OTC Markets Group Welcomes Goldgroup Mining Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSX-V: GGA; OTCQX: GGAZF), a Canadian-based mining and metals company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Goldgroup Mining Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GGAZF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Ralph Shearing, CEO of Goldgroup, commented, “Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors and represents a milestone accomplished as part of our overall strategic vision as we finalize work to double annual gold production at our Cerro Prieto Gold Mine while advancing studies on our newly acquired, fully permitted Pinos gold development project. We are also positioning ourselves for significant expansion through targeted acquisitions in the mining sector and trading on OTCQX will support our efforts to broaden and diversify our shareholder base, attracting a wider range of institutional and retain investors.”

About Goldgroup Mining Inc.

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based mining Company with two high-growth gold assets in Mexico. The Company has a 100% interest in the producing Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine located in the State of Sonora. An optimization and exploration program is underway at Cierro Prieto to significantly increase existing production and resources.

In addition, the Company holds a 100% interest in the Pinos underground gold development project in Zacatecas State. Pinos is an advanced PEA level development project. Formerly a producing mine, the Company is commissioning an updated PEA with a view to re-starting mining operations.

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com