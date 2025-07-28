Festi hf.: Buyback program week 30

In week 30 2025, Festi purchased in total 195,000 own shares for total amount of 59,775,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
3021.7.202511:19:4630.0003129.360.000
3022.7.202510:12:1035.00030910.815.000
3023.7.202510:12:2040.00030712.280.000
3024.7.202511:43:0550.00030415.200.000
3025.7.202510:14:1040.00030312.120.000
   195.000 59.775.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 731,226 own shares or 0.23% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 680,000 own shares for 201,940,000 ISK and holds today 926,226 own shares or 0.30% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


