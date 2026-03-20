Washington, D.C., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former White House Advisor Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation warning that the AI boom may be creating growing economic pressure across the tech sector.

The presentation looks at how the global race to build artificial intelligence has pushed technology companies into a massive spending wave. Advanced chips, huge data centers, and specialized hardware are now being rolled out at high speed to support more powerful AI systems.

Rickards’ newly released briefing argues that this buildup has created a tangled web of companies tied together through shared technology, supply chains, and infrastructure.

The session gives viewers a closer look at how the AI trade may be becoming more fragile as more money floods into the same trend.

A Spending Boom Moving Too Fast

Artificial intelligence has quickly become one of the fastest-growing areas of tech spending in the world.

Companies across the sector are racing to build new AI systems while also expanding the infrastructure needed to support them.

Rickards explains that this rapid push has created intense pressure to spend, scale, and keep up with rivals.

The presentation argues that this kind of fast buildup can create risk when spending starts to run ahead of real economics.

The Costly Buildout Behind AI

Much of the AI boom depends on expensive physical infrastructure.

These systems require large networks of high-performance servers, powerful processors, and massive data facilities.

Rickards outlines how companies are spending heavily to build new data centers and computing networks to keep the AI buildout going.

He argues that this expansion may be creating one of the biggest waves of overbuilding the tech sector has seen in years.

Why Rickards Says the Risk Could Spread

Another focus of the presentation is how many companies are now tied to the same AI trend.

Chipmakers, cloud providers, infrastructure businesses, and software companies all depend on this spending wave in different ways.

Rickards explains how this creates a linked system where trouble in one area can spread into others.

The presentation warns that when so many companies are connected to the same boom, the fallout can become much broader if the trend starts to break.

A Warning About the AI Trade

Rickards frames the current AI boom as more than just a story about new technology.

He argues that it is also a story about market hype, heavy spending, and rising pressure beneath the surface.

As corporations, governments, and investors all rush into the same space, the presentation raises questions about how stable the AI trade really is — and what could happen if confidence starts to crack.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Throughout his career, Rickards has advised senior officials at institutions including the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the U.S. Treasury on issues involving financial markets and economic policy.

He has participated in discussions surrounding major financial events and has written extensively about global economic trends, market behavior, and technological innovation.

Rickards’ research is published through Paradigm Press, a financial research publisher that produces educational market analysis focused on major economic and technology developments. Paradigm Press maintains a strong reputation among readers and currently holds a 4.8-star rating on Google, reflecting nearly two thousand reviews from individuals who follow the firm’s research and financial publications.