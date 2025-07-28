Dogecoin Cash Inc. Confirms Filing of Provisional Patent for Dogecoin Protocol Framework

MESQUITE, NV, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Mesquite, NV – July 28, 2025 – Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) announced today that a U.S. provisional patent application has been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a software framework titled “Modular Blockchain–Agnostic Application Framework with Native Dogecoin Transaction Layer,”informally known as the Dogecoin Protocol (DogP).

Filed under 35 U.S.C. § 111(b), the application outlines methods for creating decentralized applications (dApps) that incorporate Dogecoin transaction capabilities and interact with both UTXO-based blockchains and smart-contract platforms. The application lists the Company’s president as the inventor and is expected to be formally assigned to Dogecoin Treasury Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dogecoin Cash Inc.

“Confirmation of this filing is an important step in pursuing intellectual property protections around concepts intended to improve Dogecoin’s interoperability,” said a spokesperson for Dogecoin Cash Inc. “Our objective is to provide tools that may enable developers to integrate Dogecoin functionality into decentralized applications more efficiently.

Potential Use Cases for Dogecoin

The DogP framework is intended to provide capabilities that could support features such as tipping overlays, cross-chain NFT interactions, and token-gated dashboards utilizing Dogecoin transactions.

Illustrative Examples Under Consideration:

• Integration concepts for real-time streaming tools.

• NFT creation workflows using decentralized storage.

• Interfaces for decentralized application management.

Technical Overview

The application describes methods for transmitting blockchain transactions through a unified JSON schema that dynamically adapts to chain types (UTXO or smart contract) while maintaining client-side signature storage for security.

Development Goals (Subject to Ongoing Research):

• Explore ways to simplify dApp development processes.

• Enhance Dogecoin interoperability across blockchain ecosystems.

• Investigate options for decentralized hosting and discovery.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (DOGP)

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates PrestoDoctor, a trusted leader in medical cannabis telemedicine. DOGP holds the first patented cannabis strain, Ecuadorian Sativa aka “CTA”, and a patented cannabis lozenge for treatment of hypertension. DOGP engages in cannabis product development and licensing, as well as blockchain innovation. The company is actively engaged in leveraging emerging digital assets, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, and blockchain technology to enhance its offerings and create new market opportunities.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential technical developments, benefits, and applications of the Dogecoin Protocol framework. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that no patent may be granted, that the technology may not be developed as described, or that market adoption may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those described. Dogecoin Cash Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information: info@dogecoincashinc.com



























