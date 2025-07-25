Michael Lebow MD Establishes Healthcare Made-Easy Grant to Support Rising Medical Professionals

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a continued effort to make quality healthcare accessible and to support the next generation of healthcare professionals, renowned vascular surgeon Dr. Michael Lebow has officially launched the Dr. Michael Lebow Healthcare Made-Easy Grant. This $1,000 award will be granted to one exceptional undergraduate student currently pursuing or planning to pursue a career in a healthcare-related field.

Rooted in a lifelong commitment to patient-centered care and medical innovation, Dr. Michael Lebow MD created the grant to remove financial barriers and encourage students to reimagine how healthcare can be delivered with greater efficiency, compassion, and impact.

"Investing in future healthcare leaders is one of the most powerful ways to bring about change in medicine," said Dr. Michael Lebow MD. "This grant is a small but meaningful step in recognizing and uplifting students who are thinking critically about how to transform the patient experience."

Applicants are invited to submit a short original essay (500–700 words) responding to the following prompt:

“As a future healthcare professional, how do you plan to make healthcare more accessible, efficient, or compassionate? Share how your personal journey or values align with Dr. Michael Lebow’s mission to improve patient care through innovation, service, and minimally invasive approaches.”

The Dr. Michael Lebow MD Healthcare Made-Easy Grant is open to undergraduate students enrolled in accredited U.S. colleges and universities who are studying or intending to study in fields such as medicine, nursing, public health, physical therapy, allied health, and more. The deadline to apply is April 15, 2026, with the selected winner announced on May 15, 2026.

In addition to his surgical excellence, Michael Lebow MD is widely recognized for his leadership in vascular medicine, particularly in the areas of limb preservation, diabetic foot wound care, and minimally invasive endovascular procedures. A graduate of Brown University and the University of Virginia School of Medicine, he has also served as a founding medical director and partner at leading vascular institutions. His extensive research contributions and clinical experience have helped prevent unnecessary amputations and hospitalizations for countless patients.

The grant’s mission mirrors Dr. Michael Lebow’s personal philosophy—that education, innovation, and early intervention are the foundations of great healthcare. By launching this initiative, he hopes to inspire students to view medicine not just as a profession, but as a lifelong service to others.

Submissions should be emailed to apply@drmichaellebowgrant.com and must include the student’s full name, contact details, university, expected graduation year, and intended career path. Full application instructions and eligibility requirements are available on the official grant website.

To learn more about the Dr. Michael Lebow Healthcare Made-Easy Grant, visit www.drmichaellebowgrant.com.

