16,846   40,935  33,455 
Provision for credit losses 3,803   5,212   2,680   9,015  5,546 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 17,356   14,564   14,166   31,920  27,909 
Non-interest income:         
Mortgage banking income 5,762   3,393   5,420   9,155  9,054 
Wealth management income 1,492   1,535   1,444   3,027  2,761 
SBA loan income 1,988   748   785   2,736  1,771 
Earnings on investment in life insurance 240   222   215   462  422 
Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs 467   (52)     415   
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments (102)  149   203   47  278 
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale 171   102   (29)  273  (31)
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 190   170   (24)  360  (199)
Net gain (loss) on hedging activity 16   21   (63)  37  (82)
Other 1,064   1,036   1,293   2,100  3,254 
Total non-interest income 11,288   7,324   9,244   18,612  17,228 
Non-interest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits 13,179   11,385   11,437   24,564  22,010 
Occupancy and equipment 1,037   1,338   1,230   2,375  2,463 
Professional fees 1,164   763   1,029   1,927  2,527 
Data processing and software 1,706   1,479   1,506   3,185  3,038 
Advertising and promotion 1,277   779   989   2,056  1,737 
Pennsylvania bank shares tax 269   269   274   538  548 
Other 2,725   2,730   2,553   5,455  4,869 
Total non-interest expense 21,357   18,743   19,018   40,100  37,192 
Income before income taxes 7,287   3,145   4,392   10,432  7,945 
Income tax expense 1,695   746   1,066   2,441  1,943 
Net income$5,592  $2,399  $3,326  $7,991 $6,002 
          
Basic earnings per common share$0.50  $0.21  $0.30  $0.71 $0.54 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.49  $0.21  $0.30  $0.70 $0.54 
          
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,228   11,205   11,096   11,215  11,092 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,392   11,446   11,150   11,415  11,178 
                   


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
          
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Assets:         
Cash and due from banks$20,604  $16,976  $5,598  $12,542  $8,457 
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 29,570   113,620   21,864   19,805   15,601 
Federal funds sold    629          
Cash and cash equivalents 50,174   131,225   27,462   32,347   24,058 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 187,902   185,221   174,304   171,568   159,141 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 32,642   32,720   33,771   33,833   35,089 
Equity investments 2,130   2,126   2,086   2,166   2,088 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 44,078   28,047   32,413   46,602   54,278 
Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs 2,108,250   2,071,675   2,030,437   2,008,396   1,988,535 
Allowance for credit losses (20,851)  (20,827)  (18,438)  (21,965)  (21,703)
Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses 2,087,399   2,050,848   2,011,999   1,986,431   1,966,832 
Restricted investment in bank stock 9,162   8,369   7,753   8,542   10,044 
Bank premises and equipment, net 12,320   12,028   12,151   12,807   13,114 
Bank owned life insurance 30,175   29,935   29,712   29,489   29,267 
Accrued interest receivable 10,334   10,345   9,958   10,012   9,973 
OREO and other repossessed assets 3,148   249   276   1,967   1,967 
Deferred income taxes 5,314   5,136   4,669   3,537   3,950 
Servicing assets 3,658   4,284   4,382   4,364   11,341 
Servicing assets held for sale          6,609    
Goodwill 899   899   899   899   899 
Intangible assets 2,665   2,716   2,767   2,818   2,869 
Other assets 28,938   24,740   31,265   33,730   26,674 
Total assets$2,510,938  $2,528,888  $2,385,867  $2,387,721  $2,351,584 
          
Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Non-interest bearing$237,042  $323,485  $240,858  $237,207  $224,040 
Interest bearing:         
Interest checking 173,865   161,055   141,439   133,429   130,062 
Money market and savings deposits 956,448   947,795   913,536   822,837   787,479 
Time deposits 743,019   696,407   709,535   785,454   773,855 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,873,332   1,805,257   1,764,510   1,741,720   1,691,396 
Total deposits 2,110,374   2,128,742   2,005,368   1,978,927   1,915,436 
Borrowings 138,965   139,590   124,471   144,880   187,260 
Subordinated debentures 49,792   49,761   49,743   49,928   49,897 
Accrued interest payable 7,059   7,404   6,860   7,017   7,709 
Other liabilities 26,728   29,823   27,903   39,519   28,900 
Total liabilities 2,332,918   2,355,320   2,214,345   2,220,271   2,189,202 
          
Stockholders’ equity:         
Common stock 13,300   13,288   13,243   13,232   13,194 
Surplus 82,184   82,026   81,545   81,002   80,639 
Treasury stock (26,079)  (26,079)  (26,079)  (26,079)  (26,079)
Unearned common stock held by ESOP (1,006)  (1,006)  (1,006)  (1,204)  (1,204)
Retained earnings 117,132   112,952   111,961   107,765   104,420 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,511)  (7,613)  (8,142)  (7,266)  (8,588)
Total stockholders’ equity 178,020   173,568   171,522   167,450   162,382 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,510,938  $2,528,888  $2,385,867  $2,387,721  $2,351,584 
                    


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Interest income$41,211 $39,168 $40,028 $40,319 $38,465
Interest expense 20,052  19,392  20,729  22,077  21,619
Net interest income 21,159  19,776  19,299  18,242  16,846
Provision for credit losses 3,803  5,212  3,572  2,282  2,680
Non-interest income 11,288  7,324  13,279  10,831  9,244
Non-interest expense 21,357  18,743  21,411  20,546  19,018
Income before income tax expense 7,287  3,145  7,595  6,245  4,392
Income tax expense 1,695  746  1,995  1,502  1,066
Net Income$5,592 $2,399 $5,600 $4,743 $3,326
          
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,228  11,205  11,158  11,110  11,096
Basic earnings per common share$0.50 $0.21 $0.50 $0.43 $0.30
          
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,392  11,446  11,375  11,234  11,150
Diluted earnings per common share$0.49 $0.21 $0.49 $0.42 $0.30
               


 Segment Information
 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total
Net interest income$21,025  $63  $71  $21,159  $16,784  $36  $26  $16,846 
Provision for credit losses 3,803         3,803   2,680         2,680 
Net interest income after provision 17,222   63   71   17,356   14,104   36   26   14,166 
Non-interest income 3,029   1,492   6,767   11,288   1,673   1,444   6,127   9,244 
Non-interest expense 15,049   951   5,357   21,357   12,606   804   5,608   19,018 
Income before income taxes$5,202  $604  $1,481  $7,287  $3,171  $676  $545  $4,392 
Efficiency ratio 63%  61%  78%  66%  68%  54%  91%  73%
                
 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total
Net interest income$40,730  $73  $132  $40,935  $33,376  $30  $49  $33,455 
Provision for credit losses 9,015         9,015   5,546         5,546 
Net interest income after provision 31,715   73   132   31,920   27,830   30   49   27,909 
Non-interest income 4,942   3,027   10,643   18,612   3,550   2,760   10,918   17,228 
Non-interest expense 27,809   1,768   10,523   40,100   24,669   1,636   10,887   37,192 
Income before income taxes$8,848  $1,332  $252  $10,432  $6,711  $1,154  $80  $7,945 
Efficiency ratio 61%  57%  98%  67%  67%  59%  99%  73%
                

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

 Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
Income before income tax expense$7,287 $3,145 $4,392 $10,432 $7,945
Provision for credit losses 3,803  5,212  2,680  9,015  5,546
Pre-provision net revenue$11,090 $8,357 $7,072 $19,447 $13,491
               


 Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
Bank$9,005 $8,860  $5,851 $17,863 $12,257
Wealth 604  726   676  1,332  1,154
Mortgage 1,481  (1,229)  545  252  80
Pre-provision net revenue$11,090 $8,357  $7,072 $19,447 $13,491
                


 Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Allowance for credit losses (GAAP)$20,851  $20,827  $18,438  $21,965  $21,703 
          
Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 2,108,250   2,071,675   2,030,437   2,008,396   1,988,535 
Less: Loans at fair value (14,541)  (14,182)  (14,501)  (13,965)  (12,900)
Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)$2,093,709  $2,057,493  $2,015,936  $1,994,431  $1,975,635 
          
ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 0.99%  1.01%  0.91%  1.09%  1.09%
ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) 1.00%  1.01%  0.91%  1.10%  1.10%
                    


 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)$178,020  $173,568  $171,522  $167,450  $162,382 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,564)  (3,615)  (3,666)  (3,717)  (3,768)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 174,456   169,953   167,856   163,733   158,614 
          
Total assets (GAAP) 2,510,938   2,528,888   2,385,867   2,387,721   2,351,584 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,564)  (3,615)  (3,666)  (3,717)  (3,768)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$2,507,374  $2,525,273  $2,382,201  $2,384,004  $2,347,816 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP) 6.96%  6.73%  7.05%  6.87%  6.76%
                    


 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)$228,127  $220,768  $219,119  $217,028  $211,308 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,564)  (3,615)  (3,666)  (3,717)  (3,768)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 224,563   217,153   215,453   213,311   207,540 
          
Total assets (GAAP) 2,510,684   2,525,029   2,382,014   2,385,994   2,349,600 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,564)  (3,615)  (3,666)  (3,717)  (3,768)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$2,507,120  $2,521,414  $2,378,348  $2,382,277  $2,345,832 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP) 8.96%  8.61%  9.06%  8.95%  8.85%
          
 Tangible Book Value Reconciliation
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Book value per common share$15.76  $15.38  $15.26  $14.91  $14.51 
Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets 0.32   0.32   0.33   0.33   0.34 
Tangible book value per common share$15.44  $15.06  $14.93  $14.58  $14.17 
                    

