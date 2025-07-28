Bio Usawa Biotechnology (Bio Usawa) Partners with DEK Vaccines Ltd (DEK) to Expand Access to Life-Saving Biopharmaceuticals Across Ghana and West Africa

KIGALI, Rwanda and SAN FRANCISCO and ACCRA, Ghana , July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio Usawa, a pioneering private biotechnology company committed to developing and manufacturing affordable, high‑quality monoclonal antibody therapies in Africa, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with DEK, a leading vaccine manufacturing company, to distribute Bio Usawa's breakthrough biopharmaceutical products throughout Ghana and the broader West African region.

Comprehensive Distribution Partnership

Under the terms of this agreement, DEK will provide essential infrastructure and expertise to support Bio Usawa's market entry and expansion across West Africa, including:

Local Representation : DEK will serve as Bio Usawa's local agent in Ghana and provide qualified person for pharmacovigilance (QPPV) services;

: DEK will serve as Bio Usawa's local agent in Ghana and provide qualified person for pharmacovigilance (QPPV) services; Cold Chain Management : State-of-the-art cold chain warehousing facilities, which will ensure proper storage and handling of Bio Usawa's temperature-sensitive biopharmaceutical products;

: State-of-the-art cold chain warehousing facilities, which will ensure proper storage and handling of Bio Usawa's temperature-sensitive biopharmaceutical products; Regional Distribution: Comprehensive distribution network covering Ghana and the West African region.



The partnership will initially focus on the distribution of BioUcenta, Bio Usawa's innovative treatment for diabetic macular edema, which is expected to launch in the market soon. Additional biopharmaceutical products of mutual interest will be included as the partnership expands.

Addressing Africa's Dual Health Burden

Africa faces an unprecedented rise in non-communicable diseases, including cancer, diabetes-induced complications, and heart disease, while continuing to battle persistent infectious diseases. This dual health burden presents significant challenges for healthcare systems across the continent that are often under-resourced and unprepared for such complex medical needs.

"It is crucial that we begin introducing proven, breakthrough life-saving therapies that represent the standard of care in developed countries to address Africa's evolving disease landscape," said Dr. Patrick Lukulay, Chief Operating Officer at Bio Usawa. "Our company is devoted to pioneering in this critical area by leveraging innovative manufacturing technologies and strategic marketing approaches to ensure our products remain accessible and affordable for African patients."

Leveraging Local Expertise

DEK brings extensive experience in pharmaceutical distribution across West Africa through its parent company, Kina Pharma. This deep understanding of local markets, regulatory environments, and distribution challenges will be instrumental in ensuring the successful rollout of Bio Usawa's products.

"Our partnership model is specifically designed to ensure that Bio Usawa's life-saving treatments remain cost-effective, directly benefiting patients across Africa who need access to these advanced therapies," noted Dr. Kofi Nsiah-Poku, CEO of DEK.

About the Companies

Bio Usawa is a pioneering biotechnology company committed to developing and manufacturing affordable, high‑quality monoclonal antibody therapies in Africa. BUI’s mission centers on producing biosimilars for cancer, ophthalmic conditions, immunology and infectious diseases, aiming to reduce typical biologic drug prices by as much as 80–90%, with plans to continue lowering costs as scale grows.

For more information, visit: www.Bio Usawa.com.

DEK is a multiple-vaccines manufacturing company with extensive distribution capabilities across West Africa. Operating under parent company Kina Pharma, DEK has established a strong presence in the region's pharmaceutical market with deep local expertise and robust infrastructure.

For more information, please visit: https://dekvaccines.net/

Looking Forward

This partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing healthcare disparities and improving patient outcomes across West Africa. By combining Bio Usawa's innovative biopharmaceutical products with DEK's local expertise and distribution capabilities, the collaboration aims to set a new standard for accessible, high-quality healthcare in the region.