Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 21 to 25 July, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|83,262
|973,372,570
|21 July 2025
|790
|12,881.7595
|10,176,590
|22 July 2025
|780
|12,788.6410
|9,975,140
|23 July 2025
|750
|13,338.6800
|10,004,010
|24 July 2025
|700
|13,494.7143
|9,446,300
|25 July 2025
|650
|13,600.4923
|8,840,320
|Total 21-25 July 2025
|3,670
|48,442,360
|Accumulated under the program
|86,932
|1,021,814,930
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|471,627
|5,590,536,734
|21 July 2025
|3,959
|13,019.0919
|51,542,585
|22 July 2025
|3,909
|12,881.6436
|50,354,345
|23 July 2025
|3,758
|13,494.5423
|50,712,490
|24 July 2025
|3,508
|13,618.4763
|47,773,615
|25 July 2025
|3,257
|13,783.1808
|44,891,820
|Total 21-25 July 2025
|18,391
|245,274,854
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,406
|13,336.7581
|32,088,240
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|492,424
|5,867,899,828
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 86,932 A shares and 599,314 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.34% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 28 July, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 30 2025
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 30 2025