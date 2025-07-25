First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“I’m happy to report that First Hawaiian Bank had an outstanding second quarter, and posted net income of $73.2 million, a 23.6% increase over the first quarter,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Our results were driven by strong revenues, well controlled expenses and continued excellent credit quality.”

On July 23, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 29, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net income of $73.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases increased $58.8 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits increased $15.6 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased 3 basis points to 3.11%
  • Recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses
  • Provision for income taxes included a net benefit of $5.1 million due a recent change in the California tax code
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.8 billion at June 30, 2025 versus $23.7 billion at March 31, 2025.

Gross loans and leases were $14.4 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $58.8 million, or 0.4%, from $14.3 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Total deposits were $20.2 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $15.6 million from March 31, 2025.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $163.6 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 1.9%, compared to $160.5 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.11% in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 3 basis points compared to 3.08% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we recorded a $10.5 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $54.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.5 million compared to noninterest income of $50.5 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $124.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.4 million compared to noninterest expense of $123.6 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 57.2% and 58.2% for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 16.9% and 23.0% for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the remeasurement of the California deferred tax assets as of the beginning of the year, reflecting the enactment of a recent change in the California tax code.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $167.8 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $166.6 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2025. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $33.3 million as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. Net charge-offs were $3.3 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $3.8 million, or 0.11% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Total non-performing assets were $28.6 million, or 0.20% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on June 30, 2025, compared to total non-performing assets of $20.2 million, or 0.14% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2025.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.7 billion on June 30, 2025 versus $2.6 billion on March 31, 2025.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 9.12%, 13.03% and 14.28%, respectively, on June 30, 2025, compared with 9.01%, 12.93% and 14.17%, respectively, on March 31, 2025.

The Company repurchased 1.04 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $25.0 million under the stock repurchase program in the second quarter. The average cost was $23.99 per share repurchased.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3617237efe0943198ba8998c36c623cc, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 14 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Financial Highlights Table 1
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Operating Results:                    
Net interest income $163,583  $160,526  $152,851  $324,109  $307,278 
Provision for credit losses  4,500   10,500   1,800   15,000   8,100 
Noninterest income  53,958   50,477   51,768   104,435   103,139 
Noninterest expense  124,939   123,560   122,086   248,499   250,899 
Net income  73,247   59,248   61,921   132,495   116,141 
Basic earnings per share  0.58   0.47   0.48   1.05   0.91 
Diluted earnings per share  0.58   0.47   0.48   1.05   0.91 
Dividends declared per share  0.26   0.26   0.26   0.52   0.52 
Dividend payout ratio  44.83%  55.32%  54.17%  49.52%  57.14%
Performance Ratios(1):                    
Net interest margin  3.11%  3.08%  2.92%  3.10%  2.91%
Efficiency ratio  57.23%  58.22%  59.22%  57.71%  60.69%
Return on average total assets  1.23%  1.01%  1.04%  1.12%  0.97%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)  1.28%  1.05%  1.08%  1.17%  1.01%
Return on average total stockholders' equity  11.03%  9.09%  9.91%  10.07%  9.32%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)  17.61%  14.59%  16.42%  16.12%  15.48%
Average Balances:                    
Average loans and leases $14,288,918  $14,309,998  $14,358,049  $14,299,400  $14,335,306 
Average earning assets  21,167,588   21,169,194   21,247,707   21,168,386   21,364,799 
Average assets  23,859,410   23,890,459   23,958,913   23,874,849   24,073,060 
Average deposits  20,280,042   20,354,040   20,308,028   20,316,836   20,439,979 
Average stockholders' equity  2,663,850   2,641,978   2,512,471   2,652,975   2,504,656 
Market Value Per Share:                    
Closing  24.96   24.44   20.76   24.96   20.76 
High  25.09   28.28   22.68   28.28   23.12 
Low  20.32   23.95   19.48   20.32   19.48 
                     


  As of  As of  As of  As of 
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   June 30,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2024  2024 
Balance Sheet Data:                
Loans and leases $ 14,351,869  $14,293,036  $14,408,258  $14,359,899 
Total assets   23,837,147   23,744,958   23,828,186   23,991,791 
Total deposits   20,231,419   20,215,816   20,322,216   20,318,832 
Short-term borrowings   250,000   250,000   250,000   500,000 
Total stockholders' equity   2,694,545   2,648,852   2,617,486   2,550,312 
                 
Per Share of Common Stock:                
Book value $ 21.61  $21.07  $20.70  $19.94 
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)   13.63   13.15   12.83   12.16 
                 
Asset Quality Ratios:                
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases   0.20%    0.14%  0.14%  0.13%
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases   1.17%    1.17%  1.11%  1.12%
                 
Capital Ratios:                
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio    13.03%    12.93%  12.80%  12.73%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio   13.03%    12.93%  12.80%  12.73%
Total Capital Ratio   14.28%    14.17%  13.99%  13.92%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio   9.12%    9.01%  9.14%  9.03%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets   11.30%    11.16%  10.98%  10.63%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)   7.44%    7.27%  7.10%  6.76%
                 
Non-Financial Data:                
Number of branches   48   48   48   48 
Number of ATMs   274   273   273   272 
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees   2,006   1,995   1,997   2,032 


                  
(1)Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and three months ended March 31, 2025.  
(2)Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.  
  


                
Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2
  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Interest income               
Loans and lease financing $ 193,393 $192,102 $202,068 $ 385,495 $401,912
Available-for-sale investment securities   12,469  13,150  14,143   25,619  28,689
Held-to-maturity investment securities   16,299  16,647  17,575   32,946  35,368
Other   14,578  13,251  11,148   27,829  23,917
Total interest income   236,739  235,150  244,934   471,889  489,886
Interest expense               
Deposits   70,289  71,709  85,609   141,998  169,752
Short-term borrowings   2,627  2,599  5,953   5,226  11,906
Other   240  316  521   556  950
Total interest expense   73,156  74,624  92,083   147,780  182,608
Net interest income   163,583  160,526  152,851   324,109  307,278
Provision for credit losses   4,500  10,500  1,800   15,000  8,100
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   159,083  150,026  151,051   309,109  299,178
Noninterest income               
Service charges on deposit accounts   7,830  7,535  7,793   15,365  15,339
Credit and debit card fees   15,913  14,474  15,861   30,387  32,034
Other service charges and fees   13,350  12,167  11,036   25,517  20,940
Trust and investment services income   9,154  9,370  9,426   18,524  19,780
Bank-owned life insurance   4,724  4,371  3,360   9,095  7,646
Investment securities gains, net    37     37  
Other   2,987  2,523  4,292   5,510  7,400
Total noninterest income   53,958  50,477  51,768   104,435  103,139
Noninterest expense               
Salaries and employee benefits   59,501  60,104  57,737   119,605  116,999
Contracted services and professional fees   15,997  14,839  16,067   30,836  31,806
Occupancy   7,934  8,100  7,377   16,034  14,318
Equipment   14,037  13,871  13,196   27,908  26,609
Regulatory assessment and fees   3,759  3,823  3,814   7,582  11,934
Advertising and marketing   2,035  2,179  1,765   4,214  4,377
Card rewards program   8,406  7,919  8,719   16,325  17,227
Other   13,270  12,725  13,411   25,995  27,629
Total noninterest expense   124,939  123,560  122,086   248,499  250,899
Income before provision for income taxes   88,102  76,943  80,733   165,045  151,418
Provision for income taxes   14,855  17,695  18,812   32,550  35,277
Net income $ 73,247 $59,248 $61,921 $ 132,495 $116,141
Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $0.47 $0.48 $ 1.05 $0.91
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $0.47 $0.48 $ 1.05 $0.91
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares   125,321,837  126,281,802  127,867,853   125,799,060  127,787,663
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares   125,833,064  127,166,932  128,262,594   126,493,569  128,279,917
 
 


             
Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  June 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except share amount) 2025 2025 2024 2024
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 304,624  $240,738  $258,057  $290,501 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   1,094,411   1,073,841   912,133   824,258 
Investment securities:            
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,097,906 as of June 30, 2025, $2,091,034 as of March 31, 2025, $2,190,448 as of December 31, 2024 and $2,379,004 as of June 30, 2024)   1,891,654   1,858,428   1,926,516   2,067,956 
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,230,698 as of June 30, 2025, $3,250,275 as of March 31, 2025, $3,262,509 as of December 31, 2024 and $3,401,006 as of June 30, 2024)   3,658,814   3,724,908   3,790,650   3,917,175 
Loans held for sale     1,547      2,820 
Loans and leases   14,351,869   14,293,036   14,408,258   14,359,899 
Less: allowance for credit losses   167,825   166,612   160,393   160,517 
Net loans and leases   14,184,044   14,126,424   14,247,865   14,199,382 
             
Premises and equipment, net   299,149   292,576   288,530   283,762 
Accrued interest receivable   77,943   78,973   79,979   82,512 
Bank-owned life insurance   502,419   495,567   491,890   486,261 
Goodwill   995,492   995,492   995,492   995,492 
Mortgage servicing rights   4,828   4,926   5,078   5,395 
Other assets   823,769   851,538   831,996   836,277 
Total assets $ 23,837,147  $23,744,958  $23,828,186  $23,991,791 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Deposits:            
Interest-bearing $ 13,386,987  $13,330,265  $13,347,068  $13,461,365 
Noninterest-bearing   6,844,432   6,885,551   6,975,148   6,857,467 
Total deposits   20,231,419   20,215,816   20,322,216   20,318,832 
Short-term borrowings   250,000   250,000   250,000   500,000 
Retirement benefits payable   95,357   96,241   97,135   101,304 
Other liabilities   565,826   534,049   541,349   521,343 
Total liabilities   21,142,602   21,096,106   21,210,700   21,441,479 
             
Stockholders' equity            
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 142,173,027 / 124,683,544 shares as of June 30, 2025, issued/outstanding: 142,139,353 / 125,692,598 shares as of March 31, 2025, issued/outstanding: 141,748,847 / 126,422,898 shares as of December 31, 2024 and issued/outstanding: 141,728,446 / 127,879,012 shares as of June 30, 2024)   1,422   1,421   1,417   1,417 
Additional paid-in capital   2,567,936   2,564,408   2,560,380   2,554,795 
Retained earnings   1,000,997   960,337   934,048   887,176 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (407,008)  (433,769)  (463,994)  (519,132)
Treasury stock (17,489,483 shares as of June 30, 2025, 16,446,755 shares as of March 31, 2025, 15,325,949 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 13,849,434 shares as of June 30, 2024)   (468,802)  (443,545)  (414,365)  (373,944)
Total stockholders' equity   2,694,545   2,648,852   2,617,486   2,550,312 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,837,147  $23,744,958  $23,828,186  $23,991,791 
 
 


                             
Average Balances and Interest Rates                         Table 4
   Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
   June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  June 30, 2024 
   Average Income/ Yield/  Average Income/ Yield/  Average Income/ Yield/ 
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate  Balance Expense Rate  Balance Expense Rate 
Earning Assets                           
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $1,276.8 $14.1 4.45% $1,171.1 $12.8 4.44% $773.4 $10.5 5.45%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                           
Taxable  1,869.3  12.5 2.67   1,891.4  13.2 2.79   2,100.7  14.1 2.69 
Non-Taxable  1.3   5.27   1.4   5.52   1.5   5.76 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                           
Taxable  3,099.9  13.2 1.70   3,164.0  13.6 1.72   3,358.2  14.4 1.71 
Non-Taxable  596.5  3.3 2.21   599.0  3.7 2.51   602.9  4.0 2.64 
Total Investment Securities  5,567.0  29.0 2.08   5,655.8  30.5 2.16   6,063.3  32.5 2.15 
Loans Held for Sale  0.3   6.86   0.3   6.28   1.0   6.58 
Loans and Leases(1)                           
Commercial and industrial  2,291.5  35.2 6.16   2,196.8  33.6 6.20   2,201.6  38.1 6.96 
Commercial real estate  4,392.5  66.9 6.11   4,420.1  66.5 6.10   4,305.6  71.5 6.68 
Construction  900.4  14.9 6.66   937.0  15.4 6.67   984.8  18.5 7.57 
Residential:                           
Residential mortgage  4,104.1  40.2 3.92   4,150.3  40.9 3.94   4,229.4  40.1 3.80 
Home equity line  1,154.4  13.4 4.64   1,149.8  13.1 4.61   1,164.2  12.6 4.35 
Consumer  1,013.9  19.2 7.58   1,019.5  18.9 7.53   1,054.1  17.7 6.74 
Lease financing  432.1  4.2 3.90   436.5  4.3 3.99   418.3  4.3 4.09 
Total Loans and Leases  14,288.9  194.0 5.44   14,310.0  192.7 5.44   14,358.0  202.8 5.67 
Other Earning Assets  34.6  0.4 4.94   32.0  0.4 5.48   52.0  0.7 5.25 
Total Earning Assets(2)  21,167.6  237.5 4.50   21,169.2  236.4 4.51   21,247.7  246.5 4.66 
Cash and Due from Banks  222.3        235.9        240.4      
Other Assets  2,469.5        2,485.4        2,470.8      
Total Assets $23,859.4       $23,890.5       $23,958.9      
                             
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                           
Interest-Bearing Deposits                           
Savings $6,247.5 $21.0 1.35% $6,232.5 $21.3 1.38% $6,000.4 $23.4 1.57%
Money Market  3,822.1  22.8 2.39   3,922.2  23.0 2.38   4,076.7  30.6 3.02 
Time  3,389.4  26.5 3.14   3,317.1  27.4 3.36   3,284.3  31.6 3.87 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  13,459.0  70.3 2.09   13,471.8  71.7 2.16   13,361.4  85.6 2.58 
Other Short-Term Borrowings  250.0  2.6 4.22   250.0  2.6 4.22   500.0  6.0 4.79 
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  20.8  0.2 4.62   27.5  0.3 4.67   38.2  0.5 5.48 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  13,729.8  73.1 2.14   13,749.3  74.6 2.20   13,899.6  92.1 2.66 
Net Interest Income    $164.4       $161.8       $154.4   
Interest Rate Spread(3)       2.36%       2.31%       2.00%
Net Interest Margin(4)       3.11%       3.08%       2.92%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits  6,821.0        6,882.2        6,946.6      
Other Liabilities  644.7        617.0        600.2      
Stockholders' Equity  2,663.9        2,642.0        2,512.5      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $23,859.4       $23,890.5       $23,958.9      


                  
(1)Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.  
(2)Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $0.8 million, $1.2 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.  
(3)Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.  
(4)Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.  
                  


                   
Average Balances and Interest Rates               Table 5
   Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended  
   June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 
   Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Earning Assets                 
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 1,224.3 $ 27.0  4.44%  $815.9 $22.1 5.45%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                 
Taxable   1,880.3   25.6  2.73  2,155.7  28.7 2.66 
Non-Taxable   1.3    5.38  1.6   5.68 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                 
Taxable   3,131.8   26.8  1.71  3,387.3  29.0 1.71 
Non-Taxable   597.7   7.0  2.36  603.2  7.9 2.65 
Total Investment Securities   5,611.1   59.4  2.12  6,147.8  65.6 2.14 
Loans Held for Sale   0.3    6.54  0.9   6.72 
Loans and Leases(1)                 
Commercial and industrial   2,244.4   68.8  6.18  2,183.3  75.3 6.94 
Commercial real estate   4,406.3   133.3  6.10  4,314.6  141.7 6.60 
Construction   918.6   30.4  6.67  954.8  35.9 7.56 
Residential:                 
Residential mortgage   4,127.1   81.2  3.93  4,246.7  82.1 3.87 
Home equity line   1,152.1   26.4  4.62  1,168.1  24.7 4.24 
Consumer   1,016.6   38.1  7.56  1,068.8  35.7 6.72 
Lease financing   434.3   8.5  3.95  399.0  8.0 4.00 
Total Loans and Leases   14,299.4   386.7  5.44  14,335.3  403.4 5.65 
Other Earning Assets   33.3   0.8  5.20  64.9  1.8 5.64 
Total Earning Assets(2)   21,168.4   473.9  4.50  21,364.8  492.9 4.63 
Cash and Due from Banks   229.0       242.4      
Other Assets   2,477.4       2,465.9      
Total Assets $ 23,874.8      $24,073.1      
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                 
Interest-Bearing Deposits                 
Savings $ 6,240.1 $ 42.2  1.36%  $6,030.1 $46.9 1.56%
Money Market   3,871.8   45.8  2.38  4,010.8  59.4 2.98 
Time   3,353.5   54.0  3.25  3,304.8  63.5 3.86 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   13,465.4   142.0  2.13  13,345.7  169.8 2.56 
Other Short-Term Borrowings   250.0   5.2  4.22  500.0  11.9 4.79 
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities   24.1   0.6  4.65  35.6  0.9 5.36 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   13,739.5   147.8  2.17  13,881.3  182.6 2.65 
Net Interest Income    $ 326.1      $310.3   
Interest Rate Spread(3)        2.33%        1.98%
Net Interest Margin(4)        3.10%        2.91%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits   6,851.4       7,094.3      
Other Liabilities   630.9       592.8      
Stockholders' Equity   2,653.0       2,504.7      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 23,874.8      $24,073.1      


                  
(1)Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.  
(2)Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $2.0 million and $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.  
(3)Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.  
(4)Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.  
                  


           
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 6
   Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
   Compared to March 31, 2025
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total (1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 1.3  $  $ 1.3 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable   (0.1)   (0.6)   (0.7)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable   (0.2)   (0.2)   (0.4)
Non-Taxable      (0.4)   (0.4)
Total Investment Securities   (0.3)   (1.2)   (1.5)
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial   1.8    (0.2)   1.6 
Commercial real estate   0.1    0.3    0.4 
Construction   (0.5)      (0.5)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage   (0.5)   (0.2)   (0.7)
Home equity line   0.1    0.2    0.3 
Consumer      0.3    0.3 
Lease financing      (0.1)   (0.1)
Total Loans and Leases   1.0    0.3    1.3 
Total Change in Interest Income   2.0    (0.9)   1.1 
           
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings   0.1    (0.4)   (0.3)
Money Market   (0.4)   0.2    (0.2)
Time   0.7    (1.6)   (0.9)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   0.4    (1.8)   (1.4)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities   (0.1)      (0.1)
Total Change in Interest Expense   0.3    (1.8)   (1.5)
Change in Net Interest Income $ 1.7  $ 0.9  $ 2.6 


                  
(1) The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.  
                  


          
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 7
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
  Compared to June 30, 2024
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total (1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 5.8  $ (2.2) $ 3.6 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable   (1.5)   (0.1)   (1.6)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable   (1.1)   (0.1)   (1.2)
Non-Taxable   (0.1)   (0.6)   (0.7)
Total Investment Securities   (2.7)   (0.8)   (3.5)
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial   1.6    (4.5)   (2.9)
Commercial real estate   1.5    (6.1)   (4.6)
Construction   (1.5)   (2.1)   (3.6)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage   (1.2)   1.3    0.1 
Home equity line   (0.1)   0.9    0.8 
Consumer   (0.7)   2.2    1.5 
Lease financing   0.1    (0.2)   (0.1)
Total Loans and Leases   (0.3)   (8.5)   (8.8)
Other Earning Assets   (0.2)   (0.1)   (0.3)
Total Change in Interest Income   2.6    (11.6)   (9.0)
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings   1.0    (3.4)   (2.4)
Money Market   (1.8)   (6.0)   (7.8)
Time   1.0    (6.1)   (5.1)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   0.2    (15.5)   (15.3)
Other Short-Term Borrowings   (2.8)   (0.6)   (3.4)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities   (0.2)   (0.1)   (0.3)
Total Change in Interest Expense   (2.8)   (16.2)   (19.0)
Change in Net Interest Income $ 5.4  $ 4.6  $ 10.0 


                  
(1)The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.  
                  


          
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 8
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
  Compared to June 30, 2024
(dollars in millions)    Volume    Rate    Total (1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 9.5  $ (4.6) $ 4.9 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable   (3.8)   0.7    (3.1)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable   (2.2)      (2.2)
Non-Taxable   (0.1)   (0.8)   (0.9)
Total Investment Securities   (6.1)   (0.1)   (6.2)
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial   2.0    (8.5)   (6.5)
Commercial real estate   2.8    (11.2)   (8.4)
Construction   (1.3)   (4.2)   (5.5)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage   (2.2)   1.3    (0.9)
Home equity line   (0.3)   2.0    1.7 
Consumer   (1.8)   4.2    2.4 
Lease financing   0.6    (0.1)   0.5 
Total Loans and Leases   (0.2)   (16.5)   (16.7)
Other Earning Assets   (0.8)   (0.2)   (1.0)
Total Change in Interest Income   2.4    (21.4)   (19.0)
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings   1.5    (6.2)   (4.7)
Money Market   (2.0)   (11.6)   (13.6)
Time   0.9    (10.4)   (9.5)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   0.4    (28.2)   (27.8)
Other Short-Term Borrowings   (5.4)   (1.3)   (6.7)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities   (0.2)   (0.1)   (0.3)
Total Change in Interest Expense   (5.2)   (29.6)   (34.8)
Change in Net Interest Income $ 7.6  $ 8.2  $ 15.8 


_______________________
 (1)The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 
  

   

             
Loans and Leases           Table 9
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  June 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2025    2025    2024    2024
Commercial and industrial $ 2,370,210 $2,261,394 $2,247,428 $2,208,690
Commercial real estate   4,411,585  4,367,433  4,463,992  4,305,017
Construction   884,306  954,072  918,326  1,017,649
Residential:            
Residential mortgage   4,085,827  4,129,518  4,168,154  4,216,416
Home equity line   1,161,876  1,144,895  1,151,739  1,159,833
Total residential   5,247,703  5,274,413  5,319,893  5,376,249
Consumer   1,011,125  998,325  1,023,969  1,027,104
Lease financing   426,940  437,399  434,650  425,190
Total loans and leases $ 14,351,869 $14,293,036 $14,408,258 $14,359,899
 
 


             
Deposits           Table 10
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  June 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2025    2025    2024    2024
Demand $ 6,844,432 $6,885,551 $6,975,148 $6,857,467
Savings   6,219,801  6,110,796  6,021,364  6,055,051
Money Market   3,777,681  3,865,203  4,027,334  4,111,609
Time   3,389,505  3,354,266  3,298,370  3,294,705
Total Deposits $ 20,231,419 $20,215,816 $20,322,216 $20,318,832
 
 


             
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More           Table 11
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  June 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2025    2025    2024    2024
Non-Performing Assets            
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases            
Commercial Loans:            
Commercial and industrial $ 1,184 $ $329 $1,084
Commercial real estate   3,185  216  411  3,085
Construction   904  375    447
Total Commercial Loans   5,273  591  740  4,616
Residential Loans:            
Residential mortgage   15,032  12,809  12,768  7,273
Home equity line   8,286  6,788  7,171  6,124
Total Residential Loans   23,318  19,597  19,939  13,397
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases   28,591  20,188  20,679  18,013
Total Non-Performing Assets $ 28,591 $20,188 $20,679 $18,013
             
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More            
Commercial Loans:            
Commercial and industrial $ 942 $740 $1,432 $110
Construction      536  
Total Commercial Loans   942  740  1,968  110
Residential mortgage   309  1,008  1,317  1,820
Consumer   3,187  2,554  2,734  1,835
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 4,438 $4,302 $6,019 $3,765
             
Total Loans and Leases $ 14,351,869 $14,293,036 $14,408,258 $14,359,899


                 
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 
Table 12
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30,  
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025    2024    2025 2024 
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 199,959  $193,240  $194,649  $ 193,240  $192,138  
Loans and Leases Charged-Off                
Commercial Loans:                
Commercial and industrial   (688)  (1,459)  (677)   (2,147)  (1,586) 
Lease financing   (82)         (82)    
Total Commercial Loans   (770)  (1,459)  (677)   (2,229)  (1,586) 
Home equity line   (16)  (14)      (30)    
Consumer   (4,543)  (5,025)  (4,182)   (9,568)  (9,036) 
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off   (5,329)  (6,498)  (4,859)   (11,827)  (10,622) 
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off                
Commercial Loans:                
Commercial and industrial   196   403   250    599   461  
Commercial real estate     251       251     
Total Commercial Loans   196   654   250    850   461  
Residential Loans:                
Residential mortgage   109   20   28    129   58  
Home equity line   32   64   112    96   156  
Total Residential Loans   141   84   140    225   214  
Consumer   1,705   1,979   1,950    3,684   3,639  
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off   2,042   2,717   2,340    4,759   4,314  
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off   (3,287)  (3,781)  (2,519)   (7,068)  (6,308) 
Provision for Credit Losses   4,500   10,500   1,800    15,000   8,100  
Balance at End of Period $ 201,172  $199,959  $193,930  $ 201,172  $193,930  
Components:                
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 167,825  $166,612  $160,517  $ 167,825  $160,517  
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments   33,347   33,347   33,413    33,347   33,413  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ 201,172  $199,959  $193,930  $ 201,172  $193,930  
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 14,288,918  $14,309,998  $14,358,049  $ 14,299,400  $14,335,306  
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)   0.09 %   0.11 % 0.07 %  0.10 %   0.09 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding   1.17 %   1.17 % 1.12 %  1.17 %   1.12 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases  5.87x   8.25x   8.91x   5.87x   8.91x  


                   
(1)Annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and three months ended March 31, 2025.  
 


                            
Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator  Table 13
                       Revolving   
                       Loans   
                       Converted   
  Term Loans Revolving to Term   
  Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans   
                    Amortized Amortized   
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Commercial Lending                           
Commercial and Industrial                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass $ 75,108 $ 143,460 $ 64,613 $ 158,143 $ 194,932 $ 239,648 $ 1,282,369 $ 21,144 $ 2,179,417
Special Mention   407   874   2,114   1,589   123   21,393   24,455     50,955
Substandard   537       10,554   39   1,193   42,079     54,402
Other (1)   11,171   11,347   6,926   5,216   1,851   1,583   47,342     85,436
Total Commercial and Industrial   87,223   155,681   73,653   175,502   196,945   263,817   1,396,245   21,144   2,370,210
Current period gross charge-offs   1   43   95   202   356   1,420   30     2,147
                            
Commercial Real Estate                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass   169,890   290,636   374,749   795,676   655,689   1,822,004   101,260   7,588   4,217,492
Special Mention     3,336   1,682   7,455   41,396   54,805   11,003     119,677
Substandard     5,613   540   57,437   1,005   9,193   500     74,288
Other (1)             128       128
Total Commercial Real Estate   169,890   299,585   376,971   860,568   698,090   1,886,130   112,763   7,588   4,411,585
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Construction                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass   10,471   141,948   207,877   285,083   134,469   49,647   21,163     850,658
Special Mention             138       138
Substandard             904       904
Other (1)   2,557   14,216   6,299   5,200   1,486   2,153   695     32,606
Total Construction   13,028   156,164   214,176   290,283   135,955   52,842   21,858     884,306
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Lease Financing                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass   75,371   87,087   96,362   52,286   12,405   96,879       420,390
Special Mention       209     169         378
Substandard     5,418   488   266           6,172
Total Lease Financing   75,371   92,505   97,059   52,552   12,574   96,879       426,940
Current period gross charge-offs             82       82
                            
Total Commercial Lending $ 345,512 $ 703,935 $ 761,859 $ 1,378,905 $ 1,043,564 $ 2,299,668 $ 1,530,866 $ 28,732 $ 8,093,041
Current period gross charge-offs $ 1 $ 43 $ 95 $ 202 $ 356 $ 1,502 $ 30 $ $ 2,229

(continued)

                            
                       Revolving   
                       Loans   
                       Converted   
  Term Loans Revolving to Term   
  Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans   
(continued)                   Amortized Amortized   
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Residential Lending                           
Residential Mortgage                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater $ 75,024 $ 152,336 $ 184,091 $ 466,879 $ 889,999 $ 1,539,891 $ $ $ 3,308,220
680 - 739   7,541   20,371   27,773   80,105   119,482   192,183       447,455
620 - 679   4,787   1,274   5,446   8,256   25,983   37,856       83,602
550 - 619     1,508   444   7,226   6,840   26,115       42,133
Less than 550     156   1,439   1,547   3,123   7,033       13,298
No Score (3)   1,471   9,893   6,036   16,659   9,758   47,459       91,276
Other (2)   11,078   7,868   11,820   16,274   13,972   35,769   3,062     99,843
Total Residential Mortgage   99,901   193,406   237,049   596,946   1,069,157   1,886,306   3,062     4,085,827
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Home Equity Line                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater               926,318   1,275   927,593
680 - 739               173,339   1,656   174,995
620 - 679               34,428   579   35,007
550 - 619               14,006   552   14,558
Less than 550               8,129   395   8,524
No Score (3)               1,199     1,199
Total Home Equity Line               1,157,419   4,457   1,161,876
Current period gross charge-offs               30     30
                            
Total Residential Lending $ 99,901 $ 193,406 $ 237,049 $ 596,946 $ 1,069,157 $ 1,886,306 $ 1,160,481 $ 4,457 $ 5,247,703
Current period gross charge-offs $ $ $ $ $ $ $ 30 $ $ 30
                            
Consumer Lending                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater   61,761   75,352   53,350   65,835   31,177   10,411   95,804   96   393,786
680 - 739   41,443   60,382   35,296   33,253   15,631   6,463   84,324   568   277,360
620 - 679   20,622   26,812   14,646   15,734   7,570   4,810   50,024   817   141,035
550 - 619   2,805   9,190   7,165   8,375   4,849   3,479   16,574   888   53,325
Less than 550   664   3,896   4,177   4,758   2,669   2,281   5,594   545   24,584
No Score (3)   545   232   58   21     13   38,412   186   39,467
Other (2)   229     601   240   583   1,032   78,883     81,568
Total Consumer Lending $ 128,069 $ 175,864 $ 115,293 $ 128,216 $ 62,479 $ 28,489 $ 369,615 $ 3,100 $ 1,011,125
Current period gross charge-offs $ 35 $ 1,282 $ 998 $ 986 $ 506 $ 1,299 $ 3,966 $ 496 $ 9,568
                            
Total Loans and Leases $ 573,482 $ 1,073,205 $ 1,114,201 $ 2,104,067 $ 2,175,200 $ 4,214,463 $ 3,060,962 $ 36,289 $ 14,351,869
Current period gross charge-offs $ 36 $ 1,325 $ 1,093 $ 1,188 $ 862 $ 2,801 $ 4,026 $ 496 $ 11,827

 

                  
(1)Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score (680 and above). As of June 30, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.
(2)Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating. As of June 30, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.
(3)No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.
  

 

                 
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 14
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30,  
(dollars in thousands)    2025     2025    2024    2025     2024 
Income Statement Data:                
Net income $ 73,247 $59,248 $61,921 $ 132,495 $116,141 
                 
Average total stockholders' equity $ 2,663,850 $2,641,978 $2,512,471 $ 2,652,975 $2,504,656 
Less: average goodwill   995,492  995,492  995,492   995,492  995,492 
Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,668,358 $1,646,486 $1,516,979 $ 1,657,483 $1,509,164 
                 
Average total assets $ 23,859,410 $23,890,459 $23,958,913 $ 23,874,849 $24,073,060 
Less: average goodwill   995,492  995,492  995,492   995,492  995,492 
Average tangible assets $ 22,863,918 $22,894,967 $22,963,421 $ 22,879,357 $23,077,568 
                 
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)   11.03%   9.09%   9.91%    10.07%   9.32%  
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)   17.61%   14.59%   16.42%    16.12%   15.48%  
                 
Return on average total assets(1)   1.23%   1.01%   1.04%    1.12%   0.97%  
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)   1.28%   1.05%   1.08%    1.17%   1.01%  


              
           
  As of As of As of As of 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  June 30,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)    2025    2025    2024    2024 
Balance Sheet Data:             
Total stockholders' equity $ 2,694,545 $2,648,852 $2,617,486 $2,550,312 
Less: goodwill   995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,699,053 $1,653,360 $1,621,994 $1,554,820 
              
Total assets $ 23,837,147 $23,744,958 $23,828,186 $23,991,791 
Less: goodwill   995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Tangible assets $ 22,841,655 $22,749,466 $22,832,694 $22,996,299 
              
Shares outstanding   124,683,544  125,692,598  126,422,898  127,879,012 
              
Total stockholders' equity to total assets   11.30%   11.16%   10.98%   10.63%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   7.44%   7.27%   7.10%   6.76%
              
Book value per share $ 21.61 $21.07 $20.70 $19.94 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 13.63 $13.15 $12.83 $12.16 


                 
(1) Annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and three months ended March 31, 2025.  
                 



