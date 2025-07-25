U.S. Diagnostics Market Review 2020-2024 and Outlook to 2030 - Technological Advancements Lower Costs of Molecular Diagnostics, Reshape U.S. Healthcare Landscape

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Diagnostics Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 35.66 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 59.73 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.12%. Diagnostics involve a range of procedures and tests conducted by healthcare professionals to identify diseases and medical conditions. These tests are essential for timely and effective treatment.

Recent developments in diagnostic technology, such as Roche's announcement in May 2025 to invest up to $550 million by 2030 in expanding its Indianapolis facility for continuous glucose monitoring, highlight the sector's dynamic growth. This expansion not only enhances access to advanced diabetes care but also reflects broader trends in strengthening domestic diagnostic manufacturing capabilities. The increasing focus on early detection, chronic disease management, and patient accessibility continues to drive the rapid evolution and expansion of the diagnostics industry in the United States.

Key Market Driver

Growing Burden of Infectious and Chronic Diseases: The rising incidence of infectious and chronic diseases in the United States is a major factor accelerating the demand for diagnostic testing. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of swift and accurate diagnostics in controlling outbreaks. According to CDC data from May 2024, approximately 38 million Americans live with diabetes, and an additional 98 million are pre-diabetic, signaling the urgent need for early detection and intervention strategies. Moreover, with six in ten adults in the U.S. having at least one chronic disease - and four in ten having multiple conditions - the demand for regular monitoring and early diagnosis continues to grow. This persistent health burden is fostering the adoption of advanced diagnostic tools and driving the development of innovative technologies aimed at improving patient outcomes and reducing long-term healthcare costs.

Key Market Challenge

Affordability for High-end Molecular Diagnostics: While molecular diagnostics offer advanced capabilities for disease detection, their traditionally high costs have limited access for many patients. Although prices are beginning to decline due to technological progress and market competition, this shift may lead to unintended consequences. Increased affordability could reduce demand for conventional diagnostic services as more people gain access to molecular diagnostics. This democratization of technology might also lead to oversupply and reduce per-capita utilization. As patients opt for direct and early testing, traditional diagnostic providers may face pressure to revise business models and remain competitive. While this trend may temporarily impact demand, it sets the stage for further innovation, shaping the future landscape of diagnostic services in the United States.

Key Market Trend

Rising Development of Easy-To-Use Diagnostics Devices: The growing development of user-friendly diagnostic devices is transforming the way healthcare is delivered in the United States. These innovations empower individuals to conduct health tests from the convenience of their homes, reducing dependency on healthcare professionals for routine diagnostics. With real-time results and ease of use, these tools facilitate early detection and improved management of chronic diseases. They also reduce wait times and lower overall healthcare costs by promoting timely intervention. As the U.S. healthcare system continues to embrace accessible and patient-centered solutions, the adoption of these devices is expected to rise substantially. This shift supports a broader trend toward preventive care and greater patient engagement, ultimately improving public health outcomes.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

Biomerieux Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the United States Diagnostics Market has been segmented into the following categories:

United States Diagnostics Market, By Product Type:

Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services

United States Diagnostics Market, By Type of Test:

Infectious Disease Testing

Lipid Panel

Metabolic Panel

Others

United States Diagnostics Market, By Technique:

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Techniques

Molecular Diagnostics

Tissue Diagnostics

Others

United States Diagnostics Market, By Usability:

Reusable

Disposable

United States Diagnostics Market, By Application:

Infectious Diseases Cancer

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Others

United States Diagnostics Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Public labs

Diagnostic Centers

Point-of-Care Testing Centers

Private or Commercial Laboratories

Others

United States Diagnostics Market, By Region:

Northeast Region

Mid-West Region

West Region

South Region

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $35.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $59.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered United States

