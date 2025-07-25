25 July 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Allotment of Shares under DRIS

The Company has today allotted 1,474,949 Ordinary Shares pursuant to its dividend reinvestment Scheme (“DRIS”) to Shareholders of the Company who elected to receive Ordinary Shares instead of the interim dividend of 0.75 pence per Ordinary Share and the special dividend of 0.50 pence per Ordinary Share, both paid today.

The price at which the 1,474,949 Ordinary Shares were allotted was 35.06 pence per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DRIS, on the basis of the last reported ex-dividend net asset value per Ordinary Share in the Company as at the close of business on 11 July 2025, which was announced on 14 July 2025.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 1 August 2025.

As a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”), the following director of the Company, and his Persons Closely Associated, (“PCA”) were allotted shares at a price of 35.06 pence:

Name No. of Shares allotted Holding following Allotment Percentage of Issued Share Capital held Justin WARD (PDMR) 1,895 55,052





0.02%





Elizabeth WARD (PCA) 739 21,466

Further information regarding the DRIS offered in respect of the Dividends can be found in the DRIS Mandate (the "DRIS Mandate") available on the Company's website to view and/or download at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

As a result of the issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 372,633,288 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 372,633,288. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Abbe Martineau

Oliver Bedford aimvct@canaccord.com

+44 207 523 4525

+44 207 523 4837

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31