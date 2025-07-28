OMSエナジー・テクノロジーズ (OMS Energy Technologies Inc.)、2025年度財務結果を発表

シンガポール発, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 石油・ガス産業向けの地上型ウェルヘッドシステム (「SWS」) および油井管製品 (「OCTG」) を製造する成長志向の企業であるOMSエナジー・テクノロジーズ (「OMS」または「同社」) (NASDAQ: OMSE) は本日、2025年3月31末日を期末とする財務結果を発表した。

2025年度財務ハイライト

  • 2025年度の総収益は2億360万米ドル (約300億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は1,820万米ドル (約27億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は1億6,330万米ドル (約241億円) であった。
  • 2025年の粗利益率は33.9%であり、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は27.6%、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は29.9%であった。
  • 2025年の営業利益は5,990万米ドル (約88億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は320万米ドル (約5億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は4,020万米ドル (約59億円) であった。

OMSの会長兼最高経営責任者であるハウ・メン・ホック (How Meng Hock) は次のように述べている。「上場企業として初めての決算発表で、2025会計年度の好調な業績を報告できることをとても嬉しく思います。 売上高が2桁成長し、粗利益率が拡大し、営業利益が増加したことは、同社のチームが規律をもって遂行し、事業の全分野にわたる価値提供に全力を注いだ直接の結果です。 また、5月の株式公開以来、数件の新規顧客獲得と契約更新があり、収益基盤のさらなる拡大と多様化を実現しています。 長期的な成長に焦点を当て、強力なモメンタムと継続的な革新と拡張への明確な戦略をもって、2026年度を迎えます。」

また、最高財務責任者のケビン・ヨー (Kevin Yeo) は次のように述べている。「2025年度の財務実績は、売上高の力強さと、意義ある利益率の改善の双方を反映しています。 総収益は2億360万米ドル (約300億円) に伸び、粗利益率は33.9%に達しました。 営業利益は5,990万米ドル (約88億円) に上がり、コスト管理の強化と規模の経済の拡大による恩恵が顕著に表れています。 当期純利益は4,700万米ドル (約69億円) でした。 マネジメントバイアウトに関連して2024年度に認識された4,940万米ドル (約73億円) の負ののれんを除くと、2025年度の基礎的収益性は力強い成長のモメンタムを示しています。 こうした強固なファンダメンタルズ、健全なバランスシート、忠実な顧客基盤に支えられ、持続可能な成長と長期的な株主価値の構築に引き続き自信を持っています。」

2025年度決算

総収益。2025年度の総収益は2億360万米ドル (約300億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は1,820万米ドル (約27億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は1億6,330万米ドル (約241億円) であった。

  • 特殊コネクター、パイプ。 2025年の特殊コネクターおよびパイプの販売による収益は1億4,310万米ドル (約211億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は510万米ドル (約7億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は1億1,350万米ドル (約168億円) であった。 この増加は主に、同社の主要顧客の1社で石油・ガス生産に関連する事業活動レベルが高まり、その顧客からの需要が大幅に増加したことに起因している。
  • 地上型ウェルヘッド、クリスマスツリー設備。2025年の地上型ウェルヘッドおよびクリスマスツリー設備の販売による収益は870万米ドル (約13億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は300万米ドル (約4億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は680万米ドル (約10億円) であった。 この減少は主に、インドネシアのエネルギー安全保障計画に対応するための増産を計画中で、需要の合理化を進めているインドネシアの主要顧客の1社からの需要遅れ、および中東向けの出荷遅れ (2026年度に実現する予定) によるものであった。
  • プレミアムスレッディングサービス。 2025年のプレミアムスレッディングサービスの提供による収益は3,680万米ドル (約54億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は760万米ドル (約11億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は3,110万米ドル (約46億円) であった。 このわずかな減少は主に、同社のプレミアムスレッディングサービスの需要を牽引する国々の石油・ガス顧客全体のリグ活動が比較的安定した水準にあったことに起因する。
  • その他の付帯サービス。 2025年のその他の付帯サービスからの収益は1,500万米ドル (約22億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は240万米ドル (約4億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は1,190万米ドル (約18億円) であった。 この増加は主に、エンジニアリングテスト、検査、メンテナンスサービスに対する顧客需要の増加によるものである。

売上原価。 2025年の売上原価は1億3,460万米ドル (約199億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は1,320万米ドル (約19億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は1億1,450万米ドル (約169億円) であった。

総利益。 2025年の総利益は6,900万米ドル (約102億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は500万米ドル (約7億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は4,870万米ドル (約72億円) であった。 2025年の粗利益率は33.9%であり、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は27.6%、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は29.9%であった。 この増加は主に、総収益の増加に加え、販売数量の増加によるスケールメリット、調達生産性の向上、利益率の高いサービスの実施割合が増加したことによるものである。

販売費、一般管理費。 2025年の販売費・一般管理費は910万米ドル (約13億円) であり、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は180万米ドル (約3億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は860万米ドル (約13億円) であった。 この減少は主に、弁護士費用および専門家費用、人件費、減価償却費の減少によるものであった。

営業利益。 2025年の営業利益は5,990万米ドル (約88億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は320万米ドル (約5億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は4,020万米ドル (約59億円) であった。

その他の収益／(費用) 合計 (純額) 2025年のその他の純収益合計は20万米ドル (約3,000万円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間のその他の純費用合計は8万米ドル (約1200万円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間のその他の純収益合計は5,020万米ドル (約74億円) であった。 この変動は主に、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間において、マネジメントバイアウトに関連する4,940万米ドル (約73億円) の非経常的負ののれんを計上したことによるものである。

純利益。 2025年の純利益は4,700万米ドル (約69億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間は240万米ドル (約4億円)、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は8,210万米ドル (約121億円) であった。

基本および希薄化後EPS基本および希薄化後1株当たり利益は、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間は2.19米ドル (約323.5円) であったのに対し、2025年はともに1.18米ドル (約174.3円) であった。

貸借対照表、キャッシュフロー

2025年3月31日現在、同社のキャッシュ、キャッシュ同等物および使途制限付きキャッシュの合計は7,580万米ドル (約112億円) であり、2024年3月31日現在は4,540万米ドル (約67億円) であった。

営業活動により取得した純キャッシュは4,050万米ドル (約60億円) で、2023年4月1日から2023年6月15日までの期間に出費した純キャッシュは290万米ドル、2023年6月16日から2024年3月31日までの期間に取得した純キャッシュは2,400万米ドル (約35億円) であった。

OMSエナジー・テクノロジーズについて

OMSエナジー・テクノロジーズ (NASDAQ: OMSE) は、石油・ガス産業向けの地上型ウェルヘッドシステム (SWS) および油井管製品 (OCTG) を製造する成長志向の企業である。 陸上および海上の探鉱・開発事業者の双方に対応し、アジア太平洋、中東、北アフリカ (MENA) の6つの主要拠点において、信頼されるワンストップ・サプライヤーとしてサービスを提供している。 同社は主要市場に戦略的に配置された11の製造拠点を有しており、迅速な対応、技術的要件に応じたカスタムソリューションの提供、そして変化する生産・物流ニーズへの柔軟な適応を実現している。 また、SWSおよびOCTGといった中核製品に加え、OMSはプレミアムねじ加工サービスも提供しており、顧客の業務効率の最大化を支援している。

詳しくは、ir.omsos.comを閲覧されたい。

セーフハーバー規定に関する記述

本プレスリリースには、1995年米国証券民事訴訟改革法 (Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) の「セーフハーバー」規定で定義されている「将来の見通し」に関する記述に該当する可能性のある情報が含まれている。 これらの将来の見通しに関する記述は、「であろう」、「予想する」、「予測する」、「目指す」、「将来」、「意図する」、「計画する」、「信じる」、「推定する」、「可能性が高い」などの表現で識別できる場合がある。 同社の考え、計画や予想に関する記述を含めた、過去の事実でない記述は、将来の見通しに関する記述である。 将来の見通しに関する記述は、内在的なリスクと不確実性を伴う。 これらのリスクやその他のリスクに関する詳細は、同社がSECに提出した書類に記載されている。 本プレスリリースに記載されているすべての情報は、本プレスリリースの日付現在のものであり、適用される法律の下で義務付けられている場合を除き、同社は将来の見通しに関する記述を最新情報に更新する義務を負わないものとする。

投資家および報道関係者向け問い合わせ先：

OMSエナジー・テクノロジーズ
投資家向け問い合わせ先
Eメール：ir@omsos.com

ピアチェンテ・ファイナンシャル・コミュニケーションズ (Piacente Financial Communications)
ブランディ・ピアチェンテ (Brandi Piacente)
電話：+1-212-481-2050
Eメール：oms@thepiacentegroup.com

ファン・フイ (Hui Fan)
電話：+86-10-6508-0677
Eメール：oms@thepiacentegroup.com

未監査財務結果の概要

連結財務諸表
       
  For the
year ended
March 31, 2025		  For the
year ended
March 31, 2024		 
  US$’000  US$’000 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents 72,950  43,470 
Restricted cash, current 1,692  1,593 
Trade receivables 13,467  31,948 
Contract assets 983  1,730 
Inventories 32,546  30,689 
Prepayment and other current assets 1,646  3,067 
Amount due from a related party 1,584  1,585 
Total Current Assets 124,868  114,082 
       
Non-current assets:      
Restricted cash, non-current 1,189  367 
Right-of-use assets 8,086  3,549 
Property, plant and equipment 32,055  32,040 
Intangible assets 42  126 
Deferred tax assets 2,938  2,574 
Prepayment and other non-current assets 1,327  694 
Total Non-Current Assets 45,637  39,350 
Total Assets 170,505  153,432 
       
Liabilities      
Current Liabilities:      
Trade and other payables 15,070  47,535 
Loans and borrowings   6,504 
Tax payable 8,200  6,669 
Lease liabilities, current 1,187  741 
Total Current Liabilities 24,457  61,449 
       
Non-current Liabilities:      
Employee benefits obligation 827  751 
Lease liabilities, non-current 6,096  1,843 
Deferred tax liabilities 4,217  3,684 
Other payables, non-current   5,000 
Provisions 321  351 
Total Non-Current Liabilities 11,461  11,629 
Total Liabilities 35,918  73,078 
       
Equity      
Share capital 4  4 
Share premium 72,648  67,648 
Retained earnings 58,634  13,818 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,397) (4,441)
Equity attributable to Shareholders of the Company 128,889  77,029 
Non-controlling interests 5,698  3,325 
Total equity 134,587  80,354 
       
Total liabilities and equity 170,505  153,432 


Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
          
  Successor  Successor  Predecessor 
  For the
year ended
March 31, 2025		  For the period
June 16, 2023
through
March 31, 2024		  For the period
April 1
through
June 15, 2023		 
  US$’000  US$’000  US$’000 
Revenue – third parties 203,607  163,267  16,967 
Revenue – related parties     1,215 
Total revenue 203,607  163,267  18,182 
          
Cost of revenue – third parties (134,620) (114,525) (13,080)
Cost of revenue – related parties     (75)
Total cost of revenue (134,620) (114,525) (13,155)
          
Gross profit 68,987  48,742  5,027 
          
Selling, general and administrative expenses (9,122) (8,574) (1,790)
Operating profit 59,865  40,168  3,237 
          
Bargain purchase gain   49,429   
Other income/(expenses), net – third parties 246  775  (108)
Other income, net – related parties     29 
Total other income/(expenses), net 246  50,204  (79)
          
Finance income – third parties 339  55  9 
Finance income – related parties     65 
Total finance income 339  55  74 
          
Finance cost – third parties (284) (915) (38)
Finance cost – related parties     (162)
Total finance cost (284) (915) (200)
          
Profit before tax 60,166  89,512  3,032 
Income tax expense (13,189) (7,424) (657)
Net profit 46,977  82,088  2,375 
          
Other comprehensive income/(loss):         
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss         
Foreign currency translation differences 2,258  (1,701) (610)
Changes resulting from actuarial remeasurement of employee benefits obligation (2) (33) (9)
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 2,256  (1,734) (619)
Total comprehensive income 49,233  80,354  1,756 
          
Net profit attributable to:         
Shareholders of the Company 44,816  80,880  1,867 
Non-controlling interests 2,161  1,208  508 
Net profit 46,977  82,088  2,375 
          
Total comprehensive income attributable to:         
Shareholders of the Company 46,860  79,184  1,310 
Non-controlling interests 2,373  1,170  446 
Total comprehensive income 49,233  80,354  1,756 
          
Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 37,822,500  36,900,000    
Basic and diluted earnings per share (as adjusted) (US$) 1.18  2.19    


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
          
  Successor  Successor  Predecessor 
  For the
year ended
March 31, 2025		  For the period
June 16, 2023
through
March 31,
2024		  For the period
April 1
through
June 15,
2023		 
  US$’000  US$’000  US$’000 
Operating activities         
Net profit 46,977  82,088  2,375 
Adjustments for:         
Income tax expenses 13,189  7,424  657 
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,711  3,800  251 
Amortization of intangible assets 84  97  6 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,412  1,030  140 
Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 111  (357)  
Allowance for/(reversal of) inventories obsolescence 571  (335) (6)
Allowance for/(reversal of) expected credit losses 121  (3)  
Finance costs 284  915  200 
Finance income (339) (55) (74)
Loss/(gain) on unrealized foreign exchange 493  (793) 134 
Gain on bargain purchase   (49,429)  
          
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:         
Trade receivables 18,975  (17,961) (2,727)
Contract assets 764  (1,505) 1,139 
Inventories (2,329) (20,817) (360)
Prepayment and other assets 809  418  (1,219)
Trade receivables due from related parties   284  (428)
Trade and other payables (32,239) 26,157  (2,224)
Employee benefits obligation 59  11  24 
  51,653  30,969  (2,112)
Cash provided by operations:         
Interest received 339  55  74 
Income taxes paid (11,490) (6,979) (852)
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 40,502  24,045  (2,890)
          
Investing activities         
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   698   
Cash payment for management buyout   (2,000)  
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,863) (3,238) (1,200)
Acquisition of intangible asset   (11)  
Repayment from/(loan to) related parties     20,981 
Amount due from a related party 1  (1,585)  
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (2,862) (6,136) 19,781 
Financing activities         
Advances from potential investors   5,000   
Proceeds from loans and borrowings     874 
Proceeds from loans from related parties     8,845 
Repayment of loans from related parties     (28,038)
Repayment of loans and borrowings (6,504) (3,874)  
Interest paid (253) (211) (200)
Payment of lease liabilities (1,302) (824) (197)
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (8,059) 91  (18,716)
Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 820  (2,473) (75)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30,401  15,527  (1,900)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year/period 45,430  29,903  31,803 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year/period 75,831  45,430  29,903 
Less: Restricted cash, non-current 1,189  367  1,150 
Less: Restricted cash, current 1,692  1,593  1,087 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year/period 72,950  43,470  27,666 

