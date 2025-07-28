OMSエナジー・テクノロジーズ (OMS Energy Technologies Inc.)、2025年度財務結果を発表

シンガポール発, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 石油・ガス産業向けの地上型ウェルヘッドシステム (「SWS」) および油井管製品 (「OCTG」) を製造する成長志向の企業であるOMSエナジー・テクノロジーズ (「OMS」または「同社」) (NASDAQ: OMSE) は本日、2025年3月31末日を期末とする財務結果を発表した。

2025年度財務ハイライト

OMSの会長兼最高経営責任者であるハウ・メン・ホック (How Meng Hock) は次のように述べている。「上場企業として初めての決算発表で、2025会計年度の好調な業績を報告できることをとても嬉しく思います。 売上高が2桁成長し、粗利益率が拡大し、営業利益が増加したことは、同社のチームが規律をもって遂行し、事業の全分野にわたる価値提供に全力を注いだ直接の結果です。 また、5月の株式公開以来、数件の新規顧客獲得と契約更新があり、収益基盤のさらなる拡大と多様化を実現しています。 長期的な成長に焦点を当て、強力なモメンタムと継続的な革新と拡張への明確な戦略をもって、2026年度を迎えます。」

また、最高財務責任者のケビン・ヨー (Kevin Yeo) は次のように述べている。「2025年度の財務実績は、売上高の力強さと、意義ある利益率の改善の双方を反映しています。 総収益は2億360万米ドル (約300億円) に伸び、粗利益率は33.9%に達しました。 営業利益は5,990万米ドル (約88億円) に上がり、コスト管理の強化と規模の経済の拡大による恩恵が顕著に表れています。 当期純利益は4,700万米ドル (約69億円) でした。 マネジメントバイアウトに関連して2024年度に認識された4,940万米ドル (約73億円) の負ののれんを除くと、2025年度の基礎的収益性は力強い成長のモメンタムを示しています。 こうした強固なファンダメンタルズ、健全なバランスシート、忠実な顧客基盤に支えられ、持続可能な成長と長期的な株主価値の構築に引き続き自信を持っています。」

2025年度決算

総収益。2025年度の総収益は2億360万米ドル (約300億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は1,820万米ドル (約27億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は1億6,330万米ドル (約241億円) であった。

売上原価。 2025年の売上原価は1億3,460万米ドル (約199億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は1,320万米ドル (約19億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は1億1,450万米ドル (約169億円) であった。

総利益。 2025年の総利益は6,900万米ドル (約102億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は500万米ドル (約7億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は4,870万米ドル (約72億円) であった。 2025年の粗利益率は33.9%であり、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は27.6%、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は29.9%であった。 この増加は主に、総収益の増加に加え、販売数量の増加によるスケールメリット、調達生産性の向上、利益率の高いサービスの実施割合が増加したことによるものである。

販売費、一般管理費。 2025年の販売費・一般管理費は910万米ドル (約13億円) であり、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は180万米ドル (約3億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は860万米ドル (約13億円) であった。 この減少は主に、弁護士費用および専門家費用、人件費、減価償却費の減少によるものであった。

営業利益。 2025年の営業利益は5,990万米ドル (約88億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は320万米ドル (約5億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は4,020万米ドル (約59億円) であった。

その他の収益／(費用) 合計 (純額)。 2025年のその他の純収益合計は20万米ドル (約3,000万円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間のその他の純費用合計は8万米ドル (約1200万円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間のその他の純収益合計は5,020万米ドル (約74億円) であった。 この変動は主に、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間において、マネジメントバイアウトに関連する4,940万米ドル (約73億円) の非経常的負ののれんを計上したことによるものである。

純利益。 2025年の純利益は4,700万米ドル (約69億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は240万米ドル (約4億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は8,210万米ドル (約121億円) であった。

基本および希薄化後EPS。基本および希薄化後1株当たり利益は、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は2.19米ドル (約323.5円) であったのに対し、2025年はともに1.18米ドル (約174.3円) であった。

貸借対照表、キャッシュフロー

2025年3月31日現在、同社のキャッシュ、キャッシュ同等物および使途制限付きキャッシュの合計は7,580万米ドル (約112億円) であり、2024年3月31日現在は4,540万米ドル (約67億円) であった。

営業活動により取得した純キャッシュは4,050万米ドル (約60億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間に出費した純キャッシュは290万米ドル、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間に取得した純キャッシュは2,400万米ドル (約35億円) であった。

OMSエナジー・テクノロジーズについて

OMSエナジー・テクノロジーズ (NASDAQ: OMSE) は、石油・ガス産業向けの地上型ウェルヘッドシステム (SWS) および油井管製品 (OCTG) を製造する成長志向の企業である。 陸上および海上の探鉱・開発事業者の双方に対応し、アジア太平洋、中東、北アフリカ (MENA) の6つの主要拠点において、信頼されるワンストップ・サプライヤーとしてサービスを提供している。 同社は主要市場に戦略的に配置された11の製造拠点を有しており、迅速な対応、技術的要件に応じたカスタムソリューションの提供、そして変化する生産・物流ニーズへの柔軟な適応を実現している。 また、SWSおよびOCTGといった中核製品に加え、OMSはプレミアムねじ加工サービスも提供しており、顧客の業務効率の最大化を支援している。

詳しくは、 ir.omsos.com を閲覧されたい。

セーフハーバー規定に関する記述

本プレスリリースには、1995年米国証券民事訴訟改革法 (Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) の「セーフハーバー」規定で定義されている「将来の見通し」に関する記述に該当する可能性のある情報が含まれている。 これらの将来の見通しに関する記述は、「であろう」、「予想する」、「予測する」、「目指す」、「将来」、「意図する」、「計画する」、「信じる」、「推定する」、「可能性が高い」などの表現で識別できる場合がある。 同社の考え、計画や予想に関する記述を含めた、過去の事実でない記述は、将来の見通しに関する記述である。 将来の見通しに関する記述は、内在的なリスクと不確実性を伴う。 これらのリスクやその他のリスクに関する詳細は、同社がSECに提出した書類に記載されている。 本プレスリリースに記載されているすべての情報は、本プレスリリースの日付現在のものであり、適用される法律の下で義務付けられている場合を除き、同社は将来の見通しに関する記述を最新情報に更新する義務を負わないものとする。

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Successor Successor Predecessor

For the

year ended

March 31, 2025 For the period

June 16, 2023

through

March 31, 2024 For the period

April 1

through

June 15, 2023

US$’000 US$’000 US$’000

Revenue – third parties 203,607 163,267 16,967

Revenue – related parties — — 1,215

Total revenue 203,607 163,267 18,182

Cost of revenue – third parties (134,620 ) (114,525 ) (13,080 )

Cost of revenue – related parties — — (75 )

Total cost of revenue (134,620 ) (114,525 ) (13,155 )

Gross profit 68,987 48,742 5,027

Selling, general and administrative expenses (9,122 ) (8,574 ) (1,790 )

Operating profit 59,865 40,168 3,237

Bargain purchase gain — 49,429 —

Other income/(expenses), net – third parties 246 775 (108 )

Other income, net – related parties — — 29

Total other income/(expenses), net 246 50,204 (79 )

Finance income – third parties 339 55 9

Finance income – related parties — — 65

Total finance income 339 55 74

Finance cost – third parties (284 ) (915 ) (38 )

Finance cost – related parties — — (162 )

Total finance cost (284 ) (915 ) (200 )

Profit before tax 60,166 89,512 3,032

Income tax expense (13,189 ) (7,424 ) (657 )

Net profit 46,977 82,088 2,375

Other comprehensive income/(loss):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation differences 2,258 (1,701 ) (610 )

Changes resulting from actuarial remeasurement of employee benefits obligation (2 ) (33 ) (9 )

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 2,256 (1,734 ) (619 )

Total comprehensive income 49,233 80,354 1,756

Net profit attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company 44,816 80,880 1,867

Non-controlling interests 2,161 1,208 508

Net profit 46,977 82,088 2,375

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company 46,860 79,184 1,310

Non-controlling interests 2,373 1,170 446

Total comprehensive income 49,233 80,354 1,756

Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 37,822,500 36,900,000