Post-Market Surveillance: Practical Application for Medical Devices and IVDs (1-Day Online Training Course: October 9, 2025) - Navigate the Complexities of PMS Regulations with Expert Guidance

Understanding the regulatory requirements for successful post-market surveillance of medical devices and IVDs is increasingly important and practical application of the regulations is key to a successful PMS system.

This course will provide a clear understanding of the intention of the requirements, and discuss the responsibilities of the manufacturer, notified bodies and competent authorities. It will also provide advice on where to find useful guidance and will include an insight into some possible PMS methodologies for a range of example medical devices and IVD products, including software.

A review of the reporting and documentation obligations will be included, to enable participants to fully understand and comply with the documentation requirements.

The regulations for PMS under the MDR and IVDR are complex and this course provides an excellent opportunity to gain essential knowledge, practical application and interpretation of the requirements.

Benefits of Attending

Understand the intention of the regulatory requirements for PMS

Gain knowledge of the available sources of guidance on the subject of PMS

Practice the setting of objectives and criteria for collection of PMS data

Explore some possible PMS methodologies for a range of example products covering Medical Devices and IVDs including software

Learn the reporting and documentation obligations

Certifications

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend

This course will be valuable to those with an existing knowledge of the regulations who are tasked with PMS, but not sure where to start or who have encountered difficulties obtaining PMS data. Personnel in the following roles and departments will benefit:

Quality managers within manufacturers

Quality associates within manufacturers

Regulatory affairs specialists within manufacturers

QA/RA responsible people in authorised representatives

Person responsible for regulatory compliance (PRRC) within manufacturers & authorised representatives (per Article 15 of MDR/IVDR)

Key Topics Covered

Background of regulatory requirements for PMS

EU requirements - MDR 2017/745 and IVDR 2017/746 - Articles 83-100

UK Medical Device Regulations 2002 No. 618 as amended

Responsibilities of the manufacturer/notified bodies/competent authorities with respect to PMS

Overview of guidance sources available on PMS

Practical application of PMS

Objectives of PMS

Relationship of risk management to PMS

Commercial benefits of good PMS

Possible methodologies

Discussion of potential sources of PMS and methods available depending on device type

Trend reporting/signal management

Case studies - Interactive session and workshop

Walk through of case studies representing different risk classifications of medical devices, including software and in-vitro diagnostics

PMS system documentation

PMS Plan/Report

Periodic Safety Update Report (PSUR)

Q&A discussion

