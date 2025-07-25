BitMart and Altrady Announce New Partnership for Enhanced Trading

Mahe, Seychelles, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce its strategic integration with Altrady, a powerful cryptocurrency trading platform designed to streamline trading across multiple exchanges. This collaboration empowers BitMart users to connect their BitMart Futures accounts to Altrady, offering advanced trading tools, seamless portfolio management, and enhanced efficiency for traders of all levels.

The integration allows BitMart users to fully leverage Altrady’s powerful trading suite, including portfolio management, real-time market data, advanced order types, automated trading bots, and intelligent market scanners like the Crypto Base Scanner and Quick Scanner. Users can also take advantage of Altrady’s Backtesting feature to simulate and refine trading strategies based on historical data, ensuring better decision-making. With Altrady’s user-friendly interface and BitMart’s robust trading infrastructure, users can now manage their futures trading with greater precision and flexibility, all from a single platform.

“We are excited to partner with Altrady to provide our users with a more streamlined and powerful trading experience,” said Victor Wei, Vice President of Institutional Clients at BitMart. “This integration aligns with our mission to deliver innovative, user-centric solutions that empower traders worldwide. By combining BitMart’s extensive trading pairs and liquidity with Altrady’s advanced tools, we’re setting a new standard for crypto trading efficiency.”

Altrady’s platform simplifies the trading process by offering two connection methods for BitMart Futures accounts: Fast Connect for quick, automated setup and Manual Connection for users preferring a hands-on approach. This flexibility ensures that both novice and experienced traders can easily integrate their BitMart accounts and start trading with minimal setup time. The integration also supports Altrady’s IP whitelisting, ensuring secure and reliable connectivity.

“This collaboration with BitMart is an exciting opportunity for Altrady,” said Catalin Boruga, CMO of Altrady. “Our platform is designed to simplify and enhance the trading experience, and this partnership allows BitMart users to access our cutting-edge tools, from automated trading bots to real-time market insights, while benefiting from a secure trading ecosystem.”

Exclusive BitMart x Altrady Campaign – Limited Time Only!

To celebrate this partnership, BitMart and Altrady are offering:

New User Deposit Bonus : 20% rebate on first deposit (up to 30 USDT) for new users placing at least one order via Altrady.

: 20% rebate on first deposit (up to 30 USDT) for new users placing at least one order via Altrady. Trading Volume Challenge : Earn bonuses trading Futures via Altrady—20 USDT (≥50,000 USDT), 30 USDT (≥125,000 USDT), 50 USDT (≥300,000 USDT), 80 USDT (≥500,000 USDT), 100 USDT (≥1,000,000 USDT).

: Earn bonuses trading Futures via Altrady—20 USDT (≥50,000 USDT), 30 USDT (≥125,000 USDT), 50 USDT (≥300,000 USDT), 80 USDT (≥500,000 USDT), 100 USDT (≥1,000,000 USDT). Webinar Giveaway: Free Altrady subscriptions and USDT rewards for webinar attendees.

Details at: https://www.bitmart.com/activity/BitMartxAltrady_Exclusive.

With over 10 million users across 200+ countries and more than 1,700 trading pairs, BitMart continues to solidify its position as a global leader in the crypto exchange space. This integration with Altrady further enhances BitMart’s offerings, providing users with unparalleled access to advanced trading strategies and portfolio management tools.

For more information on how to connect a BitMart Futures account to Altrady, visit support.altrady.com. To explore BitMart’s full range of trading services, visit www.bitmart.com.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Altrady

Altrady is a leading cryptocurrency trading platform that simplifies trading across multiple exchanges through a single, intuitive interface. Offering tools like real-time market data, trading bots, portfolio management, and advanced market scanners, Altrady empowers traders to make informed decisions and execute strategies efficiently. Available on desktop and mobile, Altrady is designed for traders of all experience levels.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.