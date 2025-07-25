No Outsourcing, No Guesswork: Vereigen Media Leads as a Fully In-House B2B Demand Generation Company

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an evolving marketing world, every B2B marketer is chasing third-party aggregators for a faster and time-saving demand generation process. Vereigen Media flips the script by setting a standard of trust and a commitment to deliver what matters the most to the leading B2B marketers. With a zero-outsourcing policy, 100% in-house operation, and a commitment to verified first-party data engagement, they are transforming how modern B2B companies connect with their valuable prospects - without compromise.

“Marketers are tired of wasting budget on outdated contact lists and poor conversions, they want transparency, precision, and real outcomes. That’s exactly what our fully in-house team delivers.”

- said Ameya Pawar, co-founder & COO of Vereigen Media.

Why In-House Demand Generation is a Must in 2025

With privacy concerns growing and budgets getting tighter, B2B marketers are under real pressure to deliver results. The buyer journey keeps changing, and relying on third-party lists or outsourced vendors often leads to disappointment. Ultimately, it’s not about collecting more data, but about having better data. That’s what Vereigen Media delivers. No shortcuts. No compromises. Just quality you can count on.

Vereigen Media solves that with a fully in-house approach that ensures:

There is no risk of data leakage.

100% accountability.

Reduced replacements.



Inside the Vereigen Media: Built for Accuracy and Trust

With over 107 million first-party contacts and a global team. This enables them to connect directly with key decision-makers across various industries, including technology, SaaS, HR, media, and finance.



Here’s what makes their model stand out:



No Outsourcing . No Aggregators. Just Trusted Contact Lists.

Every lead is manually verified by an in-house team of over 200 data experts. They ensure alignment with the ICP list without data outsourcing. Just relying on genuine engagement.

Decision-makers engage with the brand’s content to qualify as a lead. This shows that the individual is genuinely interested in the product or service.

The data is invaluable. The information is collected through direct contact and interaction with customers. It helps maintain a one-to-one connection with the engaged individual.

To ensure high accuracy, every lead is manually validated. The team ensures that each lead aligns with the ideal customer profile in terms of intent and relevance.

It guarantees registrations with individuals matching the ideal customer profile. This boosts engagement and helps meet registration goals. With actionable insights and scalable solutions, it drives measurable ROI.

Identifying high-value audiences for ad placement boosts market awareness. At Vereigen Media with VM Engage, they enhance campaign performance by using first-party data and guarantee adherence to relevant regulations.

“We don’t just generate leads; we create real engagement with people who are already taking interest in your solution or offering. That’s how modern B2B marketing should be.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media.

Client Success Highlights

AnyDesk: Achieved more than 8% engagement rate in a campaign with human-verified leads. It had the highest ROI of any marketing effort.

Achieved more than 8% engagement rate in a campaign with human-verified leads. It had the highest ROI of any marketing effort. ServiceNow: Achieved a 90% MQL conversion rate, with less than 1% lead replacement.

Built by experts. Backed by integrity.

Founded by Anuj Pakhare and Ameya Pawar, Vereigen Media aims to enhance B2B demand generation while focusing on transparency, trust, and a human-centered approach. With powerful proprietary solutions like VM Intelligence and SMART ABM, they are bringing efficiency and intelligence into every interaction. Allowing clients to connect with the right personas at the right time.

Join the Future of Demand Generation with Vereigen Media.

B2B marketers and sales leaders who are willing to move beyond outdated practices can count on Vereigen Media. It offers a transparent, high-impact solution that aligns with today's buyers and tomorrow’s regulations. They connect real people with genuine interests to real brands.



Vereigen Media - leads. done right.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is a leading B2B demand generation partner trusted by top brands in tech, finance, HR, and SaaS. They focus on content engagement, digital outreach, and data intelligence, with a 100% in-house team and a zero-outsourcing policy. They provide compliant, high-quality leads using first-party data, verified content engagement, and human verification. They are dedicated to redefining demand generation in a world that values privacy and performance.

