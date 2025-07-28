OMS Energy Technologies Inc. 公布 2025 財年財務業績

新加坡, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 以增長為本的油氣業地面井口系統（「SWS」）和油井管材（「OCTG」）製造商 OMS Energy Technologies Inc.（「OMS」或「公司」）（Nasdaq: OMSE）今日公佈截至 2025 年 3 月 31 日的財政年度的財務業績。

2025 財年財務亮點

  • 2025 年的總收入為 2.036 億美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 1,820 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 1.633 億美元。
  • 2025 年的毛利率為 33.9%，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 27.6%，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 29.9%。
  • 2025 年的營業利潤為 5,990 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 320 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 4,020 萬美元。

OMS 主席兼行政總裁 How Meng Hock 先生表示：「我們非常自豪能夠在作為上市公司的首次盈利公告中發表強勁的 2025 財年業績。 我們的收入錄得雙位數升幅，毛利率有所提高，營業利潤得以增加，這些成就直接歸功於我們團隊嚴格執行的能力，以及在所有業務領域創造價值的承擔。 自 5 月首次公開招股以來，我們亦贏得了多個新客戶並與舊客戶成功續約，進一步將收入來源拓闊和多元化。 我們注重長期發展，以強勁的發展勢頭和持續創新及擴張的清晰策略邁入 2026 財年。」

財務總監 Kevin Yeo 先生補充：「我們 2025 財年的財務業績既反映了營收實力，亦反映了利潤率顯著提升。 總收入增長至 2.036 億美元，毛利率高達 33.9%。 營業利潤增至 5,990 萬美元，彰顯我們加強成本控制的成效和規模經濟不斷增長的效益。 我們在此年度的淨利潤為 4,700 萬美元。 扣除 2024 財年與管理層收購相關的一次性 4,940 萬美元廉價收購收益入賬，我們 2025 年的潛在獲利能力展現出強勁的增長勢頭。 我們擁有上述堅實的基本面、健康的資產負債表和忠誠的客戶群，因此滿懷信心，將推動可持續發展並為長期股東創造價值。」

2025 財年財務業績

總收入。2025 年的總收入為 2.036 億美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 1,820 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 1.633 億美元。

  • 專用連接器和管道。 2025 年，專用連接器和管道的銷售收入為 1.431 億美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 510 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 1.135 億美元。 此增長主要是由於公司一位主要客戶的需求大幅增加，背後是該客戶在石油和天然氣生產方面的業務活動水平有所上升。
  • 地面井口和採油樹設備。2025 年，地面井口和採油樹設備的銷售收入為 870 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 300 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 680 萬美元。 下降的主要原因是公司在印尼的一位主要客戶的需求延後，背後是該客戶正在理順需求，這是他們計劃增加產量以符合印尼的能源安全計劃，以及延遲向中東發貨（將於 2026 財年實現）所致。
  • 頂級螺紋加工服務。 2025 年，提供頂級螺紋加工服務的收入為 3,680 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 760 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 3,110 萬美元。 此輕微下降的主要原因是環顧需要公司提供頂級螺紋加工服務的國家，石油和天然氣客戶的鑽井活動水平相對穩定。
  • 其他輔助服務。 2025 年，其他輔助服務產生的收入為 1,500 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 240 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 1,190 萬美元。 此增長主要是由於客戶對工程測試、檢驗和維護服務的需求增加。

營業成本。 2025 年的營業成本為 1.346 億美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 1,320 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 1.145 億美元。

毛利潤。 2025 年的毛利潤為 6,900 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 500 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 4,870 萬美元。 2025 年的毛利率為 33.9%，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 27.6%，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 29.9%。 此增幅主要歸因於總收入增長，以及銷售量增加、採購生產力提高和高利潤服務比例增加所帶來的規模經濟效益。

銷售、一般及行政費用。 2025 年的銷售、一般及行政費用為 910 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 180 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 860 萬美元。 減少的主要原因是法律和專業費用、員工支出和折舊費用下降。

營業利潤。 2025 年的營業利潤為 5,990 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 320 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 4,020 萬美元。

其他收入/（支出）總額，淨額。 2025 年其他淨收入總額為 20 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間的其他淨支出總額為 8 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間的其他淨收入總額為 5,020 萬美元。 這些變化主要歸因於 2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間，與管理層收購相關的 4,940 萬美元一次性廉價收購收益。

淨利潤。 2025 年淨利潤為 4,700 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 240 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 8,210 萬美元。

基本每股盈利和攤薄後每股盈利。2025 年的基本每股盈利和攤薄後每股盈利均為 1.18 美元，而 2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間兩者均為 2.19 美元。

產負債表及現金流

截至 2025 年 3 月 31 日，公司的現金、現金等價物及受限現金總額為 7,580 萬美元，而截至 2024 年 3 月 31 日為 4,540 萬美元。

營運活動提供的淨現金為 4,050 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間使用的淨現金為 290 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2,024 年 3 月 31 日期間提供的淨現金為 2,400 萬美元。

關於 OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) 是一間增長為本的油氣業地面井口系統 (SWS) 和油井管材 (OCTG) 製造商。 同時服務陸上與離岸探勘生產營運商的 OMS，是亞太中東北非 (MENA) 地區六個重要司法管轄區內值得信賴的一站式供應商。 公司的 11 座策略性分佈工廠設於重點市場，可保證快速回應、自訂技術方案以及無縫配合持續變動的生產與物流需求。 除了核心 SWS 和 OCTG 產品外，OMS 還提供頂級螺紋加工服務，協助客戶達到最高的運作效率。

如欲了解更多資訊，請瀏覽 ir.omsos.com

免責聲明

本新聞稿包含的陳述，根據美國《1995 年私人證券訴訟改革法案》(Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) 的「安全港」條款可能構成「前瞻性」陳述。 您可透過 「將」、「期望」、「預期」、「目標」、「未來」、「打算」、「計劃」、「相信」、「估計」、「可能會」等術語和類似的陳述來識別這些前瞻性陳述。 非歷史事實的陳述，包括有關公司的信念、計劃和期望的陳述，均為前瞻性陳述。 前瞻性陳述涉及固有風險和不確定性。 有關上述風險及其他風險的詳細資料，請參閲公司向 SEC 提交的文件。 本新聞稿提供的所有資訊均截至發佈日期，除相關法律規定外，公司不承擔更新任何前瞻性陳述的義務。

未經審計的財務業績摘要

合併財務狀況表
       
  For the
year ended
March 31, 2025		  For the
year ended
March 31, 2024		 
  US$’000  US$’000 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents 72,950  43,470 
Restricted cash, current 1,692  1,593 
Trade receivables 13,467  31,948 
Contract assets 983  1,730 
Inventories 32,546  30,689 
Prepayment and other current assets 1,646  3,067 
Amount due from a related party 1,584  1,585 
Total Current Assets 124,868  114,082 
       
Non-current assets:      
Restricted cash, non-current 1,189  367 
Right-of-use assets 8,086  3,549 
Property, plant and equipment 32,055  32,040 
Intangible assets 42  126 
Deferred tax assets 2,938  2,574 
Prepayment and other non-current assets 1,327  694 
Total Non-Current Assets 45,637  39,350 
Total Assets 170,505  153,432 
       
Liabilities      
Current Liabilities:      
Trade and other payables 15,070  47,535 
Loans and borrowings   6,504 
Tax payable 8,200  6,669 
Lease liabilities, current 1,187  741 
Total Current Liabilities 24,457  61,449 
       
Non-current Liabilities:      
Employee benefits obligation 827  751 
Lease liabilities, non-current 6,096  1,843 
Deferred tax liabilities 4,217  3,684 
Other payables, non-current   5,000 
Provisions 321  351 
Total Non-Current Liabilities 11,461  11,629 
Total Liabilities 35,918  73,078 
       
Equity      
Share capital 4  4 
Share premium 72,648  67,648 
Retained earnings 58,634  13,818 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,397) (4,441)
Equity attributable to Shareholders of the Company 128,889  77,029 
Non-controlling interests 5,698  3,325 
Total equity 134,587  80,354 
       
Total liabilities and equity 170,505  153,432 


Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
          
  Successor  Successor  Predecessor 
  For the
year ended
March 31, 2025		  For the period
June 16, 2023
through
March 31, 2024		  For the period
April 1
through
June 15, 2023		 
  US$’000  US$’000  US$’000 
Revenue – third parties 203,607  163,267  16,967 
Revenue – related parties     1,215 
Total revenue 203,607  163,267  18,182 
          
Cost of revenue – third parties (134,620) (114,525) (13,080)
Cost of revenue – related parties     (75)
Total cost of revenue (134,620) (114,525) (13,155)
          
Gross profit 68,987  48,742  5,027 
          
Selling, general and administrative expenses (9,122) (8,574) (1,790)
Operating profit 59,865  40,168  3,237 
          
Bargain purchase gain   49,429   
Other income/(expenses), net – third parties 246  775  (108)
Other income, net – related parties     29 
Total other income/(expenses), net 246  50,204  (79)
          
Finance income – third parties 339  55  9 
Finance income – related parties     65 
Total finance income 339  55  74 
          
Finance cost – third parties (284) (915) (38)
Finance cost – related parties     (162)
Total finance cost (284) (915) (200)
          
Profit before tax 60,166  89,512  3,032 
Income tax expense (13,189) (7,424) (657)
Net profit 46,977  82,088  2,375 
          
Other comprehensive income/(loss):         
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss         
Foreign currency translation differences 2,258  (1,701) (610)
Changes resulting from actuarial remeasurement of employee benefits obligation (2) (33) (9)
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 2,256  (1,734) (619)
Total comprehensive income 49,233  80,354  1,756 
          
Net profit attributable to:         
Shareholders of the Company 44,816  80,880  1,867 
Non-controlling interests 2,161  1,208  508 
Net profit 46,977  82,088  2,375 
          
Total comprehensive income attributable to:         
Shareholders of the Company 46,860  79,184  1,310 
Non-controlling interests 2,373  1,170  446 
Total comprehensive income 49,233  80,354  1,756 
          
Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 37,822,500  36,900,000    
Basic and diluted earnings per share (as adjusted) (US$) 1.18  2.19    


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
          
  Successor  Successor  Predecessor 
  For the
year ended
March 31, 2025		  For the period
June 16, 2023
through
March 31,
2024		  For the period
April 1
through
June 15,
2023		 
  US$’000  US$’000  US$’000 
Operating activities         
Net profit 46,977  82,088  2,375 
Adjustments for:         
Income tax expenses 13,189  7,424  657 
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,711  3,800  251 
Amortization of intangible assets 84  97  6 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,412  1,030  140 
Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 111  (357)  
Allowance for/(reversal of) inventories obsolescence 571  (335) (6)
Allowance for/(reversal of) expected credit losses 121  (3)  
Finance costs 284  915  200 
Finance income (339) (55) (74)
Loss/(gain) on unrealized foreign exchange 493  (793) 134 
Gain on bargain purchase   (49,429)  
          
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:         
Trade receivables 18,975  (17,961) (2,727)
Contract assets 764  (1,505) 1,139 
Inventories (2,329) (20,817) (360)
Prepayment and other assets 809  418  (1,219)
Trade receivables due from related parties   284  (428)
Trade and other payables (32,239) 26,157  (2,224)
Employee benefits obligation 59  11  24 
  51,653  30,969  (2,112)
Cash provided by operations:         
Interest received 339  55  74 
Income taxes paid (11,490) (6,979) (852)
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 40,502  24,045  (2,890)
          
Investing activities         
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   698   
Cash payment for management buyout   (2,000)  
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,863) (3,238) (1,200)
Acquisition of intangible asset   (11)  
Repayment from/(loan to) related parties     20,981 
Amount due from a related party 1  (1,585)  
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (2,862) (6,136) 19,781 
Financing activities         
Advances from potential investors   5,000   
Proceeds from loans and borrowings     874 
Proceeds from loans from related parties     8,845 
Repayment of loans from related parties     (28,038)
Repayment of loans and borrowings (6,504) (3,874)  
Interest paid (253) (211) (200)
Payment of lease liabilities (1,302) (824) (197)
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (8,059) 91  (18,716)
Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 820  (2,473) (75)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30,401  15,527  (1,900)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year/period 45,430  29,903  31,803 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year/period 75,831  45,430  29,903 
Less: Restricted cash, non-current 1,189  367  1,150 
Less: Restricted cash, current 1,692  1,593  1,087 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year/period 72,950  43,470  27,666 

