Ontario Real Estate Association Appoints Luigi Favaro as New Chief Executive Officer





TORONTO, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Luigi Favaro as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 2, 2025. In this role, Favaro will lead the organization in its continued efforts to advocate on behalf of nearly 100,000 REALTOR® Members and support them in their pursuit of building stronger communities across the province.

Favaro brings nearly 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, with a proven track record in leadership, strategic development, and organizational growth. He currently serves as Vice President of Partnerships at OREA and, over the years, has been responsible for expanding the organization’s strategic partnerships, overseeing the development of Member Board support programs, and launching key association initiatives that enhanced Member satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to have Luigi lead the Association and drive our strategic direction during such a pivotal time,” said OREA President Cathy Polan. “With his extensive experience in both leadership and real estate, we are confident he will provide the vision and direction necessary to continue elevating our Association and strengthening the profession. We thank OREA Interim CEO Sonia Richards for her steadfast leadership over the last year and her work in ensuring our Members continued to receive the support they deserve.”

Favaro is enthusiastic about the future of OREA with him at the helm, saying “I am honoured to continue working with our Members, staff, and stakeholders to further our mission of supporting Ontario REALTORS® in helping people find a great place to call home, work and thrive. Together, we will continue to address the challenges and opportunities facing our profession and ensure that our Members are equipped for success.”

