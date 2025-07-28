OMS Energy Technologies Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues in 2025 were $203.6 million, compared with $18.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $163.3 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.
  • Gross margin in 2025 was 33.9%, compared with 27.6% for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and 29.9% for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.
  • Operating profit in 2025 was $59.9 million, compared with $3.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $40.2 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.

Mr. How Meng Hock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OMS, commented, “We are extremely proud to report strong results for fiscal year 2025 in our first earnings announcement as a publicly listed company. Our double-digit revenue growth, expanded gross margin, and increase in operating profit are a direct result of our team’s disciplined execution and commitment to delivering value across all areas of our business. We have also recorded several new customer wins and contract renewals since our IPO in May, further broadening and diversifying our revenue base. With our focus on long-term growth, we’re entering fiscal 2026 with strong momentum and a clear strategy for continued innovation and expansion.”

Mr. Kevin Yeo, Chief Financial Officer, added, “Our fiscal 2025 financial performance reflects both top-line strength and meaningful margin improvement. Total revenues grew to $203.6 million, with gross margin reaching 33.9%. Operating profit increased to $59.9 million, highlighting our enhanced cost discipline and the benefits of growing economies of scale. Our net profit for the year was $47.0 million. When excluding a one-time $49.4 million bargain purchase gain recognized in fiscal 2024 related to the Management Buyout, our underlying profitability in 2025 demonstrates strong growth momentum. Supported by these solid fundamentals, a healthy balance sheet and loyal customer base, we remain confident of driving sustainable growth and building long-term shareholder value.”

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues. Total revenues in 2025 were $203.6 million, compared with $18.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $163.3 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.

  • Specialty connectors and pipes. Revenues from sales of specialty connectors and pipes in 2025 were $143.1 million, compared with $5.1 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $113.5 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to a significant increase in demand from one of the Company’s major customers who had higher levels of business activities related to oil and gas production.
  • Surface wellhead and Christmas tree equipment. Revenues from sales of surface wellhead and Christmas tree equipment in 2025 were $8.7 million, compared with $3.0 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $6.8 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to delayed demand from one of the Company’s major customers in Indonesia, who is rationalizing their requirements as they plan for increased production to meet Indonesia’s energy security plan, as well as a delayed shipment to the Middle East which will materialize in the fiscal year 2026.
  • Premium threading services. Revenues from rendering of premium threading services in 2025 were $36.8 million, compared with $7.6 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $31.1 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This slight decrease was primarily attributable to a relatively stable level of rig activities across oil and gas customers in the countries that drive demand for the Company’s premium threading services.
  • Other ancillary services. Revenues generated from other ancillary services in 2025 were $15.0 million, compared with $2.4 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $11.9 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to greater customer demand for engineering testing, inspection and maintenance services.

Cost of revenues. Cost of revenues in 2025 was $134.6 million, compared with $13.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $114.5 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.

Gross profit. Gross profit in 2025 was $69.0 million, compared with $5.0 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $48.7 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. Gross margin in 2025 was 33.9%, compared with 27.6% for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and 29.9% for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to the growth in total revenues, as well as the benefits from economies of scale stemming from higher sales volume, sourcing productivity and an increase in the proportion of higher-margin services performed.

Selling, general and administrative expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses in 2025 were $9.1 million, compared with $1.8 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $8.6 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in legal and professional fees, staff expenses and depreciation.

Operating profit. Operating profit in 2025 was $59.9 million, compared with $3.2 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $40.2 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.

Total other income/(expense), net. Total other income, net in 2025 was $0.2 million, compared with total other expense, net of $0.08 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and total other income, net of $50.2 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024. The change was primarily due to a non-recurring bargain purchase gain of $49.4 million related to the management buyout in the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.

Net profit. Net profit in 2025 was $47.0 million, compared with $2.4 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and $82.1 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.

Basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted earnings per share were both $1.18 in 2025, compared with $2.19 for the period June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $75.8 million, compared with $45.4 million as of March 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $40.5 million, compared with net cash used of $2.9 million for the period from April 1, 2023, through June 15, 2023, and net cash provided of $24.0 million for the period from June 16, 2023, through March 31, 2024.

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted single-source supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, please visit ir.omsos.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

OMS Energy Technologies Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@omsos.com

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: oms@thepiacentegroup.com

Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: oms@thepiacentegroup.com

Unaudited Summary of Financial Results

Consolidated Statements of Financial Positions
       
  For the
year ended
March 31, 2025		  For the
year ended
March 31, 2024		 
  US$’000  US$’000 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents 72,950  43,470 
Restricted cash, current 1,692  1,593 
Trade receivables 13,467  31,948 
Contract assets 983  1,730 
Inventories 32,546  30,689 
Prepayment and other current assets 1,646  3,067 
Amount due from a related party 1,584  1,585 
Total Current Assets 124,868  114,082 
       
Non-current assets:      
Restricted cash, non-current 1,189  367 
Right-of-use assets 8,086  3,549 
Property, plant and equipment 32,055  32,040 
Intangible assets 42  126 
Deferred tax assets 2,938  2,574 
Prepayment and other non-current assets 1,327  694 
Total Non-Current Assets 45,637  39,350 
Total Assets 170,505  153,432 
       
Liabilities      
Current Liabilities:      
Trade and other payables 15,070  47,535 
Loans and borrowings   6,504 
Tax payable 8,200  6,669 
Lease liabilities, current 1,187  741 
Total Current Liabilities 24,457  61,449 
       
Non-current Liabilities:      
Employee benefits obligation 827  751 
Lease liabilities, non-current 6,096  1,843 
Deferred tax liabilities 4,217  3,684 
Other payables, non-current   5,000 
Provisions 321  351 
Total Non-Current Liabilities 11,461  11,629 
Total Liabilities 35,918  73,078 
       
Equity      
Share capital 4  4 
Share premium 72,648  67,648 
Retained earnings 58,634  13,818 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,397) (4,441)
Equity attributable to Shareholders of the Company 128,889  77,029 
Non-controlling interests 5,698  3,325 
Total equity 134,587  80,354 
       
Total liabilities and equity 170,505  153,432 


Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
          
  Successor  Successor  Predecessor 
  For the
year ended
March 31, 2025		  For the period
June 16, 2023
through
March 31, 2024		  For the period
April 1
through
June 15, 2023		 
  US$’000  US$’000  US$’000 
Revenue – third parties 203,607  163,267  16,967 
Revenue – related parties     1,215 
Total revenue 203,607  163,267  18,182 
          
Cost of revenue – third parties (134,620) (114,525) (13,080)
Cost of revenue – related parties     (75)
Total cost of revenue (134,620) (114,525) (13,155)
          
Gross profit 68,987  48,742  5,027 
          
Selling, general and administrative expenses (9,122) (8,574) (1,790)
Operating profit 59,865  40,168  3,237 
          
Bargain purchase gain   49,429   
Other income/(expenses), net – third parties 246  775  (108)
Other income, net – related parties     29 
Total other income/(expenses), net 246  50,204  (79)
          
Finance income – third parties 339  55  9 
Finance income – related parties     65 
Total finance income 339  55  74 
          
Finance cost – third parties (284) (915) (38)
Finance cost – related parties     (162)
Total finance cost (284) (915) (200)
          
Profit before tax 60,166  89,512  3,032 
Income tax expense (13,189) (7,424) (657)
Net profit 46,977  82,088  2,375 
          
Other comprehensive income/(loss):         
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss         
Foreign currency translation differences 2,258  (1,701) (610)
Changes resulting from actuarial remeasurement of employee benefits obligation (2) (33) (9)
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 2,256  (1,734) (619)
Total comprehensive income 49,233  80,354  1,756 
          
Net profit attributable to:         
Shareholders of the Company 44,816  80,880  1,867 
Non-controlling interests 2,161  1,208  508 
Net profit 46,977  82,088  2,375 
          
Total comprehensive income attributable to:         
Shareholders of the Company 46,860  79,184  1,310 
Non-controlling interests 2,373  1,170  446 
Total comprehensive income 49,233  80,354  1,756 
          
Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 37,822,500  36,900,000    
Basic and diluted earnings per share (as adjusted) (US$) 1.18  2.19    


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
          
  Successor  Successor  Predecessor 
  For the
year ended
March 31, 2025		  For the period
June 16, 2023
through
March 31,
2024		  For the period
April 1
through
June 15,
2023		 
  US$’000  US$’000  US$’000 
Operating activities         
Net profit 46,977  82,088  2,375 
Adjustments for:         
Income tax expenses 13,189  7,424  657 
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,711  3,800  251 
Amortization of intangible assets 84  97  6 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,412  1,030  140 
Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 111  (357)  
Allowance for/(reversal of) inventories obsolescence 571  (335) (6)
Allowance for/(reversal of) expected credit losses 121  (3)  
Finance costs 284  915  200 
Finance income (339) (55) (74)
Loss/(gain) on unrealized foreign exchange 493  (793) 134 
Gain on bargain purchase   (49,429)  
          
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:         
Trade receivables 18,975  (17,961) (2,727)
Contract assets 764  (1,505) 1,139 
Inventories (2,329) (20,817) (360)
Prepayment and other assets 809  418  (1,219)
Trade receivables due from related parties   284  (428)
Trade and other payables (32,239) 26,157  (2,224)
Employee benefits obligation 59  11  24 
  51,653  30,969  (2,112)
Cash provided by operations:         
Interest received 339  55  74 
Income taxes paid (11,490) (6,979) (852)
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 40,502  24,045  (2,890)
          
Investing activities         
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   698   
Cash payment for management buyout   (2,000)  
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,863) (3,238) (1,200)
Acquisition of intangible asset   (11)  
Repayment from/(loan to) related parties     20,981 
Amount due from a related party 1  (1,585)  
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (2,862) (6,136) 19,781 
Financing activities         
Advances from potential investors   5,000   
Proceeds from loans and borrowings     874 
Proceeds from loans from related parties     8,845 
Repayment of loans from related parties     (28,038)
Repayment of loans and borrowings (6,504) (3,874)  
Interest paid (253) (211) (200)
Payment of lease liabilities (1,302) (824) (197)
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (8,059) 91  (18,716)
Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 820  (2,473) (75)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30,401  15,527  (1,900)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year/period 45,430  29,903  31,803 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year/period 75,831  45,430  29,903 
Less: Restricted cash, non-current 1,189  367  1,150 
Less: Restricted cash, current 1,692  1,593  1,087 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year/period 72,950  43,470  27,666 

