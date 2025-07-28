PyroGenesis Confirms Third-Party SEM Analysis Supports Pilot-Scale Fumed Silica Morphology Consistent with Commercial-Grade Fumed Silica

MONTREAL, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis”) (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes all-electric plasma processes and sustainable solutions to support heavy industry in their energy transition, emission reduction, commodity security, and waste remediation efforts, announces today that further to its news release dated July 8, 2025, and further to a recent press release from the Company’s client HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ”), PyroGenesis confirms that third-party Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) analysis of Phase 1 Test #5 material from the Fumed Silica Reactor (FSR) further validates recently announced key technical metrics for fumed silica samples generated by the pilot scale plant.

SEM is used to analyze the surface features and morphology microstructure of materials. By employing a focused beam of high-energy electrons, SEM delivers high-resolution images and detailed surface information far beyond the capabilities of optical microscopy, which is limited by visible light and lenses. In the context of fumed silica, where performance and market value are closely linked to specific surface area, particle size distribution, and aggregate morphology, SEM plays a critical role in validating the quality and consistency of the product.

LATEST PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

SEM imagery confirms Phase 1 Test #5 material matches lab-scale fumed silica results with improved particle structure.

SEM images exhibit morphology and structure consistent with commercial-grade fumed silica.

Data from Brunauer-Emmett-Teller (BET) analysis – used to measure specific surface area – indicates reactor enhancements are successfully closing the gap between pilot-run and lab-scale surface area performance.

Ongoing reactor optimizations set to maintain lab-scale surface area performance at pilot scale.

Phase 2 trials are scheduled for August to further validate material quality and prepare for commercial qualification.



“With the SEM imagery validation of Test #5, we have greater confidence that the FSR consistently reproduces lab-scale quality at pilot volumes,” said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “Remaining engineering efforts will now focus on process stability, yield enhancement, and further surface area refinements – all critical for Phase 2, which is fast approaching.”





Image 1: Packaged fumed silica, produced by the FSR, ready for shipping to client’s test facility.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET CONTEXT

Fumed silica is one of the most widely used industrial materials, and can be found in thousands of products, including cosmetics, toothpaste, pet litter, powdered food, milkshakes, instant coffee, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, adhesives, paints, inks, photocopy toner, sealants, fiber optic cables, thermal insulation, construction materials, and batteries, to name a few. It is often used in these products as a thickening/anti-caking agent, used to stabilize and improve the texture, consistency, and flow of the end-product.

Fumed silica is often combined with other materials to enhance performance. For example, in tires, it is blended with carbon-black to improve wear and efficiency; in batteries, it is blended with graphite to enhance slurry uniformity and conductivity.

PyroGenesis has been engaged to develop and build the FSR pilot plant for HPQ Polvere Inc. (“Polvere”), a subsidiary of HPQ.

PyroGenesis has: (i) a 50% interest in Polvere, and (ii) an exclusive arrangement to be the sole supplier of equipment relating to any commercialization of this new process.

PyroGenesis’ involvement in developing fumed silica from quartz is part of its three-vertical solution ecosystem that aligns with economic drivers that are key to global heavy industry. Fumed powders are part of PyroGenesis’ Commodity Security & Optimization vertical, where the development of advanced material production techniques, and the use of technology such as plasma to recover viable metals, chemicals, and minerals from industrial waste, helps to maximize raw materials and improve the availability of critical minerals. The Company’s other verticals are Energy Transition and Emission Reduction and Waste Remediation.

