Craig Harper Fights Cancer with Single-Digit Body Fat and a “Be Savage” Mindset on Health is a Skill with Todd Vande Hei

Beverly Hills California, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an episode that redefines resilience, Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark and host of Health is a Skill, sits down with 61-year-old executive Craig Harper to explore how deliberate health optimization can become a powerful edge against disease. Diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer, Harper was told by his first oncologist there was “nothing he could do.” Instead, he chose to rewrite the script.

“I’d rather be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war,” Harper said. Instead of waiting passively for chemo, he doubled down on proactive labs, heavy lifting, and long weighted walks. Today, he maintains just 9% body fat, logs 15,000 steps daily in a 40-pound vest, and surfs whenever possible, remarkably with no current symptoms.

Highlights from their conversation included:

Why Stark’s routine lab work caught his cancer early, enabling a critical head start on intervention.





How building lean mass and metabolic flexibility became essential tools, with muscle acting as “storage for sugar”—helping to undercut cancer’s fuel.





The role of sauna, nasal breathing, and mobility in keeping him hiking strenuous trails and popping up on a surfboard at 61.





Teaching his grandkids to “be savage, not average,” encouraging them to find and test their own edges in life.





Reflecting on the typical American path, Harper added, “So many of my counterparts just seek comfort, too much alcohol, junk food, the couch. It seems like pleasure, but it leads to misery.” Instead, he hopes his story inspires others to take control before a diagnosis forces the issue. “When the old man’s knocking, don’t let him in,” he advised.

Listeners can hear the full episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. To explore how personalized strength, nutrition, and lab analysis can help build a more resilient body, visit stark.health.

About Health Is a Skill

Health is a Skill is a Los Angeles-based podcast hosted by Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark. Each episode blends scientific insight, personal stories, and actionable habits to show how optimizing healthspan can transform every decade of life.

Media Communications

