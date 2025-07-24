LOCKHEED (LMT) ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lockheed Martin Corporation on Behalf of Lockheed Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Attorneys Encourage Investors Who Suffered Losses In Lockheed (LMT) To Contact The Firm Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lockheed Martin Corporation ("Lockheed" or the "Company") (NYSE:LMT) on behalf of Lockheed stockholders.

On July 22, 2025, Lockheed released its second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting sharply lower second-quarter earnings, including $1.6 billion in program losses. The Company disclosed it was forced to recognize $950 million in losses related to its Aeronautics Classified program due to “design, integration, and test challenges, as well as other performance issues” as well as “significant changes to its processes and testing approach.”

The Company also reported $570 million in losses on its Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program due in part to providing “additional mission capabilities, enhanced logistical support, fleet life extension, and revised expectations regarding flight hours.” The Company further reported a $95 million charge related to its Turkish Utility Helicopter Program due to the “current status of the program.” The Company stated it is in “ongoing discussion” with its customers regarding a potential “restructure” of certain contractual terms and conditions.

On this news, Lockheed’s stock price fell $49.84, or 10.8%, to close at $410.69 per share on July 22, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

