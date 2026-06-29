Is the AI Sector... the ENRON Sector?

Washington, D.C., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than two decades after Enron's collapse shocked investors, the company's legacy continues to influence how markets think about risk.

Financial researcher Jim Rickards believes one lesson remains particularly relevant:

The difference between a compelling story and a sustainable business.

In a new free presentation , Rickards explores whether investors should pay closer attention to the assumptions supporting today's AI boom, and to a financial pattern he says has quietly reappeared inside it.

The Comparison

Rickards is not suggesting that AI companies are committing fraud.

Nor is he claiming that artificial intelligence lacks real-world value.

His comparison is much narrower.

Before Enron collapsed, investors focused heavily on future growth projections while paying far less attention to the assumptions underlying those projections, and to the accounting structures used to support them.

Rickards points to a similar tactic he has studied from an earlier era: a financing pattern used by telecom companies like Lucent Technologies, Nortel, and Cisco during the 1990s. According to Rickards, these companies lent billions of dollars to cash-strapped customers, who then used that same borrowed money to purchase the lender's own equipment.

The sale was booked as revenue, even though the "payment" was effectively the lender's own money moving from one pocket to the other. The more these companies borrowed, the more they could lend, and the more they lent, the more revenue they reported, creating what Rickards describes as the illusion of demand.

At its peak, Lucent had nearly five million shareholders and was the most widely held stock in America. When the dot-com bubble burst, Lucent fell from $75 a share to $0.76, Nortel collapsed from over $8,000 a share to around $50, and Cisco fell from $50 to $8.

Rickards argues that similar dynamics can emerge whenever excitement around a transformational story becomes widespread, and that some analysts now see comparable patterns forming in AI, with companies investing in start-ups that turn around and purchase their chips and cloud capacity.

David Dayen, executive editor at the American Prospect, has described the current environment as a combination of 2000s-style housing-bubble financial engineering, 1920s-style unregulated private lending, and a technology buildout larger than the internet or even the railroads, concluding that the conditions for another financial crisis are already in place.

The Technology Isn't the Question

Rickards repeatedly emphasizes that AI may ultimately prove even more transformative than many supporters expect.

The technology itself is not the issue.

The question is whether current valuations, spending levels, and investor expectations remain realistic.

According to Rickards, markets occasionally become so focused on future possibilities that they stop asking difficult questions about present economics. Research from MIT has found that 95% of corporate AI initiatives have so far failed to produce a measurable return on investment, even as one leading AI chipmaker became the first company in history to be valued at $5 trillion.

That tendency has appeared repeatedly throughout financial history. Rickards points to the dot-com era, when investors believed profits had become, in his words, "quaint artifacts of an outdated era," and to the years before 2008, when mortgage-backed securities were widely described as among the safest investments available, right up until they weren't.

What Investors May Learn Next

Rickards believes upcoming corporate reports may provide additional insight.

For example, AI-linked company, Meta is expected to release earnings and updated forecasts around July 29th.

This announcement could help investors evaluate whether spending, growth, and profitability remain aligned with the assumptions driving current valuations.

For Rickards, that makes the date particularly important.

Not because it guarantees a specific outcome.

But because it may provide new evidence.

About the Presentation

Jim Rickards explains why he believes investors should distinguish between technological innovation and financial expectations in a free presentation available now. Click HERE to watch.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

As an advisor to the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve, and Department of Defense, Jim Rickards has analyzed how financial disruptions can impact economies and governments. His research today focuses on identifying emerging risks before they become widely recognized by the market.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand the forces shaping their wealth.