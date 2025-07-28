Exodus Movement, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 11, 2025

OMAHA, Neb., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc . (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus"), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced that it will provide a business update and release its second quarter financial results on Monday, August 11, 2025, after market close. An earnings conference webcast will be held at 4:30 PM ET on the same day.

To access the webcast, please use this link . It will also be available on the Company’s website www.exodus.com . Supplementary materials will also be made available prior to the webcast on the “Investor Relations” portion of the Company website.

About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at x.com/exodus .

