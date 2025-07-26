U.S. Next Frontier Lies Beneath – According to Presentation From Ex Pentagon Insider

Washington, D.C., July 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hidden Depths of America’s Strategic Power

A released presentation by Jim Rickards—former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and White House—uncovers what he calls a “subterranean strategic boom” taking shape in the United States.

This isn’t about acreage or pipelines—it’s about the untapped mineral deposits critical to modern innovation.

“This story is not about real estate… the government retained the most valuable part”.

Rickards reveals that a forgotten section of Title 30 may be the reason we can soon access to these strategic materials—without settlers or homesteads.

Tech & Mineral Alignment

Minerals are essential to the devices and defense systems they enable:

AI & Semiconductors : Silicon, gallium, germanium, copper, cobalt — essential for chip substrates and processors



Electric Vehicles : Lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, graphite — core battery components



Satellites & Precision Defense: Neodymium, dysprosium, samarium — used in guidance systems, motors, and stealth tech







“These seemingly obscure minerals… they’re the building blocks of everything from NVIDIA chips to advanced military weapons”.

Rediscovering a Forgotten Federal Mechanism

Rickards delves into a nearly forgotten 19th-century pathway within Title 30:

“Back then, anyone could make a claim… pay $2 to $5 per acre… and do a minimal amount of work”

This time, it’s not private citizens claiming land, but soon private companies could quietly gain access to critical mineral-rich public land.

National Security in Motion

Rickards notes a growing alignment of urgency and capability:

The Pentagon’s resurgence in domestic mineral sourcing, including a major investment in rare-earth producer MP Materials under the Defense Production Act



Concerns over global supply bottlenecks, particularly due to foreign control of key minerals.



New AI‑driven geological surveys accelerating mineral discovery on U.S. soil (DOE).







Rickards emphasizes:

“We have truly massive mineral wealth here. It’s not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it”.

What the Presentation Covers

The American Birthright presentation outlines:

1. The legal legacy behind the mineral claim framework.



2. How today’s most important technologies—like AI, EVs, and military systems—depend on a handful of critical minerals.

3. What everyday citizens and industry leaders should understand about this emerging subterranean opportunity.







The presentation is open for public viewing now for a limited time.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, White House, and Treasury. A trained economist and attorney, Rickards contributed to U.S. strategic decisions during the Iran Hostage Crisis and the 2008 financial collapse. He now serves as editor of Strategic Intelligence, offering in-depth reporting on global security, resource strategy, and technology.