OMS Energy Technologies Inc. Filed 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 25, 2025.

The annual report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.omsos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders upon written request. Requests should be directed to the Investor Relations Department, OMS Energy Technologies Inc., 10 Gul Circle, Singapore 629566.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted single-source supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

