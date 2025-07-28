T1 Energy Strategy Supported by Section 232 Polysilicon and AD/CVD Investigations

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,” “T1 Energy,” or the “Company”) supports the recent announcement that the U.S. Secretary of Commerce will initiate an investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 into the use of foreign-sourced polysilicon and polysilicon derivatives. T1 Energy’s contract to purchase hyper-pure American polysilicon would likely be advantaged by any potential tariffs or import restrictions that result from this case. T1 Energy also believes the Section 232 investigation will result in strengthening U.S. energy security and boosting American advanced manufacturing.

In alignment with its strategy to build a domestic solar supply chain, T1 also plans to file in support of tariffs under the recently filed Solar 4 anti-dumping and countervailing duty case (“AD/CVD”) covering certain imports from Indonesia, Laos and India. T1 expects to benefit from potential tariffs under this case, which will support the Company’s efforts to build a vertically integrated supply chain including the G2_Austin solar cell manufacturing facility. As a Texas-based, NYSE listed, U.S. solar manufacturing leader, T1 has and will continue to actively advocate for strong trade policy, enforcement and remedies that promote the strategic development of the U.S. solar value chain. T1 believes these two trade actions are consistent with the Trump Administration’s efforts to safeguard and prioritize American manufacturing.

“It is time to bring back American manufacturing. We’re doing that at T1 Energy. The Commerce Department’s 232 polysilicon investigation and the Solar 4 AD/CVD case should strengthen our efforts to build an American advanced manufacturing champion. We believe these cases will put the wind at our back and provide the right policy environment to execute our business plan,” said Daniel Barcelo, T1’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

T1 Energy plans to develop a domestic solar supply chain are ongoing. They include the operational 5 GW G1_Dallas solar module facility and its current contract to source domestic polysilicon, as well as its planned G2_Austin solar cell facility. T1 Energy plans to actively participate in the development of a federal trade policy that supports the expansion of U.S. energy and advanced manufacturing.

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the United States, with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the United States with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit www.T1energy.com and follow us on social media.

