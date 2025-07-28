Festi hf.: Buyback program week 30

In week 30 2025, Festi purchased in total 195,000 own shares for total amount of 59,775,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 30 21.7.2025 11:19:46 30.000 312 9.360.000 30 22.7.2025 10:12:10 35.000 309 10.815.000 30 23.7.2025 10:12:20 40.000 307 12.280.000 30 24.7.2025 11:43:05 50.000 304 15.200.000 30 25.7.2025 10:14:10 40.000 303 12.120.000 195.000 59.775.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 731,226 own shares or 0.23% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 680,000 own shares for 201,940,000 ISK and holds today 926,226 own shares or 0.30% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

