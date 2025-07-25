Tyson Group Appoints Victor Bilgen as Vice President of Diagnostic Solutions, Expanding Data-Driven Approach to Sales Performance

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group, an award-winning leader in sales training and consulting—and listed as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years—proudly announces the appointment of Victor Bilgen as Vice President of Diagnostic Solutions. This strategic addition further reinforces Tyson Group’s commitment to providing clients with data-driven, high-impact strategies that unlock sustainable revenue growth.

With over a decade of experience in data science, research design, and organizational network analysis, Bilgen brings an unmatched depth of expertise in diagnosing the internal dynamics that impact sales performance. In his role, he leads the development and implementation of advanced diagnostic tools that inform Tyson Group’s sales consulting and training engagements, empowering leaders to make smarter, faster, and more precise decisions.

“Victor’s work sits at the intersection of science and strategy,” said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. “He gives our clients the visibility and clarity they need to move the needle. His expertise transforms data into action, making him a game-changer for sales teams who want to optimize performance at every level.”

Before joining Tyson Group, Bilgen served as Managing Partner at McChrystal Group, where he led the Team Science division. Under his leadership, the team pioneered data methodologies based on the renowned Team of Teams framework, assessing hundreds of organizations and analyzing feedback from hundreds of thousands of employees. His work guided executive teams in aligning strategy, improving collaboration, and enhancing agility across global operations.

Bilgen is widely recognized as a thought leader in diagnostic strategy and organizational network analysis. His insights have been published in outlets like Authority Magazine and Medium, and he’s a frequent speaker at premier conferences including SIOP and Connected Commons. His recent contribution to The Oxford Handbook of Networked Strategy underscores his commitment to advancing the science of high-performing sales organizations.

At Tyson Group, Bilgen is leading the evolution of the firm’s proprietary Sales Team Science™ 360 Diagnostic—an advanced tool that helps organizations measure and optimize the seven critical elements that drive sales team performance. By integrating organizational analytics into the core of Tyson Group’s offerings, he is helping clients uncover the invisible barriers to growth and take targeted action to remove them.

“Data without insight is just noise,” said Bilgen. “At Tyson Group, we don’t just help clients see the problems—they see how to solve them. I’m thrilled to be part of a team that doesn’t just teach sales; we engineer systems for performance.”

As Tyson Group continues its trajectory of innovation and growth, the addition of Bilgen’s expertise ensures clients gain even greater access to sophisticated diagnostics and strategic guidance to fuel long-term success.

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group offers expert sales consulting and training customized to each organization’s unique needs, cultivating talent that produces measurable results. With experience advising on multi-billion-dollar negotiations, developing elite sales teams, and installing proven sales processes for some of the largest brands in the world, Tyson Group is frequently sought out for its ability to drive growth and accelerate performance.

For media inquiries or more information, visit tysongroup.com.