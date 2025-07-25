Liminatus Pharma Inc. Evaluates Formation of Digital Asset Investment Vehicle Targeting Up To $500 Million in Capital Strategies

LA PALMA, Calif., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIMN), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of targeted cancer immunotherapies, today announced that its Board of Directors and executive team have formally initiated a strategic review to explore the potential formation of a dedicated digital asset investment vehicle.

This initiative marks a bold step toward positioning the Company at the forefront of capital innovation, as it evaluates options to diversify its long-term treasury strategy. The prospective subsidiary—which has not yet been formed and remains under active consideration—would operate independently of Liminatus’s core clinical pipeline and focus on digital asset allocation and blockchain-integrated financial structures.

If approved and executed, the Company anticipates targeting up to $500 million in potential capital formation through a combination of private placements, convertible instruments, equity line and other structured financing tools. All fundraising activities, if undertaken, would be conducted in full alignment with applicable SEC regulations and exemptions.

At this stage, no capital has been raised or committed, no agreements have been executed, and no third-party partnerships have been established. The internal review remains subject to final Board approval, regulatory compliance, and prevailing market conditions.

Liminatus is working in close coordination with experienced legal, financial, and regulatory advisors to determine the optimal structure, governance, and compliance framework for the proposed initiative. The Company will provide further disclosures as appropriate, in accordance with SEC and Nasdaq reporting requirements.

About Liminatus Pharma, Inc.

Liminatus is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies targeting cancer antigens and tumor-specific immune responses. Liminatus is also committed to responsible innovation in capital strategy to support its long-term scientific and operational objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding management’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. Future developments affecting Liminatus may not be those that Liminatus has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of Liminatus), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Liminatus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to Liminatus as of the date of this press release, and while Liminatus believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and such statements should not be read to indicate that Liminatus has conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements as predictions of future results. Liminatus’s actual future results may be materially different from what it expects. Liminatus qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.