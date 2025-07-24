Humanoid Global Announces Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver, BC, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (formerly, New Wave Holdings Corp.) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) (CSE:ROBO, FWB:0XM1, OTCPK:RBOHF) is pleased to announce, further to its news releases on June 23, 2025 and May 23, 2025, that the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 10,500,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at the price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,150,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder’s fees to eligible finders consisting of $161,903.70 in cash and 574,702 common share purchase warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”). Each Finder’s Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per Share for a period of 24-months from the date of issuance, all in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”).

The Company intends to use the proceeds for corporate development, marketing, and general working capital. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the CSE.

“The successful close of this private placement marks a pivotal moment for Humanoid Global. It equips us to dive into new investment opportunities in humanoid robotics and underscores our commitment to delivering real, tangible value for our investors,” said Joshua Matettore, Chief Executive Officer of Humanoid Global.

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

The Company also announces that pursuant to its Stock Option and RSU Plans dated October 24, 2019, it has granted a total of 150,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) and 150,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to an officer of the Company, subject to CSE approval. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.61 for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant. The Options vest immediately and expire on July 24, 2030. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one Share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs will vest immediately and expire on July 24, 2028.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

ABOUT HUMANOID GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (CSE: ROBO, FWB: 0XM1, OTCPK: RBOHF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the e-sports, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

Investors interested in connecting with Humanoid Global can learn more about the Company by contacting Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer.

For further information please contact: Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer, Humanoid Global Holdings Corp., (604) 602-0001.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Anthony Zelen

Director

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, and the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Offering and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.