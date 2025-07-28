Liminatus Pharma Inc. to Launch “American BNB Strategy” Subsidiary and Target Up To $500 Million Fund for BNB Investment as Part of Crypto Market Initiative

LA PALMA, Calif., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIMN), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of targeted cancer immunotherapies, today announced plans for a strategic expansion into the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector.

The company intends to establish a dedicated subsidiary, named “American BNB Strategy,” to lead its digital asset investment and management initiatives. Through this planned vehicle, Liminatus aims to raise and deploy up to $500 million in phases, targeting strategic, long-term investments in BNB coin (Build and Build) the native token of the Binance ecosystem, the world’s largest digital asset exchange.

This announcement follows an internal review of blockchain-integrated financial strategies conducted over the past several weeks.

Liminatus emphasized that while it remains fully committed to its core business — advancing cancer therapeutics and developing pancreatic cancer diagnostics — the company believes that expanding into the digital asset space is a necessary step to support long-term growth and enhance shareholder value.

The proposed subsidiary, “American BNB Strategy,” is expected to focus on the strategic and structured acquisition and long-term holding of BNB Coin, utilizing capital raised through the planned fund. The company clarified that this is not a short-term speculative initiative, but rather a value driven strategy based on the long-term growth potential and strength of the BNB ecosystem.

Chris Kim, CEO of Liminatus, stated that BNB Coin was selected over numerous digital assets due to its robust technology, global user base, value generating features such as Launchpool participation and staking models, and the ongoing expansion of the BNB Chain.

He added that Liminatus expects to utilize custody infrastructure provided by Ceffu, an affiliated entity within the BNB ecosystem, to ensure institutional grade security and operational integrity. The company believes this approach will enable a secure and compliant entry into the digital asset sector and support its long-term capital strategy.

Establishing a dedicated subsidiary for large-scale cryptocurrency investment and designating a specific blockchain token as a core treasury asset is a rare move for a traditional biopharmaceutical company. Liminatus believes this bold initiative could set a precedent for how other Nasdaq listed companies approach participation in the digital asset economy.

As of the date of this announcement, Liminatus is actively engaged in a capital raise process in collaboration with placement agent Digital Offering, and the Board is in the process of finalizing its review and approval. The initiative remains subject to regulatory clearance and prevailing market conditions.

About Liminatus Pharma, Inc.

Liminatus is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies targeting cancer antigens and tumor-specific immune responses. Liminatus is also committed to responsible innovation in capital strategy to support its long-term scientific and operational objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding management’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. Future developments affecting Liminatus may not be those that Liminatus has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of Liminatus), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Liminatus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to Liminatus as of the date of this press release, and while Liminatus believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and such statements should not be read to indicate that Liminatus has conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements as predictions of future results. Liminatus’s actual future results may be materially different from what it expects. Liminatus qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.