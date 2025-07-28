Festi hf.: Buyback program week 30

In week 30 2025, Festi purchased in total 195,000 own shares for total amount of 59,775,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|30
|21.7.2025
|11:19:46
|30.000
|312
|9.360.000
|30
|22.7.2025
|10:12:10
|35.000
|309
|10.815.000
|30
|23.7.2025
|10:12:20
|40.000
|307
|12.280.000
|30
|24.7.2025
|11:43:05
|50.000
|304
|15.200.000
|30
|25.7.2025
|10:14:10
|40.000
|303
|12.120.000
|195.000
|59.775.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 731,226 own shares or 0.23% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 680,000 own shares for 201,940,000 ISK and holds today 926,226 own shares or 0.30% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).