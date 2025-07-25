RXO, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises RXO, Inc. (“RXO” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RXO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. RXO investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.



The Portnoy Law Firm is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of RXO, Inc. concerning whether the company and certain of its executives may have violated federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether RXO issued materially false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors in a timely manner.

Investors who purchased RXO securities and suffered losses are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights. There is no cost or obligation to participate.



Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising