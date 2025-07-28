OMS Energy Technologies Inc. 公布 2025 財年財務業績

新加坡, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 以增長為本的油氣業地面井口系統（「SWS」）和油井管材（「OCTG」）製造商 OMS Energy Technologies Inc.（「OMS」或「公司」）（Nasdaq: OMSE）今日公佈截至 2025 年 3 月 31 日的財政年度的財務業績。
2025 財年財務亮點
- 2025 年的總收入為 2.036 億美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 1,820 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 1.633 億美元。
- 2025 年的毛利率為 33.9%，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 27.6%，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 29.9%。
- 2025 年的營業利潤為 5,990 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 320 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 4,020 萬美元。
OMS 主席兼行政總裁 How Meng Hock 先生表示：「我們非常自豪能夠在作為上市公司的首次盈利公告中發表強勁的 2025 財年業績。 我們的收入錄得雙位數升幅，毛利率有所提高，營業利潤得以增加，這些成就直接歸功於我們團隊嚴格執行的能力，以及在所有業務領域創造價值的承擔。 自 5 月首次公開招股以來，我們亦贏得了多個新客戶並與舊客戶成功續約，進一步將收入來源拓闊和多元化。 我們注重長期發展，以強勁的發展勢頭和持續創新及擴張的清晰策略邁入 2026 財年。」
財務總監 Kevin Yeo 先生補充：「我們 2025 財年的財務業績既反映了營收實力，亦反映了利潤率顯著提升。 總收入增長至 2.036 億美元，毛利率高達 33.9%。 營業利潤增至 5,990 萬美元，彰顯我們加強成本控制的成效和規模經濟不斷增長的效益。 我們在此年度的淨利潤為 4,700 萬美元。 扣除 2024 財年與管理層收購相關的一次性 4,940 萬美元廉價收購收益入賬，我們 2025 年的潛在獲利能力展現出強勁的增長勢頭。 我們擁有上述堅實的基本面、健康的資產負債表和忠誠的客戶群，因此滿懷信心，將推動可持續發展並為長期股東創造價值。」
2025 財年財務業績
總收入。2025 年的總收入為 2.036 億美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 1,820 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 1.633 億美元。
- 專用連接器和管道。 2025 年，專用連接器和管道的銷售收入為 1.431 億美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 510 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 1.135 億美元。 此增長主要是由於公司一位主要客戶的需求大幅增加，背後是該客戶在石油和天然氣生產方面的業務活動水平有所上升。
- 地面井口和採油樹設備。2025 年，地面井口和採油樹設備的銷售收入為 870 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 300 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 680 萬美元。 下降的主要原因是公司在印尼的一位主要客戶的需求延後，背後是該客戶正在理順需求，這是他們計劃增加產量以符合印尼的能源安全計劃，以及延遲向中東發貨（將於 2026 財年實現）所致。
- 頂級螺紋加工服務。 2025 年，提供頂級螺紋加工服務的收入為 3,680 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 760 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 3,110 萬美元。 此輕微下降的主要原因是環顧需要公司提供頂級螺紋加工服務的國家，石油和天然氣客戶的鑽井活動水平相對穩定。
- 其他輔助服務。 2025 年，其他輔助服務產生的收入為 1,500 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 240 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 1,190 萬美元。 此增長主要是由於客戶對工程測試、檢驗和維護服務的需求增加。
營業成本。 2025 年的營業成本為 1.346 億美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 1,320 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 1.145 億美元。
毛利潤。 2025 年的毛利潤為 6,900 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 500 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 4,870 萬美元。 2025 年的毛利率為 33.9%，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 27.6%，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 29.9%。 此增幅主要歸因於總收入增長，以及銷售量增加、採購生產力提高和高利潤服務比例增加所帶來的規模經濟效益。
銷售、一般及行政費用。 2025 年的銷售、一般及行政費用為 910 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 180 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 860 萬美元。 減少的主要原因是法律和專業費用、員工支出和折舊費用下降。
營業利潤。 2025 年的營業利潤為 5,990 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 320 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 4,020 萬美元。
其他收入/（支出）總額，淨額。 2025 年其他淨收入總額為 20 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間的其他淨支出總額為 8 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間的其他淨收入總額為 5,020 萬美元。 這些變化主要歸因於 2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間，與管理層收購相關的 4,940 萬美元一次性廉價收購收益。
淨利潤。 2025 年淨利潤為 4,700 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間為 240 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間為 8,210 萬美元。
基本每股盈利和攤薄後每股盈利。2025 年的基本每股盈利和攤薄後每股盈利均為 1.18 美元，而 2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2024 年 3 月 31 日期間兩者均為 2.19 美元。
資產負債表及現金流
截至 2025 年 3 月 31 日，公司的現金、現金等價物及受限現金總額為 7,580 萬美元，而截至 2024 年 3 月 31 日為 4,540 萬美元。
營運活動提供的淨現金為 4,050 萬美元，而 2023 年 4 月 1 日至 2023 年 6 月 15 日期間使用的淨現金為 290 萬美元，2023 年 6 月 16 日至 2,024 年 3 月 31 日期間提供的淨現金為 2,400 萬美元。
關於 OMS Energy Technologies Inc.
OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) 是一間增長為本的油氣業地面井口系統 (SWS) 和油井管材 (OCTG) 製造商。 同時服務陸上與離岸探勘生產營運商的 OMS，是亞太中東北非 (MENA) 地區六個重要司法管轄區內值得信賴的一站式供應商。 公司的 11 座策略性分佈工廠設於重點市場，可保證快速回應、自訂技術方案以及無縫配合持續變動的生產與物流需求。 除了核心 SWS 和 OCTG 產品外，OMS 還提供頂級螺紋加工服務，協助客戶達到最高的運作效率。
如欲了解更多資訊，請瀏覽 ir.omsos.com。
投資者和媒體查詢，請聯絡：
OMS Energy Technologies Inc.
投資者關係
電郵：ir@omsos.com
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
電話號碼：+1-212-481-2050
電郵地址：oms@thepiacentegroup.com
Hui Fan
電話號碼：+86-10-6508-0677
電郵地址：oms@thepiacentegroup.com
|未經審計的財務業績摘要
合併財務狀況表
|For the
year ended
March 31, 2025
|For the
year ended
March 31, 2024
|US$’000
|US$’000
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|72,950
|43,470
|Restricted cash, current
|1,692
|1,593
|Trade receivables
|13,467
|31,948
|Contract assets
|983
|1,730
|Inventories
|32,546
|30,689
|Prepayment and other current assets
|1,646
|3,067
|Amount due from a related party
|1,584
|1,585
|Total Current Assets
|124,868
|114,082
|Non-current assets:
|Restricted cash, non-current
|1,189
|367
|Right-of-use assets
|8,086
|3,549
|Property, plant and equipment
|32,055
|32,040
|Intangible assets
|42
|126
|Deferred tax assets
|2,938
|2,574
|Prepayment and other non-current assets
|1,327
|694
|Total Non-Current Assets
|45,637
|39,350
|Total Assets
|170,505
|153,432
|Liabilities
|Current Liabilities:
|Trade and other payables
|15,070
|47,535
|Loans and borrowings
|—
|6,504
|Tax payable
|8,200
|6,669
|Lease liabilities, current
|1,187
|741
|Total Current Liabilities
|24,457
|61,449
|Non-current Liabilities:
|Employee benefits obligation
|827
|751
|Lease liabilities, non-current
|6,096
|1,843
|Deferred tax liabilities
|4,217
|3,684
|Other payables, non-current
|—
|5,000
|Provisions
|321
|351
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|11,461
|11,629
|Total Liabilities
|35,918
|73,078
|Equity
|Share capital
|4
|4
|Share premium
|72,648
|67,648
|Retained earnings
|58,634
|13,818
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,397
|)
|(4,441
|)
|Equity attributable to Shareholders of the Company
|128,889
|77,029
|Non-controlling interests
|5,698
|3,325
|Total equity
|134,587
|80,354
|Total liabilities and equity
|170,505
|153,432
|Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|Successor
|Successor
|Predecessor
|For the
year ended
March 31, 2025
|For the period
June 16, 2023
through
March 31, 2024
|For the period
April 1
through
June 15, 2023
|US$’000
|US$’000
|US$’000
|Revenue – third parties
|203,607
|163,267
|16,967
|Revenue – related parties
|—
|—
|1,215
|Total revenue
|203,607
|163,267
|18,182
|Cost of revenue – third parties
|(134,620
|)
|(114,525
|)
|(13,080
|)
|Cost of revenue – related parties
|—
|—
|(75
|)
|Total cost of revenue
|(134,620
|)
|(114,525
|)
|(13,155
|)
|Gross profit
|68,987
|48,742
|5,027
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(9,122
|)
|(8,574
|)
|(1,790
|)
|Operating profit
|59,865
|40,168
|3,237
|Bargain purchase gain
|—
|49,429
|—
|Other income/(expenses), net – third parties
|246
|775
|(108
|)
|Other income, net – related parties
|—
|—
|29
|Total other income/(expenses), net
|246
|50,204
|(79
|)
|Finance income – third parties
|339
|55
|9
|Finance income – related parties
|—
|—
|65
|Total finance income
|339
|55
|74
|Finance cost – third parties
|(284
|)
|(915
|)
|(38
|)
|Finance cost – related parties
|—
|—
|(162
|)
|Total finance cost
|(284
|)
|(915
|)
|(200
|)
|Profit before tax
|60,166
|89,512
|3,032
|Income tax expense
|(13,189
|)
|(7,424
|)
|(657
|)
|Net profit
|46,977
|82,088
|2,375
|Other comprehensive income/(loss):
|Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|Foreign currency translation differences
|2,258
|(1,701
|)
|(610
|)
|Changes resulting from actuarial remeasurement of employee benefits obligation
|(2
|)
|(33
|)
|(9
|)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
|2,256
|(1,734
|)
|(619
|)
|Total comprehensive income
|49,233
|80,354
|1,756
|Net profit attributable to:
|Shareholders of the Company
|44,816
|80,880
|1,867
|Non-controlling interests
|2,161
|1,208
|508
|Net profit
|46,977
|82,088
|2,375
|Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|Shareholders of the Company
|46,860
|79,184
|1,310
|Non-controlling interests
|2,373
|1,170
|446
|Total comprehensive income
|49,233
|80,354
|1,756
|Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
|37,822,500
|36,900,000
|Basic and diluted earnings per share (as adjusted) (US$)
|1.18
|2.19
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Successor
|Successor
|Predecessor
|For the
year ended
March 31, 2025
|For the period
June 16, 2023
through
March 31,
2024
|For the period
April 1
through
June 15,
2023
|US$’000
|US$’000
|US$’000
|Operating activities
|Net profit
|46,977
|82,088
|2,375
|Adjustments for:
|Income tax expenses
|13,189
|7,424
|657
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|2,711
|3,800
|251
|Amortization of intangible assets
|84
|97
|6
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|1,412
|1,030
|140
|Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|111
|(357
|)
|—
|Allowance for/(reversal of) inventories obsolescence
|571
|(335
|)
|(6
|)
|Allowance for/(reversal of) expected credit losses
|121
|(3
|)
|—
|Finance costs
|284
|915
|200
|Finance income
|(339
|)
|(55
|)
|(74
|)
|Loss/(gain) on unrealized foreign exchange
|493
|(793
|)
|134
|Gain on bargain purchase
|—
|(49,429
|)
|—
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables
|18,975
|(17,961
|)
|(2,727
|)
|Contract assets
|764
|(1,505
|)
|1,139
|Inventories
|(2,329
|)
|(20,817
|)
|(360
|)
|Prepayment and other assets
|809
|418
|(1,219
|)
|Trade receivables due from related parties
|—
|284
|(428
|)
|Trade and other payables
|(32,239
|)
|26,157
|(2,224
|)
|Employee benefits obligation
|59
|11
|24
|51,653
|30,969
|(2,112
|)
|Cash provided by operations:
|Interest received
|339
|55
|74
|Income taxes paid
|(11,490
|)
|(6,979
|)
|(852
|)
|Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
|40,502
|24,045
|(2,890
|)
|Investing activities
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|—
|698
|—
|Cash payment for management buyout
|—
|(2,000
|)
|—
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(2,863
|)
|(3,238
|)
|(1,200
|)
|Acquisition of intangible asset
|—
|(11
|)
|—
|Repayment from/(loan to) related parties
|—
|—
|20,981
|Amount due from a related party
|1
|(1,585
|)
|—
|Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
|(2,862
|)
|(6,136
|)
|19,781
|Financing activities
|Advances from potential investors
|—
|5,000
|—
|Proceeds from loans and borrowings
|—
|—
|874
|Proceeds from loans from related parties
|—
|—
|8,845
|Repayment of loans from related parties
|—
|—
|(28,038
|)
|Repayment of loans and borrowings
|(6,504
|)
|(3,874
|)
|—
|Interest paid
|(253
|)
|(211
|)
|(200
|)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(1,302
|)
|(824
|)
|(197
|)
|Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
|(8,059
|)
|91
|(18,716
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|820
|(2,473
|)
|(75
|)
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|30,401
|15,527
|(1,900
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year/period
|45,430
|29,903
|31,803
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year/period
|75,831
|45,430
|29,903
|Less: Restricted cash, non-current
|1,189
|367
|1,150
|Less: Restricted cash, current
|1,692
|1,593
|1,087
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year/period
|72,950
|43,470
|27,666