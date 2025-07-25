Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $5.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $5.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and net income available to common stockholders of $3.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Total net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $6.1 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.3 million on its preferred stock during the three months ended June 30, 2025.
  • Included in the $5.8 million of net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2025 results is $45.9 million in interest and dividend income and $2.1 million in non-interest income, offset by $21.4 million in interest expense, $16.9 million in non-interest expense, $1.9 million in provision for income taxes, $1.6 million in provision for credit losses and $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.
  • Net interest income of $24.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased $2.2 million, or 10.01%, from the prior quarter and increased $6.5 million, or 36.43%, from the same quarter last year. 
  • Net interest margin was 3.27% for the second quarter of 2025, versus 2.98% for the prior quarter and 2.62% for the same quarter last year.

Six Months 2025 Highlights (Compared to 2024):

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $11.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $5.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Total net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $12.1 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.6 million on its preferred stock during the six months ended June 30, 2025.
  • Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $46.6 million, an increase of $9.9 million, or 26.96%, compared to $36.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. 
  • Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $4.4 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 12.01%, from $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $33.8 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 0.99%, compared to $33.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Cash and equivalents were $126.6 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $13.2 million, or 9.44%, from $139.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • Securities totaled $433.4 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $39.5 million, or 8.35%, from $472.9 million as of December 31, 2024, primarily due to regular principal payments, the call of two available-for-sale securities in the total amount of $6.0 million and the maturity of one held-for-sale security in the amount of $10.0 million.
  • Net loans receivable were $2.46 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $172.1 million, or 7.53%, from $2.29 billion as of December 31, 2024.
  • Deposits were $2.04 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $157.3 million, or 8.35%, from $1.88 billion as of December 31, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s President and CEO, stated “We continue to execute on our strategy of prudent growth and incremental profitability. Our diluted earnings per share of $0.50 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, doubled from the same period last year driven by incremental net interest income and non-interest income while keeping non-interest expenses almost flat. Our net interest margin this quarter increased by 29 basis points compared to the prior quarter, reflecting both our high-yielding construction loans and our decreasing borrowing costs. Our non-performing loans also decreased this quarter. All-in-all, a very good quarter in these turbulent and uncertain times.” 

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman, added “We continue to make progress towards our commitments under the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Capital Investment Program. As we previously communicated, given our level of originations from April 2024 to March 2025, we have ensured another year of the lowest possible preferred stock dividend of 0.50%. Regarding next year’s dividend period, we’re at 69% of the goal to qualify for the 0.50% rate with three more quarters to go. Also, we’re mindful of our percentage of deep impact lending, as we need to be at 60% or above for 16 quarters cumulatively, as a condition to buy the preferred stock back. After 12 quarters, including the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we are at 80% deep impact lending.” 

The table below indicates the Key Metrics at or for the three months ended:

 At or for the Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets (1) 0.79%  0.77%  0.38%  0.33%  0.45%
Return on common equity (1) 7.88%  7.97%  3.76%  3.06%  4.60%
Net interest margin (1) (2) 3.27%  2.98%  2.80%  2.65%  2.62%
Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.18%  2.19%  2.25%  2.19%  2.28%
Efficiency ratio (3) 63.69%  68.70%  75.63%  80.87%  80.09%
Capital Ratios:              
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group) 22.65%  22.84%  22.98%  22.87%  23.86%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group) 12.49%  12.51%  12.44%  12.28%  12.71%
Tier 1 capital to total assets (Ponce Financial Group) 17.13%  16.84%  17.70%  17.81%  17.88%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 21.22%  21.38%  21.47%  21.61%  22.47%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 20.15%  20.35%  20.40%  20.45%  21.24%
Tier 1 capital to total assets (Bank only) 15.99%  15.61%  15.81%  16.19%  16.70%
Asset Quality Ratios:              
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans 0.97%  0.96%  0.97%  1.09%  1.18%
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans 101.01%  84.15%  82.29%  139.52%  130.28%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.04%)  (0.04%)  (0.45%)  (0.17%)  (0.10%)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.76%  0.88%  0.90%  0.57%  0.65%
Other:              
Number of offices 17   18   19   19   18 
Number of full-time equivalent employees 206   211   218   228   227 
               

(1)   Annualized where appropriate.
(2)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3)   Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $6.1 million compared to net income of $6.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and net income of $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The $0.1 million increase of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025, was attributed mainly to increase of $2.2 million in net interest income and a decrease of $0.1 million in provision for income taxes while remaining flat on non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase of $1.9 million in provision for credit losses and a decrease of $0.3 million in non-interest income.

The $2.9 million increase of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was largely due to increases of $6.5 million in net interest income, partially offset by increases of $2.5 million in provision for credit losses, $0.7 million in provision for income taxes and $0.2 million in non-interest expense and a decrease of $0.2 million in non-interest income.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $12.1 million compared to net income of $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The $6.5 million increase of net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, was attributed mainly to increases of $9.9 million in net interest income and $0.5 million in non-interest income; partially offset by increases of $2.2 million in provision for credit losses, $1.4 million in provision for income taxes and $0.3 million in non-interest expense.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, increased $2.2 million, or 10.01%, to $24.4 million compared to $22.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and increased $6.5 million, or 36.43%, compared to $17.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The $2.2 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended March 31, 2025, was attributable to an increase of $1.9 million in total interest and dividend income and a decrease of $0.3 million in total interest expense. The $6.5 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended June 30, 2024, was attributable to an increase of $7.0 million in total interest and dividend income, offset by an increase of $0.5 million in total interest expense.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased $9.9 million, or 26.96%, to $46.6 million compared to $36.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The $9.9 million increase in net interest income was attributable to an increase of $11.4 million in total interest and dividend income, offset by an increase of $1.5 million in total interest expense.

Net interest margin was 3.27% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.98% for the prior quarter, an increase of 29bps and 2.62% for the same period last year, an increase of 65bps.

Net interest margin was 3.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 2.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 45bps.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $2.1 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 13.48%, compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $0.2 million, or 8.77%, compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The $0.3 million decrease in non-interest income from the three months ended March 31, 2025, was largely attributable to decreases of
$0.4 million in income on sale of SBA loans, $0.2 million in late and prepayment charges and $0.2 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by an increase of $0.4 million in grant income.

The $0.2 million decrease in non-interest income from the three months ended June 30, 2024, was largely attributable to decreases of $0.6 million in other non-interest income and $0.1 million in income on the sale of mortgage loans, partially offset by increases of $0.4 million in grant income and $0.1 million in late and prepayment charges.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $4.4 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 12.01%, compared to $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The $0.5 million increase in non-interest income was largely attributable to increases of $0.4 million in grant income, $0.4 million in income on sale of SBA loans and $0.4 million in late and prepayment charges, partially offset by decreases of $0.6 million in other non-interest income and $0.3 million in income on the sale of mortgage loans.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, remained flat at $16.9 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025, and increased $0.2 million, or 1.38%, compared to $16.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The $0.2 million increase in non-interest expense from the three months ended June 30, 2024, was mainly attributable to increases of $0.3 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.2 million in data processing expenses, $0.1 million in marketing and promotional expenses and $0.1 million in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment, partially offset by a decrease of $0.4 million in direct loan expenses.

Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $33.8 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 0.99%, compared to $33.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The $0.3 million increase in non-interest expense was mainly attributable to increases of $0.6 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.4 million in other operating expense and $0.2 million in data processing expenses, partially offset by decreases of $0.7 million in direct loan expenses and $0.4 million in professional fees.

Credit Quality:

Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty were $28.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $32.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $23.2 million at June 30, 2024.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, a credit loss provision of $1.6 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $1.3 million charged on the funded portion and $0.3 million charged on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, a credit loss benefit of $0.3 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.7 million charged on the funded portion and a benefit of $1.0 million on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, a credit loss benefit of $0.6 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.5 million benefit on the unfunded portion on loans and $0.1 million benefit on the funded portion.

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, a credit loss provision of $1.3 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $2.1 million charged on the funded portion and a benefit of $0.8 million on the unfunded portion on loans. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, a credit loss benefit of $0.7 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.4 million benefit on the funded portion and a benefit of $0.3 million on unfunded portion on loans.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $113.9 million, or 3.75%, to $3.15 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $3.04 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $172.1 million in net loans receivable, $1.7 million in other assets and $1.4 million in accrued interest receivable, partially offset by decreases of $31.1 million in held-to-maturity securities, $13.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $8.4 million in available-for-sale securities, $5.0 million in mortgage loans held for sale and $2.6 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock.

Total liabilities increased $98.3 million, or 3.88%, to $2.63 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $2.53 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to an increase of $157.3 million in deposits, $0.6 million in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance and $0.4 million in accrued interest payable, partially offset by decreases of $60.0 million in borrowings and $0.2 million in operating lease liabilities.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $15.6 million, or 3.08%, to $521.1 million as of June 30, 2025, from $505.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The $15.6 million increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $12.1 million in net income, $2.3 million in other comprehensive income, $1.0 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation and $0.9 million from release of ESOP shares, offset by $0.6 million in dividends on preferred shares.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, and their related impacts on the economy; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

  As of 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks:               
Cash $35,767  $32,113  $35,478  $32,061  $23,128 
Interest-bearing deposits  90,872   97,780   104,361   123,751   80,038 
Total cash and cash equivalents  126,639   129,893   139,839   155,812   103,166 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  96,562   103,570   104,970   111,005   113,125 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  336,879   358,024   367,938   403,736   442,113 
Placement with banks  249   249   249   249   249 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value  5,703   8,567   10,736   9,566   37,764 
Loans receivable, net  2,458,712   2,370,931   2,286,599   2,180,331   2,022,173 
Accrued interest receivable  19,126   19,008   17,771   16,890   17,441 
Premises and equipment, net  16,067   16,417   16,794   16,843   16,976 
Right of use assets  28,806   29,496   29,093   29,785   30,349 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost  26,620   25,807   29,182   28,515   23,972 
Deferred tax assets  12,143   11,629   12,074   11,845   13,172 
Other assets  26,363   16,245   24,693   51,392   21,507 
Total assets $3,153,869  $3,089,836  $3,039,938  $3,015,969  $2,842,007 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY               
Liabilities:               
Deposits $2,042,209  $2,004,947  $1,884,864  $1,870,323  $1,606,097 
Operating lease liabilities  30,501   31,126   30,696   31,343   31,861 
Accrued interest payable  4,161   4,628   3,712   2,918   6,820 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance  10,942   12,901   10,349   13,733   10,838 
Borrowings  536,100   521,100   596,100   580,421   680,421 
Other liabilities  8,868   1,248   8,717   12,642   8,313 
Total liabilities  2,632,781   2,575,950   2,534,438   2,511,380   2,344,350 
Commitments and contingencies               
Stockholders' Equity:               
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized  225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000 
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized  249   249   249   249   249 
Treasury stock, at cost  (7,404)  (7,641)  (7,707)  (9,445)  (9,519)
Additional paid-in-capital  208,275   207,888   207,319   208,478   207,934 
Retained earnings  119,250   113,432   107,754   105,103   102,951 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (13,047)  (13,515)  (15,297)  (12,686)  (16,557)
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP  (11,235)  (11,527)  (11,818)  (12,110)  (12,401)
Total stockholders' equity  521,088   513,886   505,500   504,589   497,657 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,153,869  $3,089,836  $3,039,938  $3,015,969  $2,842,007 
                     
                     

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
Interest and dividend income:               
Interest on loans receivable $40,291  $37,136  $35,622  $32,945  $31,281 
Interest on deposits due from banks  807   1,668   1,783   2,430   1,542 
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock  4,762   5,193   5,481   5,918   5,969 
Total interest and dividend income  45,860   43,997   42,886   41,293   38,792 
Interest expense:               
Interest on certificates of deposit  7,382   7,754   8,104   6,926   6,358 
Interest on other deposits  9,058   8,554   8,476   8,519   7,389 
Interest on borrowings  4,994   5,486   5,576   6,825   7,141 
Total interest expense  21,434   21,794   22,156   22,270   20,888 
Net interest income  24,426   22,203   20,730   19,023   17,904 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (1)  1,626   (285)  897   537   (867)
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses  22,800   22,488   19,833   18,486   18,771 
Non-interest income:               
Service charges and fees  511   525   500   508   492 
Brokerage commissions     4   44      9 
Late and prepayment charges  530   697   318   77   426 
Income on sale of mortgage loans  169   148   254   218   274 
Income on sale of SBA loans     404   148       
Grant income  428             
Other  422   603   833   348   1,057 
Total non-interest income  2,060   2,381   2,097   1,151   2,258 
Non-interest expense:               
Compensation and benefits  7,627   7,780   7,668   7,674   7,724 
Occupancy and equipment  3,907   3,913   3,863   3,786   3,564 
Data processing expenses  1,188   1,152   1,143   1,099   1,013 
Direct loan expenses  241   388   617   573   633 
Insurance and surety bond premiums  297   315   293   292   263 
Office supplies, telephone and postage  174   170   294   222   233 
Professional fees  1,367   1,364   1,703   1,351   1,369 
Microloans recoveries        (29)  (54)  (65)
Marketing and promotional expenses  266   83   289   180   145 
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment (2)  546   461   418   392   428 
Other operating expenses (2)  1,256   1,262   1,206   1,051   1,333 
Total non-interest expense (1)  16,869   16,888   17,465   16,566   16,640 
Income before income taxes  7,991   7,981   4,465   3,071   4,389 
Provision for income taxes  1,891   2,022   1,532   638   1,197 
Net income $6,100  $5,959  $2,933  $2,433  $3,192 
Dividends on preferred shares  282   281   282   281   75 
Net income available to common stockholders $5,818  $5,678  $2,651  $2,152  $3,117 
Earnings per common share:               
Basic $0.26  $0.25  $0.12  $0.10  $0.14 
Diluted $0.25  $0.25  $0.12  $0.10  $0.14 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:               
Basic  22,716,615   22,662,916   22,528,160   22,446,009   22,409,803 
Diluted  22,947,769   22,876,740   22,807,644   22,612,028   22,419,309 
                     
                     

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, benefit for contingencies in the amounts of $0.2 million, $0.3 million and $0.5 million were reclassified from total non-interest expense to benefit for credit losses.

(2) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, $0.3 million of federal deposit insurance was reclassified from other operating expenses to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments and $0.1 million of directors' fees were reclassified from federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments to other operating expenses for each of the periods.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  Variance $  Variance
%		 
Interest and dividend income:            
Interest on loans receivable $77,427  $61,945  $15,482   24.99%
Interest on deposits due from banks  2,475   4,453   (1,978)  (44.42%)
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock  9,955   12,060   (2,105)  (17.45%)
Total interest and dividend income  89,857   78,458   11,399   14.53%
Interest expense:            
Interest on certificates of deposit  15,136   12,738   2,398   18.83%
Interest on other deposits  17,612   13,929   3,683   26.44%
Interest on borrowings  10,480   15,064   (4,584)  (30.43%)
Total interest expense  43,228   41,731   1,497   3.59%
Net interest income  46,629   36,727   9,902   26.96%
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (1)  1,341   (883)  2,224   (251.87%)
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses  45,288   37,610   7,678   20.41%
Non-interest income:            
Service charges and fees  1,036   965   71   7.36%
Brokerage commissions  4   17   (13)  (76.47%)
Late and prepayment charges  1,227   785   442   56.31%
Income on sale of mortgage loans  317   576   (259)  (44.97%)
Income on sale of SBA loans  404      404   %
Grant income  428      428   %
Other  1,025   1,622   (597)  (36.81%)
Total non-interest income  4,441   3,965   476   12.01%
Non-interest expense:            
Compensation and benefits  15,407   15,568   (161)  (1.03%)
Occupancy and equipment  7,820   7,231   589   8.15%
Data processing expenses  2,340   2,140   200   9.35%
Direct loan expenses  629   1,365   (736)  (53.92%)
Insurance and surety bond premiums  612   516   96   18.60%
Office supplies, telephone and postage  344   482   (138)  (28.63%)
Professional fees  2,731   3,092   (361)  (11.68%)
Microloans recoveries     (118)  118   (100.00%)
Marketing and promotional expenses  349   245   104   42.45%
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments (2)  1,007   817   190   23.26%
Other operating expenses (2)  2,518   2,088   430   20.59%
Total non-interest expense (1)  33,757   33,426   331   0.99%
Income before income taxes  15,972   8,149   7,823   96.00%
Provision for income taxes  3,913   2,543   1,370   53.87%
Net income $12,059  $5,606  $6,453   115.11%
Dividends on preferred shares  563   75   488   650.67%
Net income available to common stockholders $11,496  $5,531  $5,965   107.85%
Earnings per common share:            
Basic $0.51  $0.25  $0.26   104.00%
Diluted $0.50  $0.25  $0.25   100.00%
Weighted average common shares outstanding:            
Basic  22,689,914   22,381,647   308,267   1.38%
Diluted  22,920,841   22,393,018   527,823   2.36%
                 
                 

(1) For the six months ended June 30, 2024, benefit for contingencies in the amount of $0.3 million were reclassified from total non-interest expense to benefit for credit losses.

(2) For the six months ended June 30, 2024, $0.6 million of federal deposit insurance was reclassified from other operating expenses to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments and $0.2 million of directors' fees were reclassified from federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments to other operating expenses for each of the periods.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable excluding Mortgage Loans Held for Sale

  As of 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Mortgage loans:                              
1-4 family residential                              
Investor Owned $317,488   12.78% $325,866   13.62% $330,053   14.30% $332,380   15.09% $337,292   16.49%
Owner-Occupied  134,862   5.43%  137,676   5.75%  142,363   6.17%  145,065   6.59%  147,485   7.21%
Multifamily residential  693,670   27.96%  675,541   28.24%  670,159   29.04%  678,029   30.78%  545,323   26.66%
Nonresidential properties  404,512   16.30%  390,681   16.33%  389,898   16.89%  383,277   17.40%  337,583   16.51%
Construction and land  883,462   35.59%  815,425   34.08%  733,660   31.79%  631,461   28.67%  641,879   31.39%
Total mortgage loans  2,433,994   98.06%  2,345,189   98.02%  2,266,133   98.19%  2,170,212   98.53%  2,009,562   98.26%
Non-mortgage loans:                              
Business loans  47,372   1.91%  46,329   1.94%  40,849   1.77%  28,499   1.29%  30,222   1.48%
Consumer loans (1)  840   0.03%  997   0.04%  1,038   0.04%  4,021   0.18%  5,305   0.26%
Total non-mortgage loans  48,212   1.94%  47,326   1.98%  41,887   1.81%  32,520   1.47%  35,527   1.74%
Total loans, gross  2,482,206   100.00%  2,392,515   100.00%  2,308,020   100.00%  2,202,732   100.00%  2,045,089   100.00%
Net deferred loan origination costs  606      1,390      1,081      1,565      1,145    
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (24,100)     (22,974)     (22,502)     (23,966)     (24,061)   
Loans, net $2,458,712     $2,370,931     $2,286,599     $2,180,331     $2,022,173    
                                    
                                    

(1)   As of September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, consumer loans include $3.0 million, and $4.3 million, respectively, of microloans originated by the Bank. As of December 31, 2024, these microloans were charged-off.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period $22,974  $22,502  $23,966  $24,061  $24,664 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans  1,348   731   1,090   801   (120)
Charge-offs:               
Mortgage loans:               
1-4 family residences               
Investor owned     (38)         
Owner occupied               
Multifamily residences               
Nonresidential properties           (7)   
Construction and land               
Non-mortgage loans:               
Business  (222)  (222)  (232)  (450)   
Consumer     (3)  (2,465)  (634)  (747)
Total charge-offs  (222)  (263)  (2,697)  (1,091)  (747)
Recoveries:               
Non-mortgage loans:               
Business     4      1   7 
Consumer        143   194   257 
Total recoveries     4   143   195   264 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  (222)  (259)  (2,554)  (896)  (483)
Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period $24,100  $22,974  $22,502  $23,966  $24,061 
                     
                     

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits

  As of 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Demand $197,671   9.68% $212,139   10.58% $169,178   8.98% $182,737   9.78% $178,125   11.09%
Interest-bearing deposits:                              
NOW/IOLA accounts  63,626   3.12%  74,430   3.71%  62,616   3.32%  71,445   3.82%  81,178   5.05%
Money market accounts  790,939   38.73%  692,753   34.55%  636,219   33.75%  660,168   35.30%  502,255   31.27%
Reciprocal deposits  136,693   6.69%  141,838   7.07%  130,677   6.93%  94,145   5.03%  109,945   6.85%
Savings accounts  102,759   5.03%  106,122   5.29%  105,870   5.62%  108,941   5.82%  109,694   6.83%
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts  1,094,017   53.57%  1,015,143   50.62%  935,382   49.62%  934,699   49.97%  803,072   50.00%
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more (1)  220,671   10.81%  219,721   10.96%  204,293   10.84%  210,262   11.25%  189,683   11.82%
Brokered certificates of deposit (2)  69,531   3.40%  84,531   4.22%  94,531   5.02%  94,531   5.05%  94,614   5.89%
Listing service deposits (2)  6,140   0.30%  6,140   0.31%  7,376   0.39%  7,376   0.39%  9,361   0.58%
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K (1)  454,179   22.24%  467,273   23.31%  474,104   25.15%  440,718   23.56%  331,242   20.62%
Total certificates of deposit  750,521   36.75%  777,665   38.80%  780,304   41.40%  752,887   40.25%  624,900   38.91%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,844,538   90.32%  1,792,808   89.42%  1,715,686   91.02%  1,687,586   90.22%  1,427,972   88.91%
Total deposits $2,042,209   100.00% $2,004,947   100.00% $1,884,864   100.00% $1,870,323   100.00% $1,606,097   100.00%
                                         
                                         

(1)  As of September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, $36.2 million, and $33.5 million, respectively, were reclassified from all other certificates of deposit less than $250K to certificates of deposit of $250K or more.

(2)  There were no individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. There was one brokered certificates of deposit in the amount of $1.5 million amounting to $250,000 or more. All other brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

  As of Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Non-accrual loans:               
Mortgage loans:               
1-4 family residential               
Investor owned $1,859  $1,052  $436  $436  $436 
Owner occupied     1,423   1,423   1,423   1,423 
Multifamily residential  11,703   9,788   10,271   4,685   5,754 
Nonresidential properties  405         824   828 
Construction and land  8,907   14,159   14,158   8,907   8,907 
Non-mortgage loans:               
Business  276   170   343   180   396 
Consumer               
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty) (1) $23,150  $26,592  $26,631  $16,455  $17,744 
                
Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1):               
Mortgage loans:               
1-4 family residential               
Investor owned $284  $279  $279  $278  $277 
Owner occupied  424   431   435   444   448 
Multifamily residential               
Nonresidential properties               
Construction and land               
Non-mortgage loans:               
Business               
Consumer               
Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1)  708   710   714   722   725 
Total non-performing assets (2) $23,858  $27,302  $27,345  $17,177  $18,469 
                
Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1):               
Mortgage loans:               
1-4 family residential               
Investor owned $1,779  $1,792  $1,807  $1,821  $1,830 
Owner occupied  2,012   2,038   2,062   2,116   2,171 
Multifamily residential               
Nonresidential properties  655   644   652   672   707 
Construction and land               
Non-mortgage loans:               
Business  203   209   215   222    
Consumer               
Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) $4,649  $4,683  $4,736  $4,831  $4,708 
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) $28,507  $31,985  $32,081  $22,008  $23,177 
Total non-performing assets to total assets  0.76%  0.88%  0.90%  0.57%  0.65%
                     
                     

(1) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.
(2) Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Three Months Ended June 30,
  2025  2024  
  Average       Average      
  Outstanding     Average Outstanding     Average
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1) Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                
Loans (2) $2,447,713  $40,291  6.60% $2,040,149  $31,281  6.17% 
Securities (3)  449,858   4,246  3.79%  562,560   5,486  3.92% 
Other (4)  102,252   1,323  5.19%  141,368   2,025  5.76% 
Total interest-earning assets  2,999,823   45,860  6.13%  2,744,077   38,792  5.69% 
Non-interest-earning assets  104,059        105,774      
Total assets $3,103,882       $2,849,851      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
NOW/IOLA $68,155  $100  0.59% $72,932  $151  0.83% 
Money market  864,688   8,930  4.14%  599,209   7,209  4.84% 
Savings  104,243   26  0.10%  111,859   27  0.10% 
Certificates of deposit  772,363   7,382  3.83%  635,850   6,358  4.02% 
Total deposits  1,809,449   16,438  3.64%  1,419,850   13,745  3.89% 
Advance payments by borrowers  14,934   2  0.05%  14,948   2  0.05% 
Borrowings  521,375   4,994  3.84%  680,421   7,141  4.22% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,345,758   21,434  3.66%  2,115,219   20,888  3.97% 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                
Non-interest-bearing demand  203,349        188,920      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  36,435        49,437      
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities  239,784        238,357      
Total liabilities  2,585,542   21,434     2,353,576   20,888   
Total equity  518,340        496,275      
Total liabilities and total equity $3,103,882     3.66% $2,849,851     3.97% 
Net interest income    $24,426       $17,904   
Net interest rate spread (5)       2.47%       1.72% 
Net interest-earning assets (6) $654,065       $628,858      
Net interest margin (7)       3.27%       2.62% 
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities       127.88%       129.73% 

   

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
   

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 
  Average        Average       
  Outstanding     Average  Outstanding     Average 
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1)  Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1) 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans (2) $2,408,788  $77,427   6.48% $2,009,706  $61,945   6.20%
Securities (3)  458,660   8,767   3.85%  569,397   11,105   3.92%
Other (4)  143,905   3,663   5.13%  189,899   5,408   5.73%
Total interest-earning assets  3,011,353   89,857   6.02%  2,769,002   78,458   5.70%
Non-interest-earning assets  106,600         106,172       
Total assets $3,117,953        $2,875,174       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
NOW/IOLA $70,243  $215   0.62% $77,891  $369   0.95%
Money market  846,420   17,341   4.13%  571,886   13,501   4.75%
Savings  104,704   52   0.10%  112,680   55   0.10%
Certificates of deposit  783,256   15,136   3.90%  632,689   12,738   4.05%
Total deposits  1,804,623   32,744   3.66%  1,395,146   26,663   3.84%
Advance payments by borrowers  13,696   4   0.06%  13,917   4   0.06%
Borrowings  544,857   10,480   3.88%  725,745   15,064   4.17%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,363,176   43,228   3.69%  2,134,808   41,731   3.93%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Non-interest-bearing demand  200,007         193,891       
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  40,155         51,749       
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities  240,162         245,640       
Total liabilities  2,603,338   43,228      2,380,448   41,731    
Total equity  514,615         494,726       
Total liabilities and total equity $3,117,953      3.69% $2,875,174      3.93%
Net interest income    $46,629        $36,727    
Net interest rate spread (5)        2.33%        1.77%
Net interest-earning assets (6) $648,177        $634,194       
Net interest margin (7)        3.12%        2.67%
Average interest-earning assets to                  
interest-bearing liabilities        127.43%        129.71%


(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
   

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Data

  As of 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
Other Data               
Common shares issued  24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711 
Less treasury shares  901,911   920,520   925,497   1,067,248   1,074,979 
Common shares outstanding at end of period  23,984,800   23,966,191   23,961,214   23,819,463   23,811,732 
                
Book value per common share $12.34  $12.05  $11.71  $11.74  $11.45 
Tangible book value per common share $12.34  $12.05  $11.71  $11.74  $11.45 
                     

