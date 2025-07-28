Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 21 to 25 July, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 83,262 973,372,570 21 July 2025 790 12,881.7595 10,176,590 22 July 2025 780 12,788.6410 9,975,140 23 July 2025 750 13,338.6800 10,004,010 24 July 2025 700 13,494.7143 9,446,300 25 July 2025 650 13,600.4923 8,840,320 Total 21-25 July 2025 3,670 48,442,360 Accumulated under the program 86,932 1,021,814,930 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 471,627 5,590,536,734 21 July 2025 3,959 13,019.0919 51,542,585 22 July 2025 3,909 12,881.6436 50,354,345 23 July 2025 3,758 13,494.5423 50,712,490 24 July 2025 3,508 13,618.4763 47,773,615 25 July 2025 3,257 13,783.1808 44,891,820 Total 21-25 July 2025 18,391 245,274,854 Bought from the Foundation* 2,406 13,336.7581 32,088,240 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 492,424 5,867,899,828

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 86,932 A shares and 599,314 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.34% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 July, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484





Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

