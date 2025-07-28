Asimily Adds Enhanced IoT Password Management and Device Patching to Its Comprehensive Security Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily , the only complete IoT, OT, and IoMT Risk Mitigation Platform, today announced the release of several new innovative features designed to help organizations across all industries efficiently secure and manage IoT devices while continuing down its path of cybersecurity innovation.

These features are:

IoT Password Management significantly simplifies the execution of password best practices across devices from multiple manufacturers.

significantly simplifies the execution of password best practices across devices from multiple manufacturers. IoT Patching offers a 200% increase in supported manufacturers whose devices can now be automatically updated by Asimily.

whose devices can now be automatically updated by Asimily. An intuitive new user interface designed for speed and efficiency, particularly for busy security and IT teams.



“Organizations with device fleets have always struggled to keep them updated. Unlike servers and operating systems, there is no streamlined process owned by the software manufacturer for IoT. This has always forced organizations to devote significant time and money to this essential line of defense,” said Shankar Somasundaram, CEO of Asimily.

“With our new IoT Management module and its Password Management and Patching capabilities, devices get automatically and fully updated faster with far less time and effort, helping prevent successful attacks from establishing a foothold within a company’s networks.”

IoT devices, such as printers, IP cameras, teleconference devices and network access points, are increasingly common targets for cyberattacks. Securing and managing IoT fleets requires the right software, processes, and skilled personnel to balance operational functionality and security. These features join the Asimily platform as crucial components, purpose-built to address the unique challenges associated with IoT security.









Prevent Unauthorized Access with IoT Password Management

Under the IoT Management module, Asimily has added IoT Password Management. This feature helps organizations enforce stronger credential policies and reduce the risk of unauthorized access to critical IoT infrastructure. It makes organizational adherence to best practices – strong passwords, no re-use – much easier while still allowing devices to operate with minimal interruption. Asimily’s IoT Patching and IoT Password Management work together to prevent unauthorized access, allowing patching to be performed with a click, according to a schedule, or automatically.

Increased Manufacturer Support for IoT Management

Asimily has expanded its manufacturer support for IoT Management. This broader support ensures that even more devices can be automatically patched with Asimily, enabling better security for organizations. As businesses across industries continue to adopt new IoT devices, the expansion of this feature enables organizations to confidently lean into IoT while scaling security practices as their fleet grows. Since the initial launch of IoT Patching in March, 2025, the number of supported vendors has doubled, making thousands more customer devices easily updatable. Asimily is on track to increase the number of supported vendors by 400% within a year, dramatically expanding its direct-patching coverage.

New User Interface

Asimily recently refreshed its user interface to simplify adoption, organize crucial features around common workflows, reduce friction to accomplish critical risk mitigation tasks, and support a best-in-class user experience. Driven by extensive research and testing, the new interface reinforces Asimily’s commitment to innovation and enables users to take decisive action across IoT, OT, and IoMT infrastructure.

About Asimily

Asimily has built an industry-leading risk management platform that secures IoT devices for organizations in healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, government, life sciences, retail, and finance. With the most extensive knowledge base of IoT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across organizations, both connected and standalone. Because risk assessment—and threats—are not a static target, Asimily monitors organizations’ devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate any identified anomalies. With secure IoT devices and equipment, Asimily customers know their business-critical devices and data are safe. For more information on Asimily, visit https://www.asimily.com

