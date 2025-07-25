SEGG Media: Three SEGG Stars Light Up Laguna Seca: Ilott, Foster, and Murray Set for Monterey Showdown

MONTEREY, Calif., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a leading technology company transforming the global intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming today announced that all three Lottery.com and Sports.com-sponsored drivers, Callum Ilott, Louis Foster, and Sebastian Murray, will be competing at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey on one the most iconic circuits in global motorsport: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

From the legendary Corkscrew to its dramatic elevation changes and high-speed corners, Laguna Seca has long stood as a proving ground for racing’s best. For SEGG Media, this weekend is more than a race—it’s a showcase of talent, resilience, and the bright future of the SEGG Media Drivers Program.

Foster: Qualifying King Looks to Convert Pace into Points

Louis Foster, driving the #45 Droplight Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, has become one of the most consistent qualifiers on the IndyCar grid in 2025. His recent run includes an average starting position of 8.4 over the last five races, highlighted by a sensational pole at Road America and a P7 grid slot last time out in Toronto.

Having previously dominated at Laguna Seca with a perfect double victory weekend in Indy NXT, Foster is aiming to translate that history into a breakthrough INDYCAR result.

“We’ve shown what we can do over one lap. Now it’s about executing a clean race, staying out of trouble, and grabbing a result we deserve,” Foster said ahead of the weekend.

Ilott: The Comeback King Returns to Site of Career-Best Finish

Callum Ilott returns to Laguna Seca, where he scored his career-best IndyCar finish of P5 in 2023. After a standout P8 at Toronto, Ilott is finding his rhythm in PREMA Racing’s debut INDYCAR season.

The British ace has delivered a string of gritty, smart drives—often outperforming the machinery under him. With momentum clearly shifting in his favor, Ilott is a serious threat for another top-10 or better this weekend.

“Laguna is a track that rewards aggression and patience in equal measure,” Ilott said. “We’re coming into it with confidence and data. It’s time to go racing.”

Murray Cleared for Return: Resilience Meets Redemption

Sebastian Murray is back in action in INDY NXT after being medically cleared following his high-speed crash at Mid-Ohio. The 19-year-old Brit, racing for Andretti Cape, has been turning heads all season and is eager to get back behind the wheel at a venue that rewards finesse and bravery.

“We’re proud to see Seb back where he belongs—on track,” said Marc Bircham, Director of Sports.com, a division of SEGG Media. “He’s shown character beyond his years, and we’re excited to see what he can do at Laguna.”

SEGG Media on the Ground, Focused on 2026

SEGG Media leadership will once again be on-site, holding strategic meetings with RLL, PREMA, and Andretti Cape as part of its growing Young Drivers Academy Program for 2026 and beyond. The vision? To become the premier global incubator of elite racing talent across the INDYCAR, INDY NXT, and international series.

“With three exceptional drivers racing at one of the world’s great circuits, SEGG Media is over the moon,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of SEGG Media. “This weekend reflects the strength of our motorsport program, our brand presence, and our long-term commitment to nurturing talent at every level.”

Watch the Action

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – IndyCar & Indy NXT

- Friday, July 25: Practice Sessions

- Saturday, July 26: Qualifying

- Sunday, July 27: Indy NXT + IndyCar Races



Catch the full race weekend on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and FOX/FS1/FS2 in the U.S.

