Aurora Mobile Leverages Quantum Computing to Accelerate Business Model Innovation

SHENZHEN, China, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it is exploring the integration of emerging technologies, particularly quantum computing, into its existing operations. With its expertise in customer engagement and robust data ecosystem, Aurora Mobile believes quantum computing will be a driving force in its future growth and innovation.

Quantum Acceleration in Data Processing and Insights

Aurora Mobile’s data processing and analytics operations often face the challenge of handling vast and complex datasets. Quantum computing with its powerful parallel processing enables the Company to significantly improve efficiency in analyzing customer behavior and preferences. Quantum algorithms can rapidly identify behavioral patterns, isolate high-value customer segments, and uncover latent demand. For example, when analyzing customers’ purchasing cycles, quantum models can consider a broader range of influencing factors to predict repurchase timing more accurately. This allows enterprises to optimize their marketing timing and gain deeper, more precise insights from their data.

Quantum-Enhanced Precision Marketing and Recommendations

Precision marketing and personalized recommendations are at the core of Aurora Mobile’s offerings. Quantum computing enables more complex and detailed customer profiling, resulting in highly accurate, multidimensional customer insights. Quantum-enhanced collaborative filtering algorithms can synthesize vast amounts of information in recommendation systems to deliver tailor-made content. Regardless of whether they are applied to products, services, or marketing campaigns, these recommendations can accurately target customer interests, significantly increase conversion rates, enhance customer satisfaction, and optimize the allocation of marketing resources.

Quantum-Powered Smarter Decision-Making

Enterprises’ marketing decisions involve complex scenarios involving numerous variables. Aurora Mobile leverages quantum computing to simulate real-world market dynamics, integrating data on customer behavior, competitor strategies, and industry trends. By simulating the effects of different marketing strategies, it evaluates risks and returns to help businesses identify optimal solutions. For example, during new product launches, quantum simulation can evaluate how the market will respond to different combinations of promotional channels, timing, and campaign intensity, helping enterprises make smarter, more proactive decision-making.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com