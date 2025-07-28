OMS Energy Technologies Inc. 公布 2025 财年财务业绩

新加坡, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (简称“OMS”或“公司”) (NASDAQ：OMSE) 是一家专注于为油气行业生产地面井口系统 (“SWS”) 和石油管材产品 (“OCTG”) 的增长型企业，今日，公司公布了其截至 2025 年 3 月 31 日的 2025 财年财务业绩。

2025 财年财务亮点

OMS 董事长兼首席执行官 How Meng Hock 先生表示：“我们非常自豪地首次作为一家上市公司发布财报，汇报我们在 2025 财年取得的杰出业绩表现。 我们的收入实现了两位数增长，毛利率有所提高，营业利润也有所增长，这些亮眼的成果离不开我们团队始终如一的执行力，以及在业务各个领域持续创造价值的坚定承诺。 自 5 月份首次公开募股 (IPO) 以来，我们还赢得了多位新客户并续签了合同，进一步拓展并丰富了我们的收入来源。 我们专注于长期增长，迈入2026财年，势头强劲，并制定了清晰的持续创新和扩张战略。”

首席财务官 Kevin Yeo 先生补充道：“2025 财年的财务表现不仅展现了我们在营业收入端的强劲增长，也体现了利润率的显著提升。 总收入增长至 2.036 亿美元，毛利率达到 33.9%。 营业利润增至 5,990 万美元，彰显了我们在成本管控方面的提升及规模经济日益显现的优势。 全年净利润为 4,700 万美元。 扣除 2024 财年因管理层收购产生的一笔一次性 4,940 万美元廉价收购收益，公司 2025 财年的核心盈利能力依然能够呈现强劲的增长势头。 依托稳固的基本面、健康的资产负债表以及忠诚的客户群，我们仍然有信心推动可持续增长并创造长期股东价值。”

2025 财年财务业绩

总收入。2025 财年总收入为 2.036 亿美元，相比之下，2023 年 4 月 1 日至 6 月 15 日期间的总收入为 1820 万美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期间为 1.633 亿美元。

收入成本。 2025 财年收入成本为 1.346 亿美元，相比之下，2023 年 4 月 1 日至 6 月 15 日期间的收入成本为 1320 万美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期间为 1.145 亿美元。

毛利润。 2025 财年毛利润为 6900 万美元，相比之下，2023 年 4 月 1 日至 6 月 15 日期间的毛利润为 500 万美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期间为 4870万美元。 2025 财年毛利率为 33.9%，相比之下，2023 年 4 月 1 日至 6 月 15 日期间的毛利率为 27.6%，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期间为 29.9%。 这一增长主要归因于总收入的增长，以及销售量增加带来的规模经济效应、采购效率的提升，以及高毛利率服务比例的提高。

销售、一般及管理费用。 2025 财年销售、一般及管理费用为 910 万美元，相比之下，2023 年 4 月 1 日至 6 月 15 日期间的费用为 180 万美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期间为 860 万美元。 这一下降主要是由于法律和专业服务费、员工开支以及折旧的减少。

营业利润。 2025 财年营业利润为 5990 万美元，相比之下，2023 年 4 月 1 日至 6 月 15 日期间的营业利润为 320 万美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期间则为 4020 万美元。

其他总收入/支出净额。 2025 财年其他总收入净额为 20 万美元，相比之下，2023 年 4 月 1 日至 6 月 15 日期间的其他总支出净额为 8 万美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期间其他总收入净额则为 5020 万美元。 这一变化主要归因于 2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期间因管理层收购产生的一笔一次性廉价收购收益，金额为 4940 万美元。

净利润。 2025 财年净利润为 4700 万美元，相比之下，2023 年 4 月 1 日至 6 月 15 日期间的净利润为 240 万美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期间为 8210 万美元。

基本每股收益和稀释每股收益。2025 财年基本每股收益和稀释每股收益均为 1.18 美元，相比之下，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期间为 2.19 美元。

资产负债表和现金流

截至 2025 年 3 月 31 日，公司持有的现金、现金等价物及受限现金总额为 7,580 万美元，相比之下，截至 2024 年 3 月 31 日为 4,540 万美元。

经营活动产生的净现金流入为 4,050 万美元，相比之下，2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期间为净流出 290 万美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期间为净流入 2,400 万美元。

关于 OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ：OMSE) 是一家专注于为油气行业生产地面井口系统和石油管材产品的增长型企业。 OMS 为陆上及海上油气勘探与生产运营商提供服务，是亚太地区及中东及北非 (MENA) 地区六个关键司法管辖区内值得信赖的单一来源供应商。 公司在关键市场战略性布局了 11 个制造工厂，确保能够快速响应客户需求，提供定制化技术解决方案，并顺利应对不断变化的生产和物流需求。 除了其核心的地面井口系统和石油管材产品外，OMS 还提供高品质的螺纹加工服务，以实现客户运营效率的最大化。

安全港声明

根据美国 1995 年《私人证券诉讼改革法案》(Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) 的“安全港”规定，本新闻稿包含的陈述可能构成“前瞻性”陈述。 您可通过 “将”、“期望”、“预期”、“目标”、“未来”、“打算”、“计划”、“相信”、“预估”、“可能会”等术语和类似的陈述来识别这些前瞻性陈述。 非历史事实的陈述，包括有关公司的信念、计划和期望的陈述，均为前瞻性陈述。 前瞻性陈述涉及固有风险和不确定性。 公司向 SEC 提交的文件包含有关这些风险和其他风险的更多信息。 本新闻稿提供的所有信息均截至发布日期，除相关法律规定外，公司不承担更新任何前瞻性陈述的义务。

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Successor Successor Predecessor

For the

year ended

March 31, 2025 For the period

June 16, 2023

through

March 31, 2024 For the period

April 1

through

June 15, 2023

US$’000 US$’000 US$’000

Revenue – third parties 203,607 163,267 16,967

Revenue – related parties — — 1,215

Total revenue 203,607 163,267 18,182

Cost of revenue – third parties (134,620 ) (114,525 ) (13,080 )

Cost of revenue – related parties — — (75 )

Total cost of revenue (134,620 ) (114,525 ) (13,155 )

Gross profit 68,987 48,742 5,027

Selling, general and administrative expenses (9,122 ) (8,574 ) (1,790 )

Operating profit 59,865 40,168 3,237

Bargain purchase gain — 49,429 —

Other income/(expenses), net – third parties 246 775 (108 )

Other income, net – related parties — — 29

Total other income/(expenses), net 246 50,204 (79 )

Finance income – third parties 339 55 9

Finance income – related parties — — 65

Total finance income 339 55 74

Finance cost – third parties (284 ) (915 ) (38 )

Finance cost – related parties — — (162 )

Total finance cost (284 ) (915 ) (200 )

Profit before tax 60,166 89,512 3,032

Income tax expense (13,189 ) (7,424 ) (657 )

Net profit 46,977 82,088 2,375

Other comprehensive income/(loss):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation differences 2,258 (1,701 ) (610 )

Changes resulting from actuarial remeasurement of employee benefits obligation (2 ) (33 ) (9 )

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 2,256 (1,734 ) (619 )

Total comprehensive income 49,233 80,354 1,756

Net profit attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company 44,816 80,880 1,867

Non-controlling interests 2,161 1,208 508

Net profit 46,977 82,088 2,375

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company 46,860 79,184 1,310

Non-controlling interests 2,373 1,170 446

Total comprehensive income 49,233 80,354 1,756

Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 37,822,500 36,900,000