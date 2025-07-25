Apex Group and ZIGChain Forge Strategic Alliance to Launch Tokenized Fund Infrastructure

Dubai, UAE, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant alignment between global finance and next-generation blockchain infrastructure, Apex Group - a $3.4 trillion fund administrator - and ZIGChain have announced a strategic alliance to launch the region’s first fully regulated, on-chain fund ecosystem focused on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The initiative is being launched in partnership with founding members Truleum Venture Partners, Tokeny, Disrupt.com, and Zamanat.

Unveiled at an exclusive gathering in Dubai, the alliance brings together industry leaders in fund administration, tokenization compliance, asset management, and regulatory design. Its goal is to deliver a modular, Shariah-compliant infrastructure for launching and managing trillions in tokenized funds - deployed natively on ZIGChain and built to meet institutional standards.

This marks a major turning point in the institutional adoption of tokenized finance. By tokenizing entire fund structures rather than individual assets, blockchain integration becomes more operationally viable for large financial institutions. For Apex Group, this move reflects a clear strategic trajectory in Web3 infrastructure, following its acquisition of Tokeny and now expanding into fully on-chain fund ecosystems, where permitted in terms of the applicable regulatory frameworks.

“This is the institutional blueprint for unlocking the global fund market,” said Abdul Rafay Gadit, Co-founder of ZIGChain. “Apex Group’s reach, Tokeny’s compliance architecture, and Truleum’s regulatory expertise - tied together on ZIGChain - form an institutional-grade foundation for a new era of on-chain capital markets. It’s not every day that a pre-launch chain partners with one of the biggest financial institutions in the world. This is how tokenization goes mainstream, and we are honoured to help make it happen.”

Apex Group is a leading provider of fund administration, financial infrastructure, and regulatory services, with operations in over 50 countries and $3.4 trillion in assets under administration. Its subsidiary Tokeny - recently acquired by Apex Group - is the creator of ERC-3643, the leading global standard for permissioned digital securities.

“This alliance is a natural extension of Apex Group’s mission to modernize fund infrastructure globally,” said Christiane El Habre, Managing Director, Apex Group - Middle East. “We’re proud to support this first-of-its-kind initiative and help drive compliant tokenization across new markets and asset classes.”

The alliance represents a long-term commitment to embedding tokenization into the global fund ecosystem. By enabling programmable, compliant fund structures with built-in regulatory guardrails, asset managers gain the tools to operate more efficiently, scale globally, and access new distribution channels in accordance with regulatory frameworks.



“Tokenization introduces a structural shift in fund management by enabling programmability, transparency, and near-instant settlement - without compromising regulatory oversight. When implemented within a robust regulatory framework, it allows asset managers to launch compliant, modular funds with greater operational efficiency and global distribution potential. This alliance is a decisive step toward embedding these capabilities at an infrastructure level.” said Dr. Bhaskar Dasgupta, Chairman of the Middle East Stablecoin Association and member of the UAE Securities & Commodities Authority’s Asset Management Industry Panel.

The alliance reflects a broader shift underway in institutional finance, where traditional asset managers are increasingly exploring blockchain-native infrastructure to modernize fund operations. With the global asset management industry reaching $128 trillion in assets under management in 2024, the opportunity for tokenized, programmable fund structures is significant, and rapidly gaining traction.

Zamanat, a founding member and native ZIGChain dApp, is currently pursuing over $3 billion in tokenized fund strategies to be executed through this framework. Additional institutions and service providers are in active discussions to join the alliance, signaling accelerating interest across the Middle East and beyond.

As momentum builds, ZIGChain is positioning itself as the default programmable settlement layer for compliant, institution-ready fund infrastructure, anchoring the next phase of growth in on-chain asset management.

About ZIGChain

ZIGChain is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize access to investment opportunities, facilitate financial inclusion regardless of income level, technical skill, or geographic location. ZIGChain enables developers and institutions to launch scalable, compliant protocols for profit-sharing, fund tokenization, and real-world asset management.

Its ecosystem includes Zignaly, a licensed social investment platform connecting over 600,000 users with more than 150 professional portfolio managers. ZIGChain also supports Zamanat, the world’s first Shariah-compliant real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform, combining ethical finance with programmable blockchain infrastructure.

For more information about ZIGChain, please visit zigchain.com

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent. Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

