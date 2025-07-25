Cicero Statement on Trump’s EO to Restore Order and Accountability in Homelessness Policy

Austin, TX, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cicero Action proudly supports President Trump’s Executive Order cracking down on encampments, defunding failed housing-first programs, promoting treatment for the homeless, and restoring authority to local leaders ready to act.

For years, federal policy has enabled lawlessness—protecting unlawful encampments, subsidizing addiction, and ignoring serious mental illness. This executive order is a direct challenge to the activist-led industrial complex that profits from permanent homelessness and blocks reform. It backs law enforcement, prioritizes treatment over tents, and sends a clear message: cities don’t have to tolerate chaos.

“Cities shouldn’t have to choose between public safety and compassion,” said Devon Kurtz, Public Safety Policy Director at Cicero Institute. “This order gives local leaders the legal tools and financial support they need to clear dangerous encampments and move people into real care.”

The order directs federal agencies to withhold funding from jurisdictions that tolerate open drug use and squatting, encourages states to expand involuntary treatment laws, and allows cities to prioritize housing for women and children by separating them from known sex offenders.

These are the very reforms Cicero Action has championed in states like Kentucky, Texas, and Florida—where voters demanded bold action and courageous lawmakers delivered. This order gives other bold states the green light to follow their lead.

Cicero Action encourages governors, attorneys general, and state lawmakers across the country to use this moment. Build on this order. Strengthen civil commitment laws. Shut down illegal encampments. And stop sending taxpayer money to nonprofits that enable human suffering.

The public is done waiting. It’s time to act.