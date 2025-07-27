Remittix Announces Q3 2025 Beta Wallet Launch with Solana Network Support, Raising Over $17.3 Million in Ongoing Presale

KOŠICE, Slovakia, July 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix (RTX), a crypto payments platform aiming to simplify cross-border and freelance transactions, has confirmed the Q3 2025 launch of its beta wallet, alongside newly announced integration with the Solana blockchain. These developments mark key milestones in Remittix’s roadmap toward enabling fast, low-cost, and user-friendly crypto-to-fiat payments.

As of July, Remittix has raised more than $17.3 million in presale contributions and sold over 575 million RTX tokens, with a limited-time 50% token bonus still available for early adopters.

Beta Wallet Launch Set for Q3 2025

The upcoming Remittix Wallet (beta) will allow users to store, send, and manage crypto assets with near-zero fees. It is designed with a broader goal of making everyday crypto transactions—from remittances to bill payments—as seamless as sending a bank transfer.

At launch, the wallet will support both Solana and Ethereum, giving users access to high-speed and scalable transaction infrastructure.

“Remittix is focused on building real-world financial tools that can simplify payments for freelancers, merchants, and global users,” said a spokesperson for Remittix. “The beta wallet release will mark the beginning of that vision.”

Solana Integration for Enhanced Transaction Speed

By incorporating Solana, Remittix users will benefit from millisecond transaction speeds and ultra-low fees, making it ideal for use cases like micropayments, freelance earnings, and cross-border remittances.

When combined with Ethereum’s security and broad compatibility, the Remittix platform aims to offer both flexibility and performance.

Crypto-to-Fiat Utility on the Roadmap

In addition to basic crypto wallet functionality, Remittix is working toward introducing instant crypto-to-fiat conversion. This future feature will enable users to spend RTX tokens directly on goods, services, or bill payments without relying on third-party exchanges.

Target use cases include:

Contractor and freelance payments

Retail and merchant acceptance

Instant global remittances

Crypto-based bill settlements

While this utility will roll out post-beta, the infrastructure is being built with compliance and scalability in mind.

Additional Highlights

$250,000 Remittix Giveaway currently live for the community

currently live for the community Token price: $0.0842 with 50% bonus available during the current phase

$0.0842 with 50% bonus available during the current phase Q3 2025: Target release window for the beta wallet



About Remittix (RTX)

Remittix is a blockchain-based payment ecosystem focused on delivering practical crypto utility for global users. Through its low-fee cross-border features, dual-chain architecture, and upcoming fiat conversion capabilities, Remittix seeks to reduce friction in digital payments and make crypto more accessible to non-technical users.

With over $17.3 million raised and an expanding user base, Remittix continues to move toward a more integrated financial future—one where crypto serves as a functional alternative for real-world payments.

