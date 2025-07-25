Briefing Reveals America’s Hidden Minerals Could Power the Next Industrial Revolution

Washington, D.C., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Historic Resource Revival Is Unfolding

Many assume America’s era of land claims and extractive booms ended long ago…

But a presentation by former White House advisor Jim Rickards suggests otherwise. He argues that a quiet shift is underway—this time, it’s about strategic minerals, not just acreage.

Strategic Mineral Profile

Rickards' briefing highlights several critical minerals buried beneath federal lands. Their modern applications are crucial to our Nation’s success:

Note: Not all critical minerals listed have confirmed deposits beneath federal lands. However, recent government assessments and executive orders have prioritized federal land surveys targeting materials like lithium, cobalt, rare earth elements, and others critical to national security.

Gallium, Germanium, Copper & Cobalt

Used in advanced semiconductor chips: copper for interconnects, cobalt to prevent electromigration, gallium/germanium in high‐frequency and AI processors



Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, Graphite

Core components of lithium-ion batteries found in EVs and energy storage systems



Neodymium, Dysprosium, Samarium

Key for permanent magnets in satellites, military hardware, and EV motors



Silicon & Aluminum

Critical to solar arrays, server infrastructure, and chip substrates



These minerals are now viewed as national security assets, prompting the Department of Defense to invest heavily in domestic projects aimed at reducing foreign dependence

A Landmark Briefing That Connects Past and Present

Rickards traces the origin of this shift back to an obscure 19th-century federal provision —one that may now enable strategic access to U.S. minerals.

“[We have] all these essential materials right under our feet… the United States is the only nation in the world that locks them up”

He also highlights how global demand and technological evolution are turning these minerals into the backbone of a new industrial age.

Why This Matters Today

The Pentagon is actively backing critical-mineral projects to rebuild national defense and tech independence



Global leaders—from the EU to Japan—are accelerating domestic mineral production to break foreign supply chains



With China limiting exports of gallium, germanium, and antimony, the U.S. finds itself increasingly vulnerable







Rickards argues:

“You don’t need to pack up and move west… you just need to know where to look.”

Rickards’ presentation, The American Birthright , offers a deep dive into the legal, historical, and strategic dimensions of America’s underground riches.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, CIA, Pentagon, and Treasury. A trained lawyer and economist, he played roles in major historical events—from the Iran Hostage Crisis to the 2008 financial crash. Rickards has testified before Congress and helped shape U.S. economic defense strategy. He presently edits Strategic Intelligence, a briefing focused on economic, geopolitical, and security trends shaping America’s future.