OMS Energy Technologies Inc. 公布 2025 財年財務業績

新加坡, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 以增長為本的油氣業地面井口系統（「SWS」）和油井管材（「OCTG」）製造商 OMS Energy Technologies Inc.（「OMS」或「公司」）（Nasdaq: OMSE）今日公佈截至 2025 年 3 月 31 日的財政年度的財務業績。

2025 財年財務亮點

OMS 主席兼行政總裁 How Meng Hock 先生表示：「我們非常自豪能夠在作為上市公司的首次盈利公告中發表強勁的 2025 財年業績。 我們的收入錄得雙位數升幅，毛利率有所提高，營業利潤得以增加，這些成就直接歸功於我們團隊嚴格執行的能力，以及在所有業務領域創造價值的承擔。 自 5 月首次公開招股以來，我們亦贏得了多個新客戶並與舊客戶成功續約，進一步將收入來源拓闊和多元化。 我們注重長期發展，以強勁的發展勢頭和持續創新及擴張的清晰策略邁入 2026 財年。」

財務總監 Kevin Yeo 先生補充：「我們 2025 財年的財務業績既反映了營收實力，亦反映了利潤率顯著提升。 總收入增長至 2.036 億美元，毛利率高達 33.9%。 營業利潤增至 5,990 萬美元，彰顯我們加強成本控制的成效和規模經濟不斷增長的效益。 我們在此年度的淨利潤為 4,700 萬美元。 扣除 2024 財年與管理層收購相關的一次性 4,940 萬美元廉價收購收益入賬，我們 2025 年的潛在獲利能力展現出強勁的增長勢頭。 我們擁有上述堅實的基本面、健康的資產負債表和忠誠的客戶群，因此滿懷信心，將推動可持續發展並為長期股東創造價值。」

2025 財年財務業績

總收入。2025 年的總收入為 2.036 億美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 1,820 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 1.633 億美元。

營業成本。 2025 年的營業成本為 1.346 億美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 1,320 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 1.145 億美元。

毛利潤。 2025 年的毛利潤為 6,900 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 500 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 4,870 萬美元。 2025 年的毛利率為 33.9%，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 27.6%，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 29.9%。 此增幅主要歸因於總收入增長，以及銷售量增加、採購生產力提高和高利潤服務比例增加所帶來的規模經濟效益。

銷售、一般及行政費用。 2025 年的銷售、一般及行政費用為 910 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 180 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 860 萬美元。 減少的主要原因是法律和專業費用、員工支出和折舊費用下降。

營業利潤。 2025 年的營業利潤為 5,990 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 320 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 4,020 萬美元。

其他收入/（支出）總額，淨額。 2025 年其他淨收入總額為 20 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間的其他淨支出總額為 8 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間的其他淨收入總額為 5,020 萬美元。 這些變化主要歸因於 2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間，與管理層收購相關的 4,940 萬美元一次性廉價收購收益。

淨利潤。 2025 年淨利潤為 4,700 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 240 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 8,210 萬美元。

基本每股盈利和攤薄後每股盈利。2025 年的基本每股盈利和攤薄後每股盈利均為 1.18 美元，而 2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間兩者均為 2.19 美元。

資產負債表及現金流

截至 2025 年 3 月 31 日，公司的現金、現金等價物及受限現金總額為 7,580 萬美元，而截至 2024 年 3 月 31 日為 4,540 萬美元。

營運活動提供的淨現金為 4,050 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間使用的淨現金為 290 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2,024 年 3 月 31 日期間提供的淨現金為 2,400 萬美元。

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Successor Successor Predecessor

For the

year ended

March 31, 2025 For the period

June 16, 2023

through

March 31, 2024 For the period

April 1

through

June 15, 2023

US$’000 US$’000 US$’000

Revenue – third parties 203,607 163,267 16,967

Revenue – related parties — — 1,215

Total revenue 203,607 163,267 18,182

Cost of revenue – third parties (134,620 ) (114,525 ) (13,080 )

Cost of revenue – related parties — — (75 )

Total cost of revenue (134,620 ) (114,525 ) (13,155 )

Gross profit 68,987 48,742 5,027

Selling, general and administrative expenses (9,122 ) (8,574 ) (1,790 )

Operating profit 59,865 40,168 3,237

Bargain purchase gain — 49,429 —

Other income/(expenses), net – third parties 246 775 (108 )

Other income, net – related parties — — 29

Total other income/(expenses), net 246 50,204 (79 )

Finance income – third parties 339 55 9

Finance income – related parties — — 65

Total finance income 339 55 74

Finance cost – third parties (284 ) (915 ) (38 )

Finance cost – related parties — — (162 )

Total finance cost (284 ) (915 ) (200 )

Profit before tax 60,166 89,512 3,032

Income tax expense (13,189 ) (7,424 ) (657 )

Net profit 46,977 82,088 2,375

Other comprehensive income/(loss):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation differences 2,258 (1,701 ) (610 )

Changes resulting from actuarial remeasurement of employee benefits obligation (2 ) (33 ) (9 )

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 2,256 (1,734 ) (619 )

Total comprehensive income 49,233 80,354 1,756

Net profit attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company 44,816 80,880 1,867

Non-controlling interests 2,161 1,208 508

Net profit 46,977 82,088 2,375

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company 46,860 79,184 1,310

Non-controlling interests 2,373 1,170 446

Total comprehensive income 49,233 80,354 1,756

Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 37,822,500 36,900,000