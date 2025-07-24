ACWA Responds to Revised Draft Bay-Delta Plan Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today issued a statement from Interim Executive Director Marwan Khalifa regarding the State Water Resources Control Board’s release of a revised draft of its Bay-Delta Plan Update and its inclusion of the Healthy Rivers and Landscapes (HRL) Program.

The Newsom Administration, along with state, federal and local leaders, developed the HRL Program as an innovative alternate approach to traditional regulatory requirements to improve environmental conditions while providing more water supply certainty to communities, farms, and businesses. ACWA has been a long-standing supporter of the HRL Program, previously known as the Voluntary Agreements. More information is available in a news release from the Office of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“ACWA applauds Gov. Gavin Newsom’s leadership in moving the Bay-Delta Plan Update forward and developing the Healthy Rivers and Landscapes Program, which is vital to the success of the plan,” Khalifa said. “We deeply appreciate Gov. Newsom’s commitment to seeing the Bay-Delta Plan Update completed in a way that sets aside old binaries and opens a new, collaborative pathway toward strengthening the health of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Bay-Delta ecosystem while preserving water supply reliability for Californians.”

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

For questions or assistance in arranging interviews with ACWA, contact Caroline Meade at (916) 669-2383 or carolinem@acwa.com.