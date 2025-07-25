Enthusiast Gaming Announces Closing of Debt Financing

TORONTO, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced debt financing transaction (the “Transaction”), pursuant to which the Company received a non-revolving term loan in the principal amount of $2,000,000. The Transaction was arranged pursuant to the terms of a forbearance and first supplemental credit agreement among the Company, as borrower, certain subsidiaries of the Company, as guarantors, Beedie Investments Ltd. (“Beedie Capital”), as administrative and collateral agent, and lenders led by Beedie Capital entered into on July 10, 2025. For additional information regarding the Transaction, please refer to the Company’s press release dated July 10, 2025.

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that gamers use every day. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

